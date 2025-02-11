Interstate Batteries® Launches National TV Ad Ahead of Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Christopher Bells Helps Introduce ‘Mr. Dependable’

DALLAS (Feb. 11, 2025) – Interstate Batteries, a leading battery brand in the United States, has launched a new national television campaign in lockstep with the 67th running of the Daytona 500 this Sunday at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

For Interstate Batteries, the Daytona 500 is an enormous stage, as the company was on board for Joe Gibbs Racing’s 1993 Daytona 500 victory. It was the first win for the pairing and, today, the Interstate Batteries/Joe Gibbs Racing combination is the longest tenured team partnership in all of NASCAR, further bolstering Interstate Batteries’ status of being “Outrageously Dependable.”

In 2025, Interstate Batteries is bringing this mantra to life by introducing Mr. Dependable, who embodies the essence of Interstate Batteries through a larger-than-life, comedic brand character. Whether you’re stuck in traffic or facing life’s everyday challenges, Mr. Dependable will be there for you, just like Interstate Batteries.

The ad that launched this week is called “Traffic Jam,” and it includes an appearance by perennial NASCAR Cup Series championship contender Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing. Watch Mr. Dependable in action in “Traffic Jam” by visiting Interstate Batteries’ YouTube page.

The Sasha Group developed the ad campaign. Production was handled by Eva Nosidam Productions and DiamondView, and it was directed by former Saturday Night Live editors Sean and Ryan McIlraith. The campaign is currently live on social media, online video and OTT, where the ads can be seen on such platforms as Hulu, ESPN+, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Warner Bros. Discovery, Tubi, and more.

About Interstate Batteries:

For more than 70 years, Interstate Batteries® has powered people down roads, trails and waterways and businesses to succeed. Best known for its starting, lighting and ignition (SLI) batteries, this product has been under car hoods since 1952, each one backed by the company’s service, quality and value. Interstate All Battery Center® provides portable power in both retail and commercial markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Interstate Batteries is an industry leader in recycling efforts, as well as a global leader in safe lead handling practices. Guided by a set of common values, the company’s purpose is to glorify God and enrich lives while delivering the most trustworthy source of power to the world. For more information, visit www.InterstateBatteries.com.