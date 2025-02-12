TEAM CHEVY NASCAR DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Anthony Alfredo Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUOTES

FEBRUARY 12, 2025

Anthony Alfredo, driver of the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet – DAYTONA 500 Media Day Quotes

YOU HAVE BEEN HERE BEFORE, BUT WHAT ARE YOUR FEELINGS IN COMING BACK HERE AGAIN BECAUSE THESE OPPORTUNITIES CAN BE SO FLEETING?

“Obviously just being here at Daytona and having a shot to run in the Great American Race is a blessing. I have been talking to a few people today about how many people would do anything to have an opportunity to be here and just say that they attempted it, let alone race. I have been blessed enough to run the race twice now and hope that third time is a charm. But its going to be pretty intense tonight and tomorrow, either way, but I look forward to it because its going to be that much more rewarding qualifying into the race just knowing the field of open cars that are here this time around.”

DO YOU VIEW THESE OPPORTUNITIES AS SORT OF A PROVE IT SITUATION TO SEE YOURSELF IN THE CUP SERIES?

“One hundred percent. Making this race isn’t just about being in it, to me it’s about winning it because that could be career defining. And I am a young driver trying to make my way and I have been very fortunate to make it this far, but my ultimate goal would be to be the Cup Series champion one day. Maximizing the most out of these limited starts and a partial schedule is really important for that. So, I am just really thankful to have these opportunities because of Beard Motorsports, our partners Fortified Building Solutions. Quite honestly, it has gone really well. The cars are really fast and we had a sixth place finish last year, and we are the fastest open car qualifying here for the Daytona 500. So, there are just a lot of great things to build on from last season and that momentum should help us execute at a higher level this year.”

HOW MUCH DOES THE SPEED FROM LAST YEAR EASE THE MIND FOR TONIGHT?

“That is a great question and honestly, I feel very confident because of it and I think we are even better than we were last year, but so does everybody else and there are a few more open cars than there were last year. More competitive ones at that. It’s going to be tougher and its going to be really tight. So, we will just do all we can as far as putting the speed in the car and its going to be up to me behind the wheel. After that, it’s superspeedway qualifying and once you are up to speed you just have to hang on and hope the thing runs. We have got a good power plant from ECR Engines and everyone at Beard Motorsports has done a great job in preparing the car. This is the same car we brought here last year. It didn’t run any of the other three races that we did, so this is our Daytona 500 piece, and our pride and joy. So, I hope it pays off.”

IT’S AN EVEN BUSIER WEEK FOR YOU BECAUSE IN ADDITION TO ALL THE DAYTONA 500 OBLIGATIONS, YOU DO HAVE A FULL TIME XFINITY SEAT WITH TYLER YOUNG AND HIS FAMILY. DOES THE EXTRA TRACK TIME IN THE XFINITY CAR KEEP YOU SHARP?

“I am really excited about it and Tyler Young is an awesome guy and everyone on his team takes a lot of pride in what they do. I think the small teams deserve respect, especially for how long he has been in the sport, whether the Truck Series and now the Xfinity Series. They have a vision that I want to help realize and that is to be in victory lane this season with that 42 car. My goal is to win the season opener at Daytona and make the Playoffs. Maybe another regular season win would be great. That seems like a tall order to most, but that is what my mindset is on. I think not only is running the Cup race giving me confidence, but like you said, just being in and out of the car this week has given me some experience, especially racing on Saturday and trying to learn some things for Sunday. It’s kind of weird. I had practice today, qualifying tonight, the Duels tomorrow night, so I will have a lot more seat time in the Cup car than anything and I think that is going to help me more with the Xfinity car than the Cup car will the Xfinity car if that makes sense.”

