Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team Daytona 500 Competition Notes

Daytona 500

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Event: Race 2 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 2:30 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland will make his fourth Daytona 500 showing this weekend and first in the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Gilliland has proven himself as a superspeedway racer, leading laps in the Daytona Duels and other superspeedways, as well as qualifying on the front row in last year’s August race at the Daytona International Speedway.

The Daytona 500 will be Gilliland’s first race with the Love’s Travel Stops brand. Love’s Travel Stops has been a cornerstone partner of Front Row Motorsports (FRM), going into their 12th season with FRM. Additionally, Gilliland’s dad, David, carried the Love’s Travel Stops colors during his time at FRM.

Gilliland will team up with his former NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) crew chief, Chris Lawson, for the 2025 season. Lawson led Gilliland to his first win in the Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford F-150 at the Circuit of The Americas in 2021. Additionally, the duo earned back-to-back K&N Pro Series West Championships in 2016 and 2017.

“I’m looking forward to Daytona,” said Gilliland. “Speedweeks is a fun time; the fans, media day, and just the anticipation of the race really makes for a fun week. I have a new team this year, but a talented one at that. Front Row Motorsports showed a lot of speed on the superspeedways last season, and I know this group can continue that momentum into this season and get the win.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Co-Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Joe Haresky

Hometown: Victorville, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine

Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Jackman: Courtney Edmonds

Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.