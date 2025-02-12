Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Preview: Daytona International Speedway

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE ADVANCE: DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Event: Fresh From Florida 250 (100 laps / 250 miles)

Round: 1 of 25 (Regular Season Opener)

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Date & Time: Friday, February 14th | 7:30 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX Sports 1 | Motor Racing Network (MRN) | Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team Stats & Notes

10th Season Celebration: 2025 marks Niece Motorsports’ 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Starting in Daytona, all of the team’s race trucks will carry special decals commemorating the milestone. Social media content and merchandise will be centered around the campaign in forthcoming weeks.

Niece Motorsports Daytona Stats: Niece drivers have made a combined 20 starts for the organization at Daytona International Speedway. Historically, the team runs well at this track, having posted four top-fives and eight top-10s over the years, including a best result of third with Ross Chastain in 2019. Last year, Bayley Currey was the highest-performing team driver finishing in 13th-place.

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

On the Box: Recently joining the organization in October, veteran crew chief, Mike Shiplett, will continue to call the shots for the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Shiplett, a 24-time NXS winner, has claimed victories in all three NASCAR national series. Before his time at Niece Motorsports, Shiplett spent years working with several established teams such as Evernham Motorsports, Turner Motorsports, Richard Petty Motorsports, Chip Ganassi Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, and Richard Childress Racing, among others.

During his tenure as a NXS crew chief, Shiplett’s team qualified for the Playoffs on four occasions – including a runner-up finish with Ganassi in 2018. He also made the Cup Series Playoffs in 2020 while at Stewart-Haas. Outside of racing, Shiplett enjoys exploring the ocean as a licensed scuba dive master. At 52, he resides in Salisbury, North Carolina, with his wife, Brooke.

On the Roof: Spotting for the No. 42 team this year will be TJ Majors, who primarily fills the role for Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Cup Series team at RFK Racing. Majors is a former driver turned multi-time race-winning spotter with decades of experience. He spotted for Mills in several races last year, having shifted over from the No. 41 team midway through the season.

Mills’ Daytona Stats: Matt Mills has made one prior NCTS start at Daytona International Speedway which came in last year’s season opener. After starting fourth, Mills finished 26th after he was collected in an early multi-truck crash. In eight NXS starts at the famed 2.5-mile super speedway, Mills holds one top-10 following a 10th-place run in the summer race held in 2019.

Shiplett’s Daytona Stats: Mike Shiplett has been atop the pit box for one NCTS race at Daytona International Speedway, working with Bret Holmes who finished fourth in last year’s race. In the Cup Series, Shiplett has called 13 races here with two top-10s (best of ninth with Reed Sorenson in 2009). Shiplett is a past Daytona winner in the Xfinity Series, having claimed the summer race with Kyle Larson in 2018.

On the Truck: Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from longtime partners J.F. Electric and Utilitra, who will serve as his anchor partners for the entire 25-race season.

Previewing 2025: As he enters his second full-time season, Mills is ready to step up to the plate and contend for wins in the Truck Series. Before last year, Mills spent seven years in the Xfinity Series, using the majority of last year acclimating to the tendencies of NCTS racing. Now, with a year’s worth of experience behind him, Mills believes he is the most prepared on what it takes to exceed expectations heading into 2025.

Testing, Testing: Mills recently visited Rockingham Speedway for the first time as he participated in last month’s two-day NCTS organizational test. Sharing his No. 42 truck with Ross Chastain, Mills unofficially placed the seventh-quickest timed lap around the historic track.

Quoting Mills: Your team had a great truck last time out at Talladega, so what were you able to learn in that race that can help at the start of the year?

“Having a great spotter like TJ Majors taught me a lot in Talladega. He really helped explain all the work that you have to do when you’re in the first couple of rows when you’re dictating the field and setting the pace. I’m looking forward to going back to Daytona; we prepared really fast trucks at the super speedways last year, so having a fast race truck and having TJ up top spotting, I think we have another good shot at having a great weekend for J.F. Electric and Utilitra.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Masked Owl Technologies / DQS Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

On the Box: As one of the most experienced crew chiefs in the NCTS garage, Wally Rogers has spent over 30 years dedicating his life to the sport. Rogers will oversee the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST this year. Born in New Jersey, Rogers began his career as a mechanic in the IROC Series, later joining Andy Petree Racing in 1996. From there, he spent time at Evans Racing, Kevin Harvick Incorporated, Evernham Motorsports, Richard Petty Motorsports, Levine-Family Racing, GoFAS Racing, Tri-Star Motorsports, All-Out Motorsports, and Jordan Anderson Racing, before joining Niece in 2020.

An avid outdoorsman, Rogers enjoys hunting and camping on his weeks off. The 52-year-old lives in Lexington, North Carolina, with his girlfriend, Marlene. Rogers is a father of twin daughters, Cali (19), and Emma (19).

On the Roof: One of Niece Motorsports’ original drivers, TJ Bell, will spot for the No. 44 team this season. After completing his driving career, he transitioned into the spotting role. Last year, Bell worked with the No. 45 team, and recently picked up a LMP2 class win at the 24 Hours of Daytona with United Autosports.

Currey’s Daytona Stats: Bayley Currey made his first NCTS start at Daytona International Speedway last February. Rolling off from the ninth position in qualifying, his No. 41 Silverado finished 13th on that day. Currey has also made four NXS starts at Daytona, posting a best result of 20th in the 2022 season opener.

