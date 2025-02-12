TEAM CHEVY NASCAR DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Helio Castroneves Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUOTES

FEBRUARY 12, 2025

Helio Castroneves, driver of the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet – DAYTONA 500 Media Day Quotes

Q. Can you give us a timeline on what you were first contacted, how long it took you to make a decision to do this? A month? Two months? A week?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: We’ve been kind of, like, seeing each other, me, Justin and Don Hawk for quite some time.

It wasn’t just six months ago, it was probably like a year and a half ago. We had an opportunity to come here with a team, Conor Daly ended up driving. We didn’t think it was going to be a good opportunity, so we decided not to do it.

Because of the whole scenario that Don was working with Justin, finally came through the whole deal with Project 91 and Wendy’s. We just follow through.

It was interesting. It wasn’t like that. I’m glad it did. The program, as you guys noticed, I’m not the only one doing this. It’s been very well-made, it takes a lot of, a lot of effort from a lot of people. I’m glad that everything fit perfect.

To be in the biggest race, one of the biggest races of the world obviously, Indy 500 and Daytona 500 are the biggest. What an opportunity to be here and do that.

Q. Do you race tomorrow or do you sit back knowing you’re already in?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: No, I need practice. I need to run. I don’t have any experience at all. Today is my second time in the car, so…

I think every moment that I’m actually jump in the car, I will learn something. And I need it. I’ll be honest with you, it’s a different beast. It’s an amazing car. It’s completely different rules.

I think the competition also different around what I’m used to. Every time in the car, I’m going to learn. No matter what happen, I’ll be running.

Q. You’ve been a part of a lot of big races. How are the emotions coming here to the Daytona 500 compare to your first Indy 500?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Right. It’s interesting. I don’t know what to expect because this is the first time for everything. Definitely the butterflies in the stomach are flying right now.

Information… I trust my guys. I’m seeing a lot of good friends, old friends, from over the years give me some tips. Some give me a hard time, which is okay. I can take it (laughter).

Look, this is incredible. This is an amazing opportunity. I believe only two guys in the planet were able to win the Daytona 500 and Indy 500. I know it’s very hard. I know it’s tough, like I said, different style racing that I’m used to.

You’ve got to be there. Whatever it is, at the end of the day it could be great. As of right now, I’m taking step by steps so I get every time more familiar and better.

Today I’m not even knew how to get out of the garage. Normally with INDYCAR, you just go to the pits and that’s it. Every step has been a learning process.

Q. You did the ARCA test.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Yeah, but it was in a different building. I’m finding roads here in Daytona that I’ve never been to.

Q. You were on the track?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: On the track I was, yes. Only five laps until people start crashing (laughter). I didn’t have much of a time of practicing in the pack.

It’s okay. Like I said, I’ll have plenty of time.

Q. What do you remember about IROC racing?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: A lot. Oh, my God. Special racing with those incredible drivers, Jimmie Johnson, Mark Martin, Ryan Newman. It was incredible to race with all those.

I learned a lot, to be honest. I don’t know if it will be familiar. I don’t know yet. I’ll tell you after the first race.

Q. You don’t make the rules. There’s controversy that you’re locked in. Guys like Jimmie Johnson are not. Have you heard about that?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Yeah, I didn’t hear much about it except last night one comment.

I said, Look, in the end of the day, I understand. I didn’t write the rules, by the way. I didn’t know actually these rules exist.

When we accepted this opportunity, we accept to go and race, race to race. However, obviously if whatever happens in the Duel, whatever happens there, if I have to take it, I’ll take it.

You’ve got to remember, Indy 500 is the same similarity rules: you have to race for it, but you have a week to adapt to the car, understanding, get into it. Here, I only have 50 minutes.

At the end of the day I didn’t know the rules exist. If I have to take it, I won’t deny that I will take it.

Q. You’re new to NASCAR. Why do you never correct people when they call your name wrong?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: They call me Julio, Hello. As long as they call my name, it’s okay. It’s definitely unique, I’ll get used to it.

Q. Four Indy 500s, Dancing with the Stars, personally blessed by a Pope. What is left on your bucket list?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Hopefully we’ll be celebrating the Daytona 500 win (laughter).

