TEAM CHEVY NASCAR DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Austin Dillon Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUOTES

FEBRUARY 12, 2025

Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet – DAYTONA 500 Media Day Quotes

How important is it to get off to a good start this year?

“I think it’s huge. For the 3 team, we have struggled the last two years getting off to a start. We had to dig ourselves out of holes and it just put us behind and we’re always playing catch-up. We were able to have some good runs, but they don’t amount to the points gain when we have them. So, for me, it’s huge to get off to a good start and that’s something we’re putting more focus on. These first two races, you can be a hole pretty quick with the way everything lines up. Just trying to get out there and run all the laps and put ourselves in good positions to hopefully win because you have to look at every race as an opportunity.”

Richard and other management on board, how has that been for you?

“The attention to detail that I see from our group as a whole is more focused that the last couple years. He’s very meticulous, the way he talks about things is going to really benefit us in the 3 team. He leaves no stone unturned, which is really good. I feel like the last couple years some stuff has been thrown on my shoulders and it’s kind of nice that I feel like I got somebody I can lean on more. We’ve made some great changes in the off-season bringing in some really good racers from other organizations and also keeping the guys that we have had and propping them up and giving them opportunities. I think that’s key for our organization going forward is giving guys opportunities. We’re all focused on this year and getting off to a fast start. When you get in the meat and potatoes of the season we’ll see where we stack up.”

Are you getting a sense of the focus of the organization and how that relates to on-track?

“I think the biggest thing I’ve noticed is the attention to detail, the aggressiveness not to turn over every stone. Sometimes you look at things and is that really worth the squeeze? I think the group that we have right now is squeezing everything they can. So, that’s a confidence-builder for me and I’m really excited about what we’ve got going on.”

How important is it when you didn’t have the season you wanted to get off to a good start?

“We’ve had two seasons that we haven’t gotten off in the direction we want. We had to battle the whole season to have some highlights, and you can never recover from a points standpoint. We’ve got to start off the season clean, get some finishes under our belt and sometimes you have to be happy with a 20th-place finish to get to the next week with a clean car because you get so far behind if you have wrecks. We want no wrecks to start the season would be nice, some clean races and go from there.”

Is it part of your DNA that when you’re in the moment you can pull the trigger?

“I want to pride myself on being clutch or having clutch moments and the times you get those opportunities being able to deliver for people because you know there’s a lot of effort and time put into it. I never want to go home saying I wish I wouldn’t have done this. I did it one time in my career, I finished second, and I was kind of gentle about it and looking back 10-15 years from now no one cares if I was gentle or not. It was more of the fact that the guy who won name is on the trophy and mine is not. Do what you can when you get those opportunities, and I think you got to be aggressive when those opportunities arise.”

What are the emotions and experiences been like coming back here since you were the Daytona 500 champion versus what they were before you won the race?

“I was close in ’21; we were third and had a dominant car that weekend. I thought for sure that was our race to win and it just ended a little before the start-finish line. I also thought that when. Kyle Busch and I were first and second and we were coming to the white that no one was going to get around the two of us and it was going to be a good shot that Kyle wins that one. And the 99 spins and everything breaks loose after that. I’ve had opportunities and would love to capitalize on those.”

Does it take the pressure off once you win this race or add pressure to win again?

“I think it takes some pressure off. You look at Kyle who has had 20 opportunities and he’s won everything he can. I know this race is what he wants more than everything. I know that having that feather in the cap definitely helped and it gives you a little confidence. And when you make a move late in the race you don’t feel as bad about it if it burns you.”

If you don’t win this race Sunday, would there be almost as much satisfaction from a team standpoint if you could push Kyle to the win?

“For sure. There’s only two people – my brother and Kyle.”

What do you think of Atlanta now?

“It’s definitely sped up. It used to be a place where you really had to control your right foot and take care of your tires. I really enjoyed that portion and this one it’s just a totally different animal. It’s a beast and you have to put yourself in some similar positions you do at speedways but is starting to lose some grip which is nice. It hasn’t been a great place for us. It has it’s spurts but never from a finish standpoint.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.