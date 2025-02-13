JDX Racing Adds 17-Year-Old Paul Bocuse To Porsche Carrera Cup Line-Up

Bocuse is the First Junior Driver to Progress Through the Full Porsche Single Make Ladder and into Carrera Cup

LOVELAND, Colorado (February 13, 2025) – JDX Racing today confirmed 17-year-old Paul Bocuse as part of its 2025 Carrera Cup North America lineup. Bocuse is the 2023 Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman Pro-Am champion and in 2024 was the runner-up in the Championship’s 911 992 Pro-Am class. In 2025, he’ll continue his climb to the Pro Class of Carrera Cup in a JDX Racing-prepped Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

Bocuse’s past success, which included multiple karting championships before the move to cars, has him eyeing both an overall title and the EBOOST Porsche Motorsport North America Porsche Junior crown.

“I’m super excited to be moving to Carrera Cup, especially with a team like JDX,” Bocuse said. “The history they have with past winners like Parker Thompson and Trenton Estep really made me want to try to continue that tradition. The team at JDX Racing has been super accommodating in our preseason test and I’m ready to get the season started in Sebring.”

Bocuse will represent partners Orlinski and Featherlite Coaches, along with longtime JDX partners Byers Imports and Porsche Columbus, during the 2025 season with JDX Racing.

“We really believe Paul is an up-and-coming superstar in our sport, and we at JDX Racing are going to do our part to continue his development,” Jeremy Dale, JDX Racing Team Principal, said. “But we’re also going to remember that he’s just 17-years-old and go one step at a time with him. He’s talented and intelligent, and he and his team have made all the right decisions along the way. This season will be a test, but one we’re confident he will pass with flying colors.”

The young driver is the second confirmed in the 2025 JDX Racing lineup in advance of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America opener at Sebring International Raceway in March. JDX Racing previously announced Sabré Cook’s addition to the Carrera Cup line-up for 2025.

JDX Racing has been a stalwart of Porsche Carrera Cup North America since its inception in 2021, and in the Porsche GT3 Cup championship prior to that. The team claimed the driver’s championship with Parker Thompson in 2022 and has been a multi-time winner in each season of the championship.

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America season is the premier single-make championship in North America, pitting identically matched Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars together in races that often feature upwards of 40 drivers. The IMSA-sanctioned championship runs in conjunction with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Formula One throughout the season, putting the eyes of the motorsports world on the drivers competing.

Each round of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America season is available live, through the subscription streaming service Peacock as well as IMSA.tv, and IMSA’s YouTube Channel.

2025 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Season Schedule

March 12 – 15, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, FL

May 2 – 4, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, FL

June 13 – 15, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

June 19 – 22, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY

July 31 – August 2, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

September 19 – 21, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

October 8 – 11, Road Atlanta, Braselton, GA

October 17 – 19, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

About JDX Racing:

Founded in 2008 and based outside of Denver, CO, JDX Racing represents the very best in professional motorsports. Competing in the IMSA sports car series, JDX Racing campaigns cars in events throughout North America. JDX Racing features world-class drivers, outstanding crew members and dynamic marketers from Champ Car, IndyCar, NASCAR, ALMS and the Champ Car Atlantic Championship series. For more information, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/jdxracing, on Twitter @JDXRACING and on Instagram @jdxracing.