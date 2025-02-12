Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Daytona 500 Media Day Quotes – Martin Truex Jr. – 02.12.25

Toyota GAZOO Racing – Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 12, 2025) – TRICON Garage driver Martin Truex Jr. was made available to the media on Wednesday prior to the Daytona 500.

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 56 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, TRICON Garage

Does it feel different coming back knowing this is a one-off race for you?

“Yeah, not so much just getting ready for it. We kind of prepare all the same and things like that. I know when I leave here, I don’t have to worry about where I’m at in points or just anything like that. There’s no repercussions, right? It’s just have fun, hopefully have a great race, hopefully have a shot at winning this race for the first time. That’s the whole reason to do it. Really, nothing else matters. It’s kind of fun. It feels more old school. You race each race as its own and the rest of the year doesn’t matter. This has nothing to do with that. It’s a little different there, but at the same time you’re like we’ve got to make the race first. So, that’s a different feeling because we haven’t done that since 2005, I guess, I haven’t had to do that. So, qualifying is way more important. Usually, you come down here and qualifying at the Duels, whatever. It is what it is. You start where you start. But now, it’s important so a little more nervous early in the week than usual.”

How much do you feel you control on whether you make the race or not?

“In the Duels, not a lot I guess, but tonight a lot. The team has spent a lot of time on the car and hopefully they’ve got it dialed in to where we can lay down a fast enough speed tonight to be locked in. That would be the perfect scenario, but if not, we’ll just go racing and do what we know how to do. As we know in speedway racing, a lot can happen. We’ll try to put ourselves in the best position we can and not make any mistakes and usually that’s the best way to get there but there’s no guarantees.”

How stressful is having to qualify into the Daytona 500?

“I don’t know. I’m not sure yet. Talk to me tomorrow. One step at a time. I don’t like to look too far ahead. I’m worried about qualifying. I’ve got that on the brain and what I need to do. Then, if that doesn’t go the way we want it to then we’ll switch gears and worry about tomorrow. I think I’ve got enough experience with this car and knowing kind of how it plays out to do what it takes tomorrow night, but you just never know what could happen. With this type of racing, a lot can happen especially with just a simple green-flag pit stop. That could really mix things up a lot.”

How does it feel to put the number 56 back out there?

“It feels great! That was the first thing that I asked for I think when we put the deal together was, can I pick the number? This was obviously the number I grew up racing with and it’s special to me. It’s fun to see it back out there in this series and especially here at Daytona.”

Is it harder to see considering the recent loss of your dad?

“No, I don’t know about harder, but it probably means more. It probably hits home more with me of just what it means to us and our family. A lot of people are going to be excited to see it out there.”

What did your dad mean to you?

“Everything I’ve ever learned was from him. He was my hero growing up and still is. He made a lot of things happen for me. Taught me a lot of things with racing and really the opportunity to get here and what I’ve accomplished is all because of him and his sacrifices. Hopefully we’ll go win this thing for him on Sunday.”

Is it unfair that Helio Castroneves is already locked into the Daytona 500 field with a provisional and you as a series champion have to race your way in?

“I have to say yes. I don’t see any other – I really don’t understand it. I don’t see a reason why he should be in the race and Jimmie Johnson shouldn’t be you know. So, it’s a little weird to me but I don’t make the rules. I just come here and race.”

Have you had much interaction with your team at all and do you know a lot of the guys?

“Oh yeah, I do. I know a lot of them. A lot of good guys who have been around a while. I’m sure they’re happy to race and not be stuck in the shop all week. It’s always fun to get out and then they don’t have to worry about going many more times this year. Just go out and have some fun. It’s a fun group.”

How important is it to you to win the Daytona 500?

“I think in the grand scheme of things, this is probably the easiest one to do as far as being a driver in a series. You couldn’t do a one-off and go to Richmond or Dover or somewhere and expect to have a chance to win honestly. It’s just not really feasible. With the way it works for the team, and how fast things change, and you’ve got to be on the newest stuff, and you’ve got to have that team chemistry and that notebook going all the time. So, speedway racing is the best opportunity to come out and have a true shot at winning. I think that’s why guys do it, that’s why I wanted to do it and especially because it’s the Daytona 500. It’s such a big race. It’s such a big deal. To have the opportunity to come here with a great team and a great car and have a shot. We have as good a shot to win as anyone to win as long as we get in it. If you’re in it, you can win it. I’ve always said that. One of these days I’m going to be right about it.”

Do you think you can lay down a fast lap tonight?

“I think we can tonight, but it’s so hard to know anymore what everyone has. If we went out and did a qualifying run today, you can pretty much bet on it being the same. There’s not a lot of tricks with these cars I don’t think as far as from practice to qualifying like there used to be when guys changed motors and oil and all kinds of stuff. It was like, ‘wow, where did that speed come from?’ So, it’s a little more straight forward. Thinking back to last year – Talladega too, we were really slow at qualifying. I think they’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason, especially at TRD, to be better. Our speed looked pretty decent today, but you never know. Hopefully we can do it tonight, but you never know I guess.”

What does it feel like going in tonight knowing you have to qualify your way in, it’s been a long time?

“Yeah, 20 years. So, it’s a little different but it’s still just a race so we’ll go out and do our best.”

What do you remember from that race in 2005 when you had to qualify your way in?

“I was a lot more nervous than I am now. Of course, trying to make our first one and I think we ran fourth in our Duel, so it turned out pretty well. I was definitely a lot more nervous and way less experienced and racing against some big names. It was pretty crazy.”

What’s it been like not being in the grind? Has it been hard to get used to or has it been easy?

“It’s been great. I have zero complaints. It’s nice to wake up every day and say, ‘What do I want to do today?’ Not looking at my schedule seeing how many days I have off, when do I have to leave, where am I going next? It’s been good. Nobody tells me what I have to do anymore.”

Do you have other races on your plate?

“I don’t. None.”

Are you looking to do other races?

“Yeah, I’m going to do something. I don’t know what yet, but we’ll see.”

Can you leave here content knowing this is a one-off if you don’t qualify into the Daytona 500?

“I don’t really want to think about that right now. Yeah, it will suck. You still want to do good, you still want to win. I want a shot to win Sunday night. That’s what I’m looking forward to. Anything less than that would be a disappointment.”

What will it mean for you to get a win for Toyota?

“It would be huge. Honestly, it would be a huge accomplishment for the team and for Toyota and all they’ve done for me throughout my career. They’ve been awesome partners. We’ve done a lot of special things together and this would be another one to add to the list so we’ll do all that we can.”

