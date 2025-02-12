Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Daytona 500 Media Day Quotes – Ty Gibbs – 02.12.25

Toyota GAZOO Racing – Ty Gibbs

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 12, 2025) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to the media on Wednesday prior to the Daytona 500.

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Does having more Toyota teammates in the field this year change your approach in the race?

“Yeah, I think so for the speedways for sure. I don’t think it changes a whole lot on the big tracks but it’s definitely nice to see more Toyota numbers at the race track. Excited to see what we can do this weekend with the whole group.”

What things are in your control during a race like this?

“I think there’s different things that are in my control, especially when it comes to pit road and everything there, executing on that point and same with my group. And then, making the right moves on the track. There’s probably more things controllable things than I’ve seemed to have said in the past.”

Have you had conversations with NASCAR about that incident?

“Yeah, that’s happened, and I respect Brad (Moran, managing director, NASCAR Cup Series) and all of those guys. Our conversations will stay private, but I’ve talked to him.”

Do you like the style of racing on the superspeedways?

“Yeah, it’s fun. It has its ups and downs. I think the biggest thing for me is, I’m not in control of everything while racing in the pack. It’s just the racing we have to do, and I try to maximize my day.”

What are your earliest memories of the Daytona 500?

“Yeah, this was their (Joe Gibbs Racing)’s first Cup win in 1993. So, it’s cool to see that and I’d love to win this race. I’ve been here for two Daytona 500 wins, so I’d love to add to that.”

What are your thoughts for Carl Edwards being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame?

“Yeah, I have a ton of respect for Carl (Edwards). I think we can all agree, everyone in the garage can agree, that Carl is a great guy. He’s been very cool and a big help to my family’s team. He’s just been really great to us. I respect Carl and Coach (Joe Gibbs, owner and founder, Joe Gibbs Racing) talks with me about people to look up to, the number one person is Carl. It’s always Carl. I made sure to let him know that and how much I appreciated of what he had to say, and I think he’s a great guy. Glad to have been around him and look up to someone like him.”

How do you manage pressure with carrying your family’s last name?

“Yeah, it’s definitely hard. I’ve been very blessed, God’s blessed me with this position I’m in. I love racing, enjoy it so much. I wouldn’t say I don’t acknowledge the pressure, I think it’s there. But for me, I enjoy racing so much I just want to be the best I can at what I do. Also, I put more pressure on myself compared to the other pressure and I’m very appreciative to do what I do, I love the country I live in and try to make the best of it all. Might make mistakes along the way, but feel I’ve had a good run at it so far.”

How does it feel to be back in a race car around Daytona?

“Yeah, it’s nice for sure. It’s fun to be back in a Cup car and get ready for this race.”

What was your offseason like? Did you do much racing?

“Yeah, I did two races. Hung out, did some traveling and hung out with my family. It was a fun offseason but definitely ready to get back going.”

How’s it been being back in the shop and prepping for the new season?

“Yeah, it’s been good. I’ve been working with my new crew chief, Tyler Allen and my new engineer. I’m very excited to get going and hopefully will have a great year.”

What’s your comfort level with Tyler Allen so far and what are the expectations for this season?

“He’s (Tyler Allen, crew chief, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE) been really good, and I like his personality a lot. It’s been fun working with him. Excited to get this year going and see what we can do. I think we’re just getting into it, but I’ve enjoyed working with him so far and I think he’s very hard worker. Grew up under Adam Stevens (crew chief, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE), and so, I’m really excited about it.”

What do you think about Chris Gayle now working with Denny Hamlin?

“Yeah, I’ve always loved working with Chris Gayle (crew chief, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE) and appreciated him so much. He’s been a tremendous success to my career along the way and I don’t think I’d be where I’m at right now without him. Especially in my Xfinity Series days. I wish him the best with Denny (Hamlin). Of course, Denny is very wise and has a lot of experience, so I think they’ll work well together.”

How much input do you have with the No. 54 Xfinity Series team?

“I haven’t done a ton yet, but I’m close with Taylor (Gray) and he can learn off me and what I’ve done. I’ve had enough experience to help him along the way, as well as the other young drivers. I’m excited for that team and hope they do well, as well as the No. 18, 19 and 20 teams.”

Where did you and Taylor start your friendship?

“Well, I grew up racing go karts at Millbridge Speedway with Taylor (Gray), and I think I met him when I was nine or 10 years old, so I’ve known the Gray family for many years. They’ve been like a second family to me. I’ve been close with all of the brothers, especially Taylor and Tanner. I always appreciate being around them and appreciate them watching over me as well. They’re great family friends and will always be close with them.”

