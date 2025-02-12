Front Row Motorsports: Daytona NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Daytona International Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Fresh From Florida 250

Date: Friday, February 14, 2025

Event: Race 1 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 100

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs will make his return to the Daytona International Speedway to start his sophomore season. After a successful rookie season in the No. 38 Ford F-150 which was highlighted with back-to-back wins at the Milwaukee Mile and the Bristol Motor Speedway, as well as Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors, Riggs will get behind the wheel of the newly minted No. 34 Ford F-150.

Love’s RV STOP will kick their season off with Riggs this Friday night. Last season, Love’s RV STOP helped fuel Riggs Rookie of the Year campaign, partnering with the driver in multiple races during the 2024 season and even visiting Victory Lane at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I’m ready for Daytona this season,” said Riggs. “While I don’t have many laps on the track itself, my experience at Talladega has given me a better feel for superspeedway racing. We got off to a slow start last season, but things started clicking as the year went on. Hopefully, we can carry some momentum from 2024 into 2025 and start strong. If we minimize mistakes and put ourselves in a good position, there’s no reason we can’t win Daytona.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transport Driver: John Franceskino

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Dan Mrak

Chandler Smith’s Notes

Chandler Smith makes his Front Row Motorsports debut this Friday night. Long John Silver’s will partner with Smith in his debut, bringing the fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to the 100-lap event.

In his debut, Smith will get behind the wheel of the No. 38 Ford F-150. The No. 38 has a rich history at the historic superspeedway, capturing back-to-back wins in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Series event in 2022 and 2023.

Statistically, the Daytona International Speedway has been a good track for Smith, averaging a 10.3 finishing position at the venue.

“I’m excited for this new chapter in my career with Front Row Motorsports,” said Smith. “I have a talented team around me, all who have the same motivation as me. While there may be some growing pains since we’re a new group, I’m confident that things will come together quickly, and we’ll be competing for wins.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Bradley Zilich

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT LOVE’S

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.