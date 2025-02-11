Volpi Foods Renews NASCAR Team Partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for 2025 Season

Partnership expansion comes on the heels of a successful 2024 debut

St. Louis, MO (Feb 11, 2025) – Volpi Foods, a leader in authentic, craft-cured meats, is proud to announce the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

After a successful debut last year, this partnership will deliver a unique blend of racing excitement and gourmet experiences, highlighting Volpi Foods’ dedication to being America’s Premium Protein™.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Volpi Foods will serve as the primary sponsor for five races throughout the season, growing from the original two late-season races in the 2024 race year. Volpi Foods’ iconic branding will be featured on the race team’s Chevrolets in the following races, all key markets for the Volpi:

● February 15 – Daytona International Speedway (Daytona, FL);

Jordan Anderson, No. 32 Volpi Foods Chevrolet

● March 1 – Circuit of the Americas (Austin, TX)

Austin Green, No. 32 Volpi Foods Chevrolet

● May 3 – Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX)

Blaine Perkins, No. 31 Volpi Foods Chevrolet

● July 5 – Chicago Street Course (Chicago, IL)

Austin Green, No. 32 Volpi Foods Chevrolet

● September 6 – World Wide Technology Raceway (Madison, IL)

Jordan Anderson, No. 32 Volpi Foods Chevrolet

“After seeing an uptick in both brand awareness and sales after our 2024 sponsorship debut, we are thrilled to continue and expand our partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for another exciting season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. “Motorsports and Volpi Foods share a commitment to tradition, passion, and excellence, and we look forward to engaging with racing fans across the country.”

Jordan Anderson, team owner and driver, expressed his excitement about the continued collaboration: “Having Volpi Foods return as a partner is a tremendous honor as we share this journey of growth together. Their dedication to quality and innovation perfectly aligns with our team’s core values. We’re looking forward to representing their brand on and off the track in 2025 as we introduce fans across the country to their great tasting products.”

This renewed partnership underscores Volpi Foods’ dedication to bringing high-quality, hand-crafted meats to consumers while deepening its connection to NASCAR fans. With an expanded presence in the Xfinity Series, Volpi Foods continues to strengthen its commitment to the sport and its passionate supporters.

Throughout the 2025 season, fans can look forward to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, interactive social media campaigns, and, in select markets, special promotions leading up to and during the races.

About Volpi Foods

Founded in St. Louis in 1902, is Volpi Foods a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.