I know it’s a tough deal, don’t get me wrong. Obviously if I didn’t trust the people behind me, obviously the team… My team, I have experienced guys that know what to do and they give me the right rules. I got to go with the mentality like I’ve always been to a race.

What left? I don’t know. As long as I still have the fire like I have right now, I going to keep it going?

Q. (Question about the ARCA race.)

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Great question. I don’t know. It will be a unique. From the practice, I see it’s going to be very interesting.

Speaking with drivers that did the experience between the NASCAR and the ARCA, the Cup and the ARCA, they seem to be very different.

I will learn a lot.

Q. You have a bright personality. When it comes to racing, you take this very seriously. Talk about what your preparation has been.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I’ve been watching a lot of in-car cameras, a lot of the rules to understand the rules. I been in touch with the guys, as well, to make sure that we are on the same…

The lingo is different. Face it, when you come out of the pits, in INDYCAR they say, Go, go, go. Here it’s, Dig, dig, dig. I know it sounds interesting or different. It’s completely the opposite that I’m used to. I have to adapt. Pit stops here, for example, you have to stop a little bit away from the wall because you have to have the jack guy have space for them to raise the car. INDYCAR you get close so the fuel gets as quick as possible.

All these little details, even it’s a race car, it’s very different. To be in a big race like this, every detail matters. That’s why I’m trying to study all of these details to make sure that at least I’ll take out of the way and know what to do.

Looking forward, for sure. Every time I said I’m in the car, I’m going to take the learning.

Q. Have you gotten any advice from Juan?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Not Juan. Dale Jr., we spoke quite a lot. I got to find my friend Jimmie Johnson. Not sure he’s going to give me any tips, but I’m definitely going to talk with him about.

I talk with Austin Cindric, Blaney, Joey Logano. I’ve known those guys for a long time. Now I’m in their world. I would have done the same thing if they were in my world.

Q. Does 195 feel slow compared to what you’re used to?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: In terms of speed you’re talking about?

Q. Yes.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: You don’t see it. Even 240 and 190 or 200. You only see when things go bad. I don’t want to see that.

Q. There’s going to be a lot of eyeballs watching from around the world. Very few international drivers have had the opportunity to run Daytona. What would it mean to you knowing there’s going to be a lot of people walking, the second Brazilian to ever compete in the Daytona 500?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: This is a great exposure. This is one of the biggest race in the world. You want to have as much exposure as possible.

It’s very smart that Trackhouse are doing that. Not many people able to see it. When I was testing Talladega, people in Talladega were exciting. I’ll be watching for you, I’ll be cheering for you. It gives opportunity for foreign people, Brazilian people, people from other series to watch it. I’m just happy to help this scenario.

But in the end of the day, I’m not here just to call attention. I want to do everything I can to do a good job.

Q. (Question about helmet.)

HELIO CASTRONEVES: You should see. The helmet, I think the camera cannot see the smile behind my helmet. It was so cool. I’m like, Oh, man, this is tough. Oh, no, I actually got this stuff. Here we go.

It was really fun. Yeah, super, super excited. Can’t wait to go back out there again.

Q. What other road course drivers would you suggest do this? Give us three or four names.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Oh, my God. That’s a great one.

From friends that I know, Scott Dixon is one of the guys that in my time, it’s incredible driver. Montoya already did that, so… I check that out of the list.

Q. Any Formula 1 guys?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I think Formula 1, Lewis tried once. Was it Hamilton?

Q. Kimi.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Who drove in Watkins Glen?

Q. Jensen.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Was it Jensen? Okay. Fernando Alonso would be great. I think he would like it.

Q. You said Cup drivers have been giving you some inside tips. If the shoe was on the other foot, if they were coming over, how much would you divulge to those guys?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I would have done the same, even more. I know how difficult when you go to a different series to another, how tough it is. I just don’t want to be on the way.

You don’t want that, as well. Sometimes you see it takes time to adapt. These guys been doing this for years. You jump in the first time, it takes a little time. Some drivers are quicker learners than the other. I’m probably slower. I’m getting there.

My team, the Project 91, are experienced people. They’ve done this before. They really give me the right tools to adapt fast.

Q. Did you bring any Indy 500 rings?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: It’s in my shoes in my locker right now.

