Sabre Cook Joins JDX Racing for 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Campaign

Cook is the First Addition To JDX Racing’s Multi-Car Program in the Works for the Upcoming Season

LOVELAND, Colorado (February 11, 2025) – JDX Racing announced Sabré Cook as the first leg of a multi-car program for the upcoming Porsche Carrera Cup North America season, with Cook returning to a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car in 2025. Cook, a highly accomplished driver with experience across multiple disciplines, is set to make her mark in one of the most competitive championships in North America.

The sixteen-round season kicks off at Sebring International Raceway, March 12–15, where Cook will debut with JDX Racing in pursuit of podiums and championship contention.

“I’m beyond excited to join JDX Racing for the 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup North America season,” Cook said. “JDX has a proven track record of success, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to race with such a top-tier team. The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car is an incredible machine. I’m looking forward to pushing myself, adapting to work with the team, delivering great performances, and improving on results from last season. I can’t wait to get started at Sebring.”

JDX Racing, a premier Porsche Carrera Cup North America team, has built a strong reputation for developing top-tier talent and delivering championship-caliber performances. Team principal Jeremy Dale is confident that Cook will substantially add to the two-time championship-winning team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sabré to JDX Racing for the 2025 season,” Dale said. “She has demonstrated exceptional skill, determination, and adaptability throughout her career, and we believe she will be a fantastic fit within our program. The thing that has impressed us the most is Sabre’s tenacity in pursuing her goals in Motorsport. She has faced many obstacles, yet nothing ever holds her back. Porsche Carrera Cup North America is an incredibly competitive championship, and we’re excited to see what she can accomplish in a JDX Porsche.”

With a mix of iconic circuits, intense competition, and a platform known for developing elite sports car drivers, the 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup North America season is set to be a thrilling journey for Cook and JDX Racing. Fans can follow Sabre Cook’s season and race updates on social media and at sabrecookracing.com.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sabré Cook back to Porsche Carrera Cup North America in 2025,” Porsche Motorsport North America President and CEO Volker Holzmeyer said. “Sabré was the first-ever female racer to compete in the championship in 2023 and has done an incredible job both on-track and off-track representing her sponsors and inspiring young female racers across the country. She will again be a key member of our Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver Program in 2025. We’re looking forward to providing support, advice, and education for these female racers across all levels of Porsche one-make racing this year.”

Each round of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America season is available live, through the subscription streaming service Peacock as well as IMSA.tv, and IMSA’s YouTube Channel.

2025 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Season Schedule

March 12 – 15, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, FL

May 2 – 4, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, FL

June 13 – 15, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

June 19 – 22, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY

July 31 – August 2, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

September 19 – 21, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

October 8 – 11, Road Atlanta, Braselton, GA

October 17 – 19, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

About JDX Racing:

Founded in 2008 and based outside of Denver, CO, JDX Racing represents the very best in professional motorsports. Competing in the IMSA sports car series, JDX Racing campaigns cars in events throughout North America. JDX Racing features world-class drivers, outstanding crew members and dynamic marketers from Champ Car, IndyCar, NASCAR, ALMS and the Champ Car Atlantic Championship series. For more information, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/jdxracing, on Twitter @JDXRACING and on Instagram @jdxracing.