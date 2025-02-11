Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesWeekend Schedule
Photo by Mike Biskupski for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Schedule for 2025 Daytona Speedweeks

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

NASCAR heads to Daytona International Speedway Sunday afternoon to kick off the 2024 regular season with the 67th Daytona 500. The ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series will compete at Daytona preceding the “Great American Race.”

Chartered Cars

The 36 Chartered cars are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 with their starting positions determined through single-car qualifying and the Duel races. This leaves four positions available for non-chartered (Open) cars. The two fastest non-charter cars in single-car qualifying will claim a spot in the race. The final two spots will go to the highest-finishing non-Charter car in each Duel race.

Open Exemption Provisional

This year NASCAR has instituted a new Open Exemption Provisional for an invited driver which NASCAR can award on a case-by-case basis. In January they announced. that Hélio Castroneves was granted the provisional for the Daytona 500. Castroneves will be competing in the No. 91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.

Single-Car Qualifying

In single-car qualifying, each driver will run one lap. The 10 fastest drivers will advance to Round 2 to determine the pole position. The two fastest drivers will start on the front row for the Daytona 500.

Duels

The Duels will determine positions from third to 40th. The finishing order from Duel No. 1 will make up the inside rows and Duel No. 2 will make up the outside rows for the Daytona 500.

All times are Eastern.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

10:05-10:55 a.m. – Cup Series Practice 1 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
12:30 p.m.: Daytona 500 Media Day – Live Stream
8:15 p.m. – Cup Series Qualifying FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: Press Pass

Thursday, Feb. 13

4:05-4:55 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – No TV
5:05-5:55 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice – FS1
7 p.m.: Cup Series Duel 1 (60 laps, 150 miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Duel 1 – Press Pass
8:45 p.m.: Cup Series Duel 2 (60 laps, 150 miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Duel 2 – Press Pass

Friday, Feb. 14

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying – No TV
3 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1
4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice
5:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice 2 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
7:40 p.m.: Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 race – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Truck Series Race – Press Pass

 Saturday, Feb. 15

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW
Noon: Daytona ARCA 200 race (80 laps, 200 miles) FOX/MRN/SiriusXM
3:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice 3 – FS2/MRN/ SiriusXM
5 p.m. – Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 (120 laps, 300 miles) CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Xfinity Series Race: Press Pass

Sunday, Feb. 16

2:30 p.m. – Cup Series 67th Daytona 500 (200 laps, 500 miles)
FOX/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Race: Press Pass

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Johnny Sauter rejoins ThorSport Racing for 2025 Truck opener at Daytona
Next article
Austin Dillon to make 13th Daytona 500 start in 2025

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Jake Garcia returns to ThorSport Racing for 2025 Truck season
01:31
Video thumbnail
The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium photo collage
04:30
Video thumbnail
Chase Sexton Back On Top with Glendale Supercross Victory
04:03
Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott dominates for first Clash victory at Bowman Gray
04:13

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Volpi Foods Renews NASCAR Team Partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for 2025...

Official Release -
Volpi Foods is proud to announce the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Read more

Brad Keselowski to make 16th Daytona 500 start in 2025

Andrew Kim -
The 2012 Cup Series champion from Rochester Hills, Michigan, will attempt to win his first Daytona 500 event in his 16th attempt in 2025.
Read more

Sabre Cook Joins JDX Racing for 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Campaign

Official Release -
JDX Racing announced Sabré Cook as the first leg of a multi-car program for the upcoming Porsche Carrera Cup North America season
Read more

Young’s Motorsports Makes Daytona Dreams Come True for Craig Bracken

Official Release -
ARCA Menards Series rookie Craig Bracken has been waiting for this moment his entire racing career.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category