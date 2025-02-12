TEAM CHEVY NASCAR DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Kyle Busch Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUOTES

FEBRUARY 12, 2025

Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet – DAYTONA 500 Media Day Quotes

Is this the year for your Daytona 500 win?

“You’d certainly like to hope so. Twenty years of trying. There was another storied racer of the past that won on his 20th try and that was a pretty big deal. He was a former RCR driver as well so it’d certainly be nice to win that race and do it with RCR in the No. 8 Zone Chevrolet. So that would be pretty cool.”

You’ve been good on superspeedways since you got to RCR. How has that changed your mindset preparing for the 500?

“We’ve had really good speed being down here. These guys build great restrictor-plate program racecars, so when we go to Daytona, Atlanta, Talladega, we feel like those places are really good for us. We’ve got really good speed. I just told someone that it’s 80 percent luck/20 percent skill race. Others would disagree but I feel like you have to have a lot of things go your way and you have to have the stars align. Being able to lead off the final pit stop is certainly going to put yourself in a really good position.”

Does the 2015 crash in this race still impact your mentality?

“I don’t feel like it does anything. You have to go out there, race and run hard, and try as best you can to make the best decisions. It’s a lot like a chess match in trying to make sure you put yourself in the right positions to get yourself up front when it matters most. Two years ago we led mile-marker 500 but unfortunately we were coming to the yellow. Been there, been right and there and been close… finished second, finished third, finished fourth and all the top-five spots. So there’s definitely some angst over trying to win this one.”

There was great improvement in the RCR after the summer break last year and you added new people in the offseason. How effective will that be for 2025?

“Certainly any time you add more people or new people, you hope it’s for the betterment of your team and organization. I’m excited for it and looking forward to it. I wouldn’t say revamping but definitely changing some personnel in some places and being able to put some better cars on the racetrack. For myself and Austin Dillon, we want to go out and win races for RCR, for RC, ECR and of course Team Chevy. We have some great partners and some people there that get us to the racetrack each and every week. It’s all about winning, and the time is now to get that done.”

How important is it to get off to a good start this year?

“It’s really important. The biggest thing is that I always love it when we are able to start strong and have good strong starts to the year. It helps your mojo a little bit, helps you build a foundation and gets you a good points start. But you have to keep that momentum going also. Two years ago when I joined RCR in ’23, we had a really good first 16 races. I think we won three of the first 16 but then kind of (fell off) after that. You’ve got to keep that strength all year long. You can’t blunder, fumble, whatever it is. That’s when these other guys will take advantage of you, and obviously stage points in this era are very important.”

When do you get a feel for that with the first two races being speedways and then a road course…

“I feel like Daytona and Atlanta are some really good shots for us to win races. So the first two weeks are good with our RCR speedway program. From there I enjoy the road-course stuff. Of course being able to get back out to Vegas… we ran strong there last year and we were probably one of the only cars that could keep up with the 5 car in that race. It’d be nice to get that momentum rolling at the start of the season and really try to run stronger each week and score those stage points, get ourselves in running sixth to 10th each week, pick up some spots on pit road and put ourselves in position to get good finishes.”

As a veteran, what’s it like to have practice and qualifying back again, and did it help your team out?

“Here I think it’s nice to get out there and shake it down. There were a couple of other guys that had oil leaks and whatnot, so certainly they benefited from it and were able to get on the racetrack… I don’t think that’s a bad thing. Just a short 20 to 30-minute thing to shake your car down. Here it’s good for qualifying for later, and at Atlanta I feel like it’s important to get a couple of laps in because the balance at that place is going to change the most over the next few races because of the asphalt wearing and whatnot. As you get into the races, it doesn’t really matter where you start. It’s a matter of how you get through traffic.”

That 80/20 ratio, is that consistent or was it different years ago?

“I feel it’s probably more 80/20 now than what it was. I feel like it’s gotten more luck-induced. We’re all dealing with the same Legos. You see it sometimes when you get later in the going when you’re in the middle of the race or early in the race and you’re fuel-mileage racing and you can run three-wide and you’re side-by-side. But then when it gets down to the end and the bottom picks up and everybody is running wide-open, that top lane just falls. You can’t keep up up there so you have to be in those first two lanes to make sure you’re toward the front. Trying to make a move and you’re trying to hang somebody out… that’s just a part of what we’ve got right now. It’s tough to make headway.”

On contending at Atlanta this year after a close finish last year.

“You have to be in position. I felt like we were pretty fast there both races last year. I had a big run down the backstretch and knew I needed to make it three-wide. I should have cut my speed going into Three when I was three-wide because I told myself before the race do not be leading getting into Three coming to the checkered. I messed that up. When I saw that hole, I jumped to the middle and my momentum carried me through to the lead. Those two cars side-by-side will just pull you back through the middle. So messed up on that a little bit but all in all, it’s circumstantial. You have to be right all the time.”

