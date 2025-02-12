START YOUR ENTRIES! Win $1 million at NASCAR Championship Weekend

NASCAR Powerball Playoff™ returns for third edition alongside 2025 NASCAR® season

JOHNSTON, Iowa (Feb. 12, 2025) – The highly anticipated NASCAR Powerball Playoff™ is back for its third edition, offering lottery players a chance to win an exclusive trip to 2025 NASCAR Championship Weekend™ and cash prizes up to $1 MILLION!

Powerball® and NASCAR® announced the return of the national promotion today, which will run alongside the 2025 NASCAR season. The promotion will culminate with four lottery players winning a VIP trip for two to 2025 NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway®, Oct. 31 – Nov. 2. In addition, the four lottery players will have the chance to win $1 million in a special drawing televised live on NBC before the start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race™.

“This promotion offers our players the ultimate motorsport experience, combining the excitement of NASCAR Championship Weekend with the chance of a lifetime to win $1 million,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. “The four finalists and their guests will be flown to Phoenix to be immersed in the action, including pace car rides, access to exclusive areas, and front-row seats to some of the biggest NASCAR races.”

“This promotion has been such a great avenue to further engage NASCAR fans all across the country over the past two seasons,” said Michelle Byron, NASCAR Executive Vice President, Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer. “The synergies the Powerball Playoff has with the different stages of the NASCAR Playoffs allows for increased excitement and anticipation throughout the year, culminating with someone winning $1 million right before we crown a champion in Phoenix.”

Lottery players can enter the national Powerball® promotion through a participating state lottery. Lotteries will hold in-state contests and second-chance drawings throughout the 2025 NASCAR regular season to form a national pool of entrants. Entry periods and method of entry will vary by lottery. At the end of the NASCAR regular season, 16 semi-finalists will be drawn from the national pool to advance to the Powerball Playoff drawings, with no more than one semi-finalist per lottery advancing.

The Powerball Playoff drawings are a series of elimination drawings that mirror the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs™. As the 2025 playoff field of drivers is reduced, Powerball will reduce its playoff field of semi-finalists eligible to win the $1 million grand prize. Through a series of drawings, the field of semi-finalists will be reduced from 16 to 12 to 8 to 4 – with the remaining four finalists winning a VIP trip for two to the NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway and entry into the $1 million drawing.

The results of each Powerball Playoff drawing will be revealed during select race broadcasts, beginning with the Round of 16 announcement on Aug. 23 at the NASCAR regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Cash prizes will be awarded to all 16 national semi-finalists based on their elimination position, ranging from $2,500 to the $1 million top prize:

PowerballPlayoff Drawings Date Race Announcement Notes Round of 16 Aug. 23 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Intl Speedway, Daytona, FL 16 semi-finalists advance Round of 12 Sept. 13 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN 12 semi-finalists advance4 eliminated win $2,500 Round of 8 Oct. 5 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC 8 semi-finalists advance4 eliminated win $5,000 Championship 4 Oct 26 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, VA 4 finalists advance & win VIP trip4 eliminated win $7,500 $1 Million Championship Nov. 2 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ (1) $1 million winner(3) $10,000 winners

The VIP trip includes roundtrip airfare for two to Phoenix, three nights hotel accommodations – double occupancy, two Ally Curve Hospitality Club passes for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Nov. 1 and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Nov. 2, two passes for VIP experiences at Phoenix Raceway during the NASCAR Championship Weekend including NASCAR Cup Series™ VIP access, NASCAR team hauler tour, MRN radio booth tour, pace car rides, Victory Lane access, all meals, and ground transportation to scheduled events and activities.

Players should stay tuned to their local lotteries for more information on how to enter. Participating lotteries include Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana (Hoosier), Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. Additional lotteries may join the Powerball promotion at a later time.

Players can also follow the NASCAR Powerball Playoff on Facebook, Instagram, and online at Powerball.com.

Last year, Louisiana Lottery player Meagan Lewis, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was declared the NASCAR Powerball Playoff Champion and $1 million winner in a special drawing broadcast live from Phoenix Raceway before the start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race™.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season officially begins this Sunday with live action of the DAYTONA 500 from Daytona International Speedway. The race will air live at 2:30 p.m. EST on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Powerball

Powerball® holds the current world record for largest national lottery jackpot at $2.04 billion. Since its first drawing in 1992, the game has helped generate more than $32 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.



For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.