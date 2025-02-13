Horizon Hobby Returns to Front Row Motorsports in Multi-year, Multi-race Partnership

Horizon Hobby to Partner with Smith at Kansas Speedway and Dover Motor Speedway in 2025

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 13, 2024) – Horizon Hobby, a global leader in RC products, will return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in a multi-year, multi-race partnership that will span across the 2025 and 2026 NASCAR Cup Series seasons with Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team. Smith is no stranger to Horizon Hobby and its brands, having partnered with the company through its ARRMA brand in his 2022 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) championship season and in 2023.

The No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will carry the Horizon Hobby colors when the NASCAR Cup Series visits the Kansas Speedway in May and for the 400-lap event at the Dover Motor Speedway in July. The company will also serve as a season-long associate partner with Smith and the No. 38 team

Smith, an avid RC enthusiast himself, is hoping to repeat the same success he and Horizon Hobby achieved during Smith’s 2022 NCTS Series Championship campaign where the Huntington Beach, California native earned 14 top five,19 top 10’s, and four wins, with one of those wins coming at the Kansas Speedway.

“I’m excited to be back with Horizon Hobby for the next couple of seasons,” said Smith. “I go back with them to my previous time at FRM and they really are a fun partner to have on board and I can’t wait to hit the ground running with them again”

Horizon Hobby and its Losi brand has strategically built its footprint in NASCAR for RC enthusiasts and racing fans alike, becoming the officially licensed maker of NASCAR RC cars. In 2024, Horizon Hobby debuted six NASCAR Cup Series schemes, including the No. 34 Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Dark Horse. This year, Horizon Hobby is set to unveil two of many RC racecars in the Spring. All current offerings can be found at your local RC dealer or online.

“2025 is going to be a special year at Horizon Hobby as we celebrate our 40th anniversary, said Chris Dickerson, President, Horizon Hobby. “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with the FRM team and NASCAR. It’s a great honor to collaborate with Zane once again and we eagerly anticipate a triumphant season on the track. We are also dedicated to enhancing our bond with NASCAR fans through the upcoming release of the 2025 Losi NASCAR product line.”

Fans can check out the full range of brands and accessories that includes cars, boats, planes, batteries, chargers and more at https://www.horizonhobby.com/nascar/

ABOUT HORIZON HOBBY

Horizon Hobby was founded in 1985. Since then, Horizon Hobby has become the global leader in RC products and accessories. Horizon Hobby is committed to delivering innovative products and providing an exceptional customer experience. By forging strong relationships with RC hobby consumers, retailers, and manufacturers around the world, Horizon Hobby has built the best brands in the industry. Horizon Hobby has locations in the United States, Germany, England, and China. The company is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.