Q. (No microphone.)

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I think it’s great. First of all, Jay Frye has been incredible for the series. Doug also has been doing an amazing job with the speedway. I feel the speedway automatically is going to be on autopilot. So many years, running in an incredible way, he has a lot to offer. Great job for INDYCAR to also have someone that knows the sport, knows the racing, and can bring a lot to elevate the series.

Q. Were you surprised at the change?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I was. Nobody mentioned anything the last year. A little bit was surprised.

Q. Do you have a place in your mind that you’d like to qualify, where you might like to start the race?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I would love to be in the top 15. That would be great. Able to do speed-wise, that’s great. Give me at least understanding I’m not so much farther back. I understand if you lose the draft here, it’s a big deal.

Yeah, that’s the goal. Nothing’s going to change if that doesn’t happen. That will be my goal.

Q. Have you spoken to Justin Marks about driving any additional entries?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I think one step at a time. A lot’s going to be determined after this race. Yeah, we have all our focus on the big one.

Q. (No microphone.)

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I have not. I heard about it. I want to see him (laughter). Love to meet him, for sure.

Q. How important was practice today?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I mean, huge. I mean, just my first out hitting a little bit of the limiter, things like that. If you’re thinking about it, that would hurt the lap time in qualifying. So all of these details, it’s important for you to get out of the way, learn what it is.

Honestly, even if the guys are here for many years, they were happy to have practice, which you should. You can’t just go out there and go straight. Those cars are fine machines, they got to be on top of it.

Q. (Question about the differences in cars.)

HELIO CASTRONEVES: The stock car moves a little bit different. You have a power steering wheel. The car, when it turns, it’s a little delay. Speed difference, you don’t feel it.

INDYCAR, because of no power steering wheel, it turns a little quicker. It’s heavier, you feel more everything into the steering wheel.

Now, when you’re talking about AJ Foyt and Mario Andretti, you’re talking about the gods of racing, right? Wow, in this time of era, winning both, it would mean a lot to history in racing. I would be very blessed to be in this position.

Q. Do you have a little bit of race fan in you when you walk through this garage and see some of these names?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I mean, Jimmie Johnson is one of them. We became friends.

Q. You raced against him.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: But Jeff Gordon is another one. He’s not as a driver anymore, but he’s a team owner or president.

I mean, I raced with Kyle Busch at SRX, which was super cool. Kevin Harvick is not here anymore.

You’re talking about old-timers here. There’s so young guys now. They probably looking at me… I was actually talking to Byron, and he’s 27. I’m like, Man, you were probably five years old. Not even, thank you (laughter).

Look, in the end of the day, it’s super cool to be in this environment. My teammates are great. Daniel Suarez and Ross and Shane. Shane actually I raced a long time ago in V8 Supercar in Australia. He still gave me great tips. I’ll follow him because his tips seem to be working, not only for him but for me, too.

Q. There is something to be said for people that feel comfortable racing with you, and you feel comfortable racing with them.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Right.

Q. How do you develop that? How do you earn the trust of somebody?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: You got four hours to trust. I’m sure I’m going to be dropped down if I’m pushing someone, helping them, which is part of this game I guess. Until I prove that I can run with everyone and gain their trust, nothing that I can do.

I’m sure I will get there. That will be the time for me to take advantage of it.

Q. Do you have to race Thursday to prove to them you can race?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Absolutely. And I will race as of right now, I need experience. I need to run. I haven’t run with anybody in the pack. I understand it’s a big difference. So that’s why I’m doing ARCA, too. Different cars. At least give me a little bit more knowledge when I come to the Sunday what to do.

Q. You belong to a professional driving club. How fast do you go on an interstate?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I respect the rules (laughter). Let’s put it this way.

Q. Are you saying that or are you doing that?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I am saying that (laughter).

Q. Do you get adrenaline when you go out?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Absolutely, absolutely. Unless I’m a little late (laughter). Did I say that out loud?

Q. Are race car drivers athletes?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Absolutely. I don’t care what kind of car you do, it takes a lot of effort to turn the car. The speeds that we go, especially the time that we stay. They are.

Q. Open-wheel guys…

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Still practice a lot. Still train a lot, very hard. In the ovals not so much because you have the headrest. In the road course, huge.

Q. What did you think about the Daytona 500 having watched it but never been in it? What were your thoughts about it?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: It’s a big race. It’s an historic race, right? Just to be in it…

I had the opportunity because when I used to work with Team Penske, when I drove for IROC, I had opportunity to see the race. I’m like, I wish I be there. Unfortunately RP never allow me to do it, which is okay. I understand wasn’t my time.