Rogers’ Daytona Stats: Wally Rogers has called five NCTS races held at Daytona International Speedway since 2004, when he made his first series start. Rogers has built some considerably fast trucks in the draft, toting two top-fives including a second-place finish with Jordan Anderson in 2020. Rogers is a two-time winner in the Xfinity Series at this track, having visited victory lane with Randy LaJoie in 2001 and Tony Stewart in 2006. He’s also made eight Cup Series starts, finishing as high as seventh.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Masked Owl Technologies and DQS Solutions & Staffing.

Previewing 2025: After completing his first full-time season driving the No. 41 Chevrolet last year, Currey returns to Niece Motorsports with the No. 44 team. As the highest-finishing team driver in points in 2024 (18th), Currey looks to parlay his momentum to produce breakout runs heading into the new year.

Tying the Knot: On January 11th, Currey married his fiancée, Lexie, in the picturesque snowfall of Cleveland, North Carolina surrounded by family, friends, and teammates. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds traveled to Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands for a memorable, week-long honeymoon.

Bayley on Ice: Two weeks ago, Currey traveled to Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, for his first experience attending the I-500. Through sub-zero temperatures in a rigid climate, the driver helped bridge the gap between stock car and snowmobile racing. He drove the team’s Dirt Super Late Model around as the pace car for the iconic race that was put on by Owosso Speedway and Precision Vehicle Logistics.

Quoting Currey: With how well your truck ran in last year’s race, do you think you’ll try to stay up front again this time?

“For sure, that’s got to be my game plan. It was a blast to be up front pushing the leaders last year, and I think we’ll have the truck to do it again this time. Our trucks always seem to qualify and race pretty well at the super speedways and everyone in the shop has been pouring their hearts into these pieces ever since we came back home from Phoenix last year. I’m hungry and really want to make everyone proud at Masked Owl, DQS, and Niece Motorsports.”

About Masked Owl Technologies: Masked Owl Technologies (MOT) is an industrial solutions integrator specializing in developing customized automation and controls processes. They take a consulting-based approach to identify the root cause of system challenges and incorporate tested, emerging technology into industrial solutions that mitigate risk and solve complex problems, the first time.

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

No. 45 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

On the Box: Niece Motorsports’ longest-tenured and winningest crew chief, Phil Gould, returns for his seventh season with the team. Remaining in place, Gould will lead the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Gould, who has been associated with the organization since 2019, has won eight NCTS races on top of the pit box with Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar. His team has made the Playoffs for four seasons – including last year competing for the owner’s title.

At the start of his career, Gould joined Mike Stefanik’s NXS team before moving to Evernham Motorsports. From there, he spent 12 seasons at Richard Childress Racing – before moving to Roush-Fenway Racing – where he won his first NXS race as a crew chief and qualified for the Playoffs three years straight. The 47-year-old lives in Salisbury, North Carolina, with his fiancée, Nacole. Gould is a father of two sons, Matt (19) and Justin (18).

On the Roof: Accomplished driver-turned spotter, Stevie Reeves, will spot for the No. 45 team this year. Reeves, a two-time USAC Midget champion, actively spots for Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Cup Series team for Joe Gibbs Racing. Last year, Reeves worked with the No. 44 team’s array of drivers.

Honeycutt’s Daytona Stats: Kaden Honeycutt is looking to make his first-career NCTS start at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night. The 21-year-old attempted to qualify into the race in 2023, but was unable to do so.

Gould’s Daytona Stats: Phil Gould has called six NCTS races at Daytona, posting one top-five and two top-10 finishes (best of third with Ross Chastain in 2019). In 2017, Gould won his first Xfinity Series race as a crew chief here while working with Ryan Reed. In total, Gould has achieved three top-fives and five top-10 finishes in 12 NXS starts at this track.

On the Truck: Honeycutt’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from AutoVentive and Precision Vehicle Logistics, who will serve as his anchor partners for the majority of the upcoming season.

Previewing 2025: Coming off an impressive stint in a partial schedule last year, Kaden Honeycutt enters 2025 looking to contend for the championship in his first full-time effort. Despite only making 14 starts, Honeycutt excelled with six top-10 finishes, highlighted by a pair of fourth-place runs in both Kansas races. With the No. 45 team staying in tact from last year, the group aims to build off their momentum found in 2024.

Testing, Continued: Honeycutt joined teammates, Matt Mills and Ross Chastain, in a two-day NCTS organizational test at Rockingham Speedway in January. Though the layout was new to him, the driver of the No. 45 team felt right at home, unofficially posting the second-quickest timed lap overall.

Off-Season Fun: Kaden Honeycutt had one of the busiest off-seasons this past winter, starting off with a marquee victory in the 57th Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway. In late December, Honeycutt and team visited the NFL stadium that hosts the Detroit Lions for a flag football tournament with employees from Precision Vehicle Logistics and DQS Solutions & Staffing. At the start of the year, Honeycutt finished second in a US Legends car race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and wrapped up the month attending the I-500 snowmobile race.

Quoting Honeycutt: What does the significance of racing at Daytona mean to you?

“Racing at Daytona means a lot considering it’s the starting point for my first full-time year. It is going to be a battle all night to win this race like every year, but that’s part of what makes it so rewarding considering how much effort has been put into our trucks. I have never raced here before, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and starting the year off strong with our No. 45 AutoVentive / Precision team.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 190+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

