Dynamic Duo of All South Electric & One Stop Convenience Stores to power Jeremy Clements Racing at Daytona

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is pleased to announce that All South Electric and One Stop Convenience Stores will return as co-primary sponsors for Jeremy Clements as he embarks on his 15th full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Both companies will have their branding featured on the #51 Chevrolet for six races throughout the 2025 season. Their partnership will begin at the season opener, the United Rentals 300, at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15th, 2025.

In addition to the primary sponsors for Daytona, JCR has secured an excellent group of associate partners for the season opener as well, including Harrison’s, Fox Sports Spartanburg, American Countertop, Alliance Driveaway Solutions, AJL Trucks, and Papa Drywall & Remodeling. These companies will play a vital role in supporting the #51 Chevrolet, ensuring the team is well-equipped for the demanding 300-mile race around the iconic 2.5-mile tri-oval at Daytona Speedway, known as the “World Center of Racing.”

“Man, we are incredibly fortunate to have the continued support of partners like All South Electric and One Stop Convenience Stores!” said Clements. “Chuck (Koon) and Scott (Ward) have been with me through every high and low of my career in the Xfinity Series. Their commitment has helped us get to where we are now. I’m ready to begin the season, and with a busy offseason behind us, I’m excited to get back on track with the goal of another checkered flag, possibly again here at Daytona!” Clements stated

Furthermore, the #51 Chevrolet will proudly display the logos of several additional supporters, including Spartan Waste, Dialed In Nootropic Energy Pouches, E3 Spark Plugs, Elite Towing and Recovery, Zmax Race Products, Carolina Driveline, Matman Designs, and Dynamic Paintware, all of whom have contributed to the team’s continued success.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Saturday, February 15th, 2025

Broadcast Information: TV: 5:00 pm EST on CW

FAST FACTS

Best Start 8th – 2021

Best Finish 1st – 2022

30th career start at Daytona

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Kase Kallenbach

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

ABOUT ALL SOUTH ELECTRIC

All South Electrical Constructors, Inc. was founded on June 1, 1993, by Chuck and Charlie Koon as a single-family and small multifamily/commercial electrical contractor. By 1996, All South Electrical had created one of the most creditable reputations within the State of Georgia for its outstanding support to its customers. All South Electrical has employed a group of professionals whose goals and objectives are the same as its founders, to provide a quality product at the most economical price while maintaining a safe environment within the workplace.

Today, All South Electrical is one of the most competitive electrical contractors within the multifamily market. Presently we average 5000 units per year as well as our service department.

All South Electrical is licensed in all the Southeastern states. For more information see www.allsouthelectric.com