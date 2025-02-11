Schedule for 2025 Daytona Speedweeks

NASCAR heads to Daytona International Speedway Sunday afternoon to kick off the 2024 regular season with the 67th Daytona 500. The ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series will compete at Daytona preceding the “Great American Race.”

Chartered Cars

The 36 Chartered cars are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 with their starting positions determined through single-car qualifying and the Duel races. This leaves four positions available for non-chartered (Open) cars. The two fastest non-charter cars in single-car qualifying will claim a spot in the race. The final two spots will go to the highest-finishing non-Charter car in each Duel race.

Open Exemption Provisional

This year NASCAR has instituted a new Open Exemption Provisional for an invited driver which NASCAR can award on a case-by-case basis. In January they announced. that Hélio Castroneves was granted the provisional for the Daytona 500. Castroneves will be competing in the No. 91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.

Single-Car Qualifying

In single-car qualifying, each driver will run one lap. The 10 fastest drivers will advance to Round 2 to determine the pole position. The two fastest drivers will start on the front row for the Daytona 500.

Duels

The Duels will determine positions from third to 40th. The finishing order from Duel No. 1 will make up the inside rows and Duel No. 2 will make up the outside rows for the Daytona 500.

All times are Eastern.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

10:05-10:55 a.m. – Cup Series Practice 1 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

12:30 p.m.: Daytona 500 Media Day – Live Stream

8:15 p.m. – Cup Series Qualifying FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: Press Pass

Thursday, Feb. 13

4:05-4:55 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – No TV

5:05-5:55 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice – FS1

7 p.m.: Cup Series Duel 1 (60 laps, 150 miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Duel 1 – Press Pass

8:45 p.m.: Cup Series Duel 2 (60 laps, 150 miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Duel 2 – Press Pass

Friday, Feb. 14

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying – No TV

3 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice

5:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice 2 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

7:40 p.m.: Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 race – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Truck Series Race – Press Pass

Saturday, Feb. 15

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW

Noon: Daytona ARCA 200 race (80 laps, 200 miles) FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

3:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice 3 – FS2/MRN/ SiriusXM

5 p.m. – Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 (120 laps, 300 miles) CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Xfinity Series Race: Press Pass

Sunday, Feb. 16

2:30 p.m. – Cup Series 67th Daytona 500 (200 laps, 500 miles)

FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Race: Press Pass