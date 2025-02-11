Kaulig Racing – Weekly Preview | Daytona International Speedway

Betty Jane France High Speed Poker Tournament: Kaulig Racing and Kaulig Giving will serve as a sponsor of the NASCAR Foundation’s annual Betty Jane France Memorial High Speed Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament on Tuesday, February 11 in the Rolex Lounge at the Daytona International Speedway.

The Poker Tournament is a signature event for the NASCAR Foundation supporting the nonprofit’s mission to “enhance the delivery of health and wellness programs & services to children in racing communities”. Matt Kaulig, Kaulig Racing team owner, Chris Rice, Kaulig Racing President, Ty Dillon, driver of the No. 10 Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series, and Daniel Dye, driver of the No. 10 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will participate in the tournament.

Speediatrics Fun Day Festival: 2025 marks the fourth year of partnership between Kaulig Giving, Kaulig Racing, and The NASCAR Foundation for the Speediatrics Fun Day Festival program.

Since 2022, we’ve hosted 3,539 kids at 36 events and gifted 1,728 new bicycles & bike helmets within the racing communities. In 2025, a total of 14 Speediatrics Fun Day Festivals will take place in racing communities across the country.

During Daytona speedweeks, The NASCAR Foundation is partnering with Food Brings Hope for the second year and will be distributing 106 bikes & bike helmets to the organization at the Speediatrics Fun Day Festival.

Kaulig Racing Drivers AJ Allmendinger, Ty Dillon, Daniel Dye, Josh Williams and Christian Eckes will be in attendance during Friday’s (2/14) festival (10:30am – 11:00am).

Kaulig Racing’s Rookies: Daniel Dye and Christian Eckes will kick off their rookie seasons, both competing for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in 2025.

Cup Series Veterans: Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon will both make their return to full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition for the 2025 season.



10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches joins Kaulig Racing as a new partner on Dillon’s No. 10 Chevrolet for the 2025 season, making its debut at the Daytona 500. The organization will be the primary sponsor for eight additional races throughout the season. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches, a tobacco leaf-free product available nationwide (where permitted), will also have a major associate position on Dillon’s entry all season.

Meet Dillon:

Saturday, February 15

NASCAR Legends merchandise trailer in the DIS Midway from 11:45am – 12:15pm

﻿At Daytona:

Ty Dillon will make his ninth Daytona 500 start this weekend for the 67th running of The Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway.

In total, Dillon has 14 starts at the 2.5-mile high-banked superspeedway with a career best finish of fourth in July 2019. Dillon’s best finish in the Daytona 500 is sixth in February 2019.

“The Daytona 500, it’s our Super Bowl, our biggest event of the year. There’s no better feeling than being on the front stretch for pre-race and the pageantry that goes on for the 500. It’s always a blessing and kind of a pinch me moment, more during the national anthem than that I’m getting to in the race again in the Daytona 500. It’s going to be our first race with Grizzly Nicotine Pouches, so we’re going to have a lot of fun to get the season kicked off and there’s no better way to start a year than with a Daytona 500 trophy and a ring, and to lock ourselves in to the playoffs at the first race of the year. We want to come out of the gates hot and have a great start to the year.” Ty Dillon on Daytona International Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Celsius

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet

Celsius: Celsius will be on board AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1 for the second year in-a-row. The No. 16 Chevy will also feature the Celsius on-board camera during the Daytona 500.

Meet Allmendinger:

Saturday, February 15

Wawa 1900 W. International Speedway Blvd. from 11:45am – 12:45pm

Sunday, February 16

NASCAR Experience Stage in the DIS Midway from 10:15am – 10:30am

Chevy Display in the DIS Midway from 11:45am – 11:55am

At Daytona:

AJ Allmendinger has earned three top five and eight top-10 finishes. Since joining Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger has led 18 laps at the track and earned two top-six finishes.

Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing’s best finish of sixth at the track in 2023 and tied that finish again in 2024.

