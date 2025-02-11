Chili’s celebrates its iconic Presidente Margarita with ‘Ride the ‘Dente’ campaign via renewed partnership with Spire Motorsports

The restaurant brand is putting a spotlight on its world-famous margarita with full-length music video, paint scheme and head turning firesuit

DALLAS – Feb. 11, 2025 – Chili’s® Grill & Bar is shifting into high gear for the 2025 NASCAR season with the launch of its new ‘Ride the Dente’™ campaign. The campaign is part of a multi-race partnership extension with Spire Motorsports, celebrating Chili’s freshly rebranded Presidente Margarita®, which will be showcased across Chili’s owned social channels and on FOX during the race in Daytona this week.

The Presidente, or ‘Dente’, has been a menu staple since 1994, featuring reposado tequila, brandy, orange liqueur and a head-turning presentation. Chili’s team members walk through the restaurant, shaking the margarita loudly by hand, before pouring it into a handblown, blue-rimmed glass reserved only for the Presidente. It’s served alongside a blue shaker, that now features a refreshed logo, giving guests the opportunity to pour seemingly endless margaritas.

But the ‘Dente isn’t just a deliciously flashy margarita; it’s the answer to any occasion. Night out with friends? Ride the ‘Dente. Hard day at the office? Ride the ‘Dente. Chili’s returning to Daytona? Ride the ‘Dente. This philosophy, along with the iconic blue shaker and all the non-stop fun it stands for, comes to life in Chili’s new ‘Ride the ‘Dente’ country song and music video.

Ride the ‘Dente Country Song and Music Video

The full-length country song and music video – featuring the Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chili’s Ride the ‘Dente Chevy – spotlights a charismatic race-car-driver-turned country star, taking viewers on a wild ride from the racetrack to a larger-than-life celebration at Chili’s. Fans can watch the video on Chili’s YouTube channel, social media, and during race broadcasts throughout the NASCAR season.

“Our partnership with Spire Motorsports started as a way to bring Chili’s to the track and connect with NASCAR fans over what we do best – serving up our famous Presidente Margaritas,” said George Felix, Chili’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This year, we’re cranking it up a notch. We wanted to take our relationship with NASCAR fans to the next level, and what better way than breaking into country music to tell the story of the ‘Dente? ‘Ride the ‘Dente’ will be the newest Chili’s earworm – and hopefully the new shorthand for grabbing a marg at Chili’s. And this is just the beginning of what we have planned this season.”

Spire Motorsport Partnership Renewal

Chili’s multi-race partner extension with Spire Motorsports kicks off with Daytona-winning racer Justin Haley and championship-winning crew chief Rodney Childers making their points racing debut together in the No. 7 Chili’s Ride the ‘Dente Chevrolet ZL1 throughout Daytona Speedweeks. It culminates with the 67th annual Daytona 500 Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

“We are beyond grateful to have Chili’s on this journey with us again in 2025,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “We expect big things from Justin, Rodney and that whole No. 7 group this year, but we learn something every day from everyone at Chili’s and love how they push the envelope with their activations and promotions. The car looks great, the firesuits stand out and every time we’ve sat down at the table with Chili’s, they always come up with something new and creative. It’s inspiring and it’s obviously working when you see the growth that they’ve experienced. There is so much that our organization can learn from Chili’s, and I ask our team to match that energy every day.”

On the track, Chili’s Ride the ‘Dente Chevy’s design ties western flourishes with a custom Ride the ‘Dente logo on the hood. Justin Haley will sport a showstopping firesuit featuring a personalized Texas-sized belt buckle detail, faux denim jeans and a western, button-down motif. A close look at the Chili’s pepper logos on the doors reveals the names of all 1,105 general managers at corporate-owned Chili’s restaurants – honoring the hardworking teams that bring the Chili’s experience to life every day.

“I’m pumped to have Chili’s back on board the No. 7, especially in the Daytona 500,” said Haley. “It’s one of my favorite tracks and the Daytona 500 is a race I’ve been looking forward to since my return to Spire. We had a lot of fun last year and I’m excited to see what we get into this year. There’s no better way for fans to gear up for the Great American Race than to pour a couple of ‘Dentes and settle in for 500 miles of chaos at Daytona. We’ll do our best to put the No. 7 Chevy up front and Ride the ‘Dente all the way to Victory Lane.”

Race fans in the Daytona area have a chance to meet Haley and fellow Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar and see the No. 7 Ride the ‘Dente Chevy at Chili’s Ormond Beach this Friday, Feb. 14 at noon. The drivers will be signing autographs, taking part in a Q&A session with Barstool Sports’ Rubbin’ is Racing podcast hosts Spider and Large, and shaking Presidente Margaritas of their own.

Chili’s will also hit the track on Saturday, Feb. 15 for the Chili’s ‘Ride the ‘Dente’ 200 at Daytona International Speedway, the season-opening event for the ARCA Menards Series. Marking Chili’s first as an official entitlement partner, the green flag drops at noon ET.

For Chili’s guests who aren’t in Daytona, the opportunity to Ride the ‘Dente always exists on the menu at their local Chili’s, including on one of Chili’s favorite days of the year, National Margarita Day. On Saturday, Feb. 22, guests can stop by their local Chili’s to enjoy the margarita that delights millions each year and Ride the ‘Dente themselves.

About Chili’s® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili’s! We are a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We are known for our Big Mouth Burgers ®, Chicken Crispers®, full-on sizzling fajitas, and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across almost 1,600 restaurants in 27 countries and 2 territories. And Chili’s cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education, and hunger and have raised more than $110 million benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through generous guest donations. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on X or Instagram, like us on Facebook, or join us on TikTok.

About Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team will also field the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.