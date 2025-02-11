Ty Majeski returns to ThorSport Racing for Truck title defense in 2025

The reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Ty Majeski will return as the driver of the No. 98 Ford F-150 entry for ThorSport Racing for the upcoming racing season.

The news comes as the 30-year-old Majeski from Seymour, Wisconsin, is coming off a championship-winning season, where he notched a total of three victories, six poles, 10 top-five results, 14 top-10 results, a career-high 600 laps led and an average-finishing result of 10.7.

After winning the final two regular-season events on the 2024 schedule at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and Richmond Raceway, respectively, Majeski utilized consistency to transfer all the way to the Championship 4 round. He then led all but 18 of 150-scheduled laps during the finale at Phoenix Raceway and clinched his first series’ championship by winning the finale and outpacing title rivals Corey Heim, Christian Eckes and Grant Enfinger. As a result, Majeski became the 21st competitor overall to win a Truck Series championship and he delivered the sixth series’ title for ThorSport Racing.

Majeski, who previously claimed five titles in the ARCA Midwest Tour division and won the Snowball Derby late model event twice, finished in 11th place during his Truck Series debut at Phoenix Raceway in 2019, where he drove for Niece Motorsports. Despite campaigning through the first 15-scheduled events with Niece in 2020, he was dropped for the remaining eight events, but he returned during the following season in four events with ThorSport Racing.

Since 2022, Majeski competes in the Truck Series on a full-time basis with ThorSport. In addition to winning the 2024 championship as a ThorSport competitor, the Wisconsin native notched his first two career victories during the 2022 Playoffs and claimed a Championship 4 berth, where he settled in fourth place in the final standings. In 2023, he managed to secure a victory at Indianapolis during the Playoffs before he settled in eighth place in the standings after he fell short of returning to the final Playoff round.

Through 89 previous starts in the Truck Series, Majeski has accumulated one championship, six victories, 11 poles, 28 top-five results, 48 top-10 results, 1,390 laps led and an average-finishing result of 12.3. Entering the 2025 season, he will attempt to join teammate Matt Crafton as the only competitors to achieve back-to-back Truck Series championships. As for Majeski’s No. 98 Ford team, Soda Sense will serve as his key primary sponsor while veteran Joe Shear Jr., the reigning two-time Truck Series championship-winning crew chief, will return atop the No. 98 ThorSport pit box.

With his plans for the upcoming season set, Ty Majeski’s 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season is scheduled to commence next Friday, February 14, at Daytona International Speedway for the Fresh From Florida 250. The event’s broadcast time is slated to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.