“The Daytona 500 is obviously the biggest race we have during the year and one of the biggest races in motorsports. Especially with where I am at in my life and in my career, I really appreciate the opportunity to be a part of it. The last couple years, we’ve had a great shot to win it, and I feel like we will have the speed again. To be back full-time in the Cup Series and racing for points, it’s important to go out there and have a great week. As we know with this race, anything can happen, so we’ll just try to be smart, be aggressive at the right time and make the right moves. Hopefully, just like we have done the last couple years, we’ll put ourselves in position to try to win the race.” AJ Allmendinger on Daytona International Speedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Champion Container

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet

Champion Container: Champion Container, a family-owned business specializing in industrial packaging and container solutions, will be onboard Dye’s No. 10 Chevrolet. The No. 10 Chevrolet will also feature the Race to Stop Suicide in-car camera for the United Rentals 300.

Meet Dye:

Saturday, February 15

NASCAR Experience Stage in the DIS Midway from 2:45pm – 3pm

At Daytona:

Dye will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at his home track of Daytona International Speedway.

In 2024, Dye made his first NXS start at the World Center of Racing during his limited schedule with Kaulig Racing. He earned two top-10 finishes across 10 starts.

“There’s no better way to kick off my rookie season than in my hometown in front of family and friends. Kaulig Racing always brings fast superspeedway cars, and I’m excited to work with my teammates Christian [Eckes] and Josh [Williams]. Hopefully I’ll have a home-field advantage heading into the first race of the season.” Daniel Dye on Daytona International Speedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Alloy Employer Services

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Alloy Employer Services: Kaulig Racing’s partnership with Alloy Employer Services will continue into 2025 with the No. 11 Chevrolet sporting the same look as in 2024. Alloy Employer Services, an Ohio-based workers’ compensation and risk company, has backed Williams much of his career.

Meet Williams:

Friday, February 14

Xfinity Series autograph session in the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone from 2:30pm – 3:15pm

Saturday, February 15

Team Chevy Display in the DIS Midway from 2:30pm – 2:45pm

At Daytona:

Williams has recorded one top-10 finish at Daytona, which he achieved in 2020.

In his most-recent trip to the 2.5-mile superspeedway, Williams, a Florida native, finished 11th.

“Looking forward to a fresh start in 2025 with Kaulig Racing and Alloy Employer Services at Daytona. Hopefully, we have better luck at the beginning of this season this time. Last year was a little bit rough, the first few races. I think that if we can capitalize on how crazy speedway racing is, kick the season off with a few top tens and maybe even top fives, we will be right where we want to be.” Josh Williams on Daytona International Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Celsius

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet

Celsius: The 2025 season opener at Daytona International Speedway marks the first time Celsius and Eckes will team up on track. The No. 16 Chevy will feature the Celsius on-board camera during the United Rentals 300.

Meet Eckes:

Friday, February 14

7-Eleven at 2150 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 from 2:15pm – 3:15pm

Saturday, February 15

Team Chevy Display in the DIS Midway from 2pm – 2:15pm

Hard Rock Bet Fanzone Stage from 2:30pm – 2:45pm

At Daytona:

While Eckes will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Daytona International Speedway, the 24-year-old rookie earned a pole award in his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the World Center of Racing and earned two third-place finishes.

“I’m looking forward to not only make my first start with Kaulig Racing, but in the Xfinity Series as well. I’ve always enjoyed racing at Daytona, and this is a track Kaulig Racing can really thrive and work together well at as a team. We’ve put in a lot of work during the off season, and I think we are prepared going into the season opener.” Christian Eckes on Daytona International Speedway

Meet the Kaulig Racing Drivers

Friday, February 14

Christian Eckes: 7-Eleven at 2150 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 from 2:15pm – 3:15pm

Josh Williams: NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session in the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone from 2:30pm – 3:15pm

Saturday, February 15

AJ Allmendinger: Wawa 1900 W. International Speedway Blvd. from 11:45am – 12:45pm

Ty Dillon: NASCAR Legends merchandise trailer in the DIS Midway from 11:45am – 12:15pm

Christian Eckes: Team Chevy Display in the DIS Midway from 2pm – 2:15pm and the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone Stage from 2:30pm – 2:45pm

Josh Williams: Team Chevy Display in the DIS Midway from 2:30pm – 2:45pm

Daniel Dye: NASCAR Experience Stage DIS Midway from 2:45pm – 3pm

Sunday, February 16

AJ Allmendinger: NASCAR Experience Stage in the DIS Midway from 10:15am – 10:30am, Team Chevy Display in the DIS Midway from 11:45am – 11:55am



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.