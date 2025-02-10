WERNER® TO PARTNER WITH JORDAN ANDERSON RACING BOMMARITO AUTOSPORT AND DRIVER BLAINE PERKINS FOR 2025 XFINITY SERIES CAMPAIGN

Werner to Serve as Primary Partner for Blaine Perkins and the No. 31 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Statesville, N.C. (February 10, 2025) – Werner, a premier transportation and logistics provider has signed on for a multi-race partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport. Werner Enterprises will serve as the anchor partner for Blaine Perkins and the No. 31 Chevrolet throughout the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025.

“We are thrilled to announce Werner’s sponsorship of #31, Blaine Perkins, in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This partnership aligns with our commitment to excellence and competitive spirit. Blaine’s drive and determination mirror Werner’s winning culture and dedication to delivering beyond expectations. We look forward to a successful season together,” said Werner’s Chairman and CEO, Derek Leathers.

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Werner provides dedicated and one-way truckload services as well as logistics services including truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile for companies throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With nearly 70 years of experience, the company’s multi-modal expertise ensures shippers have the flexibility, efficiency and reliability they need to keep their supply chains moving.

Featuring the No. 31 Werner Chevrolet, Werner will look to host customers and employees with a memorable race-day experience, providing exclusive behind-the-scenes access on race weekends, and driving recruitment and exposure through unique activations.

“I’m proud to have Werner on board the No. 31 Chevrolet this season,” stated driver Blaine Perkins. “With their trucks and professional drivers covering highways across the country and their commitment to keeping America moving, they’re a perfect fit for our team. I’m excited to hit the track at Daytona and kick off a great year together!”

The race team will assist the Werner team with strategic content, and marketing and communications support through the race program.

Jordan Anderson, President of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is eager to kick off the partnership in Daytona.

“We’re all incredibly proud and excited to welcome Werner and their entire family of associates and professional drivers to our team. Their commitment to excellence in transportation and logistics aligns perfectly with our dedication to performance on and off the track. To have the opportunity to partner with a company that values teamwork, innovation, and an aspiration for greatness this is a great fit for our organization and an opportunity for us to streamline and improve the logistics side of our race team. We’re all looking forward to showcasing the No. 31 WERNER Chevrolet with Blaine Perkins starting at Daytona and throughout the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season across the country.”

Look for Perkins to make his first start in Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport No. 31 Werner Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15. The green flag will wave at 5 p.m. ET with live television coverage on CW Network. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 will carry the live radio broadcast.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2023 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE® technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner® provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. Werner embraces inclusion as a core value and manages key risks and opportunities through a balanced sustainability strategy.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.