I’m so glad that this opportunity right now, it’s just came through because this is huge. Probably is the right time for me, too. I’m more experienced driver, so I understand what I need to be.

Yeah, this is huge.

Q. NASCAR asked you or told you what you think you need to learn or what they want you to learn or do or show? Do you know exactly what you have to show?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: No, they never told me what to do. We did have meeting before so I understand the rules. They don’t want me to get caught in very simple rules, crossing over the yellow line, the back straight, things like that.

All those details, I mean, look, I feel that everybody wants me to do well, right? Again, it’s a big race. It’s a lot of attention from everybody. I want to do well, too.

I can’t thank enough for everyone with arms wide open to receive me. I’ll do everything I can to own that.

Q. (No microphone.)

HELIO CASTRONEVES: They’re innovating. This project, I would say I don’t think a Team Penske or MSR or any other big team would be able to do it. They are thinking outside the box, which I like that.

In terms of organization, the people that Justin also have the past and hire, wow, it’s incredible. As I said, my crew chief is a Daytona 500 winner. It’s not like a B team when you’re thinking about. This is a real deal and I’m glad they put this group together.

Q. What do you think of Justin? He’s a big-picture guy?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: You said it, a big-picture guy, thinking of the future. Sort of like I would say, it’s not his style, but I feel the team is more like this new upcoming TikTok guys that push forward. Not TikTok, but you know what I mean. Social media, you know?

Q. Influencers.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Thank you. And they are. And they are. And I like it. Not only that, they’re getting the results and I’m so glad to be part of it.

Q. If you have a good experience, if you enjoy this, if it goes well, is there the desire to not have this be a one-and-done sort of thing?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I’ll let you know after the last lap (smiling).

Q. You’re running the other 500, too?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Yes. I’m running both 500s.

Q. That’s a big deal.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: It’s huge. In fact, the helmet I’m using will be the same colors from here to there. I want to create both 500s in the same year, which is unique.

Q. Did you steal that design from Rahal?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I had nothing to do with the marketing with Wendy’s. But I tell you what, it works.

Q. He had the bowtie.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: The little bowtie. I agree with you (laughter).

Q. (No microphone.)

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Very close. We text each other. Nothing big ’cause the car changed anyway. Different style. As well, the racing.

I feel right now it’s a much closer pack than when Christian 20 years ago ran.

In the end of the day I’m having a great group behind me from Trackhouse and Project 91 to give me the right tools to adapt as quick as I can.

Q. What do you think of your teammate over here from New Zealand?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I know, he’s pretty darn good, I telling you. Like I said, takes a lot of advice. He went through this last year. He was able to give me a great picture of what’s happening.

Not to talk about, like I said, I met him a long, long time ago, 15 years ago, when I did the V8 Supercars. It’s cool to see him doing well.

Q. He won his first race.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: All right. He put me in the spot now. No pressure. I’ll do everything I can to repeat what I did (laughter).

Q. And Scottie Rutherford.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: See, that’s great. I’m just having an amazing opportunity here to do something huge.

Q. You’re here as a driver, but what has it been like since you stepped into the ownership waters?

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Look, it’s been amazing. Mike and Jim, I’m learning so much with them on the other side of the helmet, the cockpit I would call. They’re able to really show me a lot of things that I never understood ’cause when you’re a driver, you’re focusing obviously go fast, whatever it takes to be in that number one spot.

Here, the performance, the employees, the sponsor, the whole dynamic, it’s been just absolutely incredible. I’m just glad I was able to help, just switch from Andretti technical alliance to Ganassi. Yeah, we looking forward to the beginning of the season, for sure.

Q. The first time in the ARCA car, first time in the Cup car…

HELIO CASTRONEVES: It’s fun. It was awesome. The car’s different. The braking is much better on the Cup car. I feel that the driving, as well. The car seems to be responding a little bit quicker than the ARCA car. I’m not sure if it’s style, the tires, what it was.

Wind was a similar scenario. Same push I had before, which is great. Now I can read a little bit better for what the car is doing.

It’s much more comfortable. You’re shifting the sequential gearbox rather than an H pattern.

