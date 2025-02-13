NHRA ANNOUNCE TEAM SET TO SHOWCASE CURRENT AND PAST STARS, NEW FACES AND TALENTED VETERANS ON NHRA.TV IN 2025

Along with strong variety of talent, NHRA will also deliver improved viewing and listening experience for fans in-venue and on NHRA.tv

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 13, 2025) – With several talented names, new faces and the addition of current and former stars, the NHRA is pleased to release its in-venue and NHRA.tv announce team for the 2025 season in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

Along with veteran NHRA announcers Joe Castello, Jason Galvin, Hannah Rickards and Jason Logan, the NHRA will add David Freiburger, Top Fuel driver Jordan Vandergriff and Courtney Enders to its standout team. Star drivers like Ida Zetterstrom and Angelle Sampey will also join the team in 2025 at a variety of races, as well as appearances from legendary drivers throughout the year.

A look at the talented group of voices for the 2025 campaign:

David Freiburger: This veteran of the motorsports industry is known for editing Hot Rod Magazine and hosting the Roadkill and Engine Masters television shows, and has a huge social media following. Freiburger will be an announcer on NHRA.tv in 2025 and will appear on select NHRA on FOX broadcasts.

Jordan Vandergriff: The standout has competed in the NHRA Top Fuel ranks and also appeared on “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” The NHRA on FOX reporter will attend additional races exclusively for NHRA.tv coverage.

Joe Castello: Castello is a veteran on the NHRA scene, working as an NHRA announcer for more than a decade. His “WFO” channel and live stream is also a popular destination for race fans throughout the week.

Jason Galvin: He joined the NHRA announce team full-time in 2023 and was also named NHRA Sportsman Manger leading into the 2025 season.

Jason Logan: He will continue as the trackside DJ, bringing music and a variety of fun activities for NHRA fans.

Hannah Rickards: Responsible for programming the Nitro Alley stage in the pits, which includes a variety of content leading up to pro sessions. Fans can expect staples like Nitro School, the NHRA Insider podcast, appearances from drivers and crew chiefs, autograph sessions and more.

Courtney Enders: Enders will be contributing to coverage in both the Mission Foods and Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series during the upcoming season.

Al Tucci: The veteran drag racing broadcaster will be the voice of the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series for all 10 races in 2025.

“It’s an honor to be part of this announce team that will lead NHRA into its next era of announcing,” Castello said. “NHRA Drag Racing is about passion and everyone in this talented team has it. Fans can expect a fast-paced broadcast covering the sport in new ways while also keeping what has made NHRA great for nearly 75 years. I’m excited to tell the stories of the greatest racers in the world.”

Along with a variety of NHRA legends and current stars appearing in the booth, the in-venue broadcast team will also get periodic appearances from NHRA on FOX voices Brian Lohnes, Amanda Busick and Bruno Massel, providing NHRA fans an incredible array of talent and depth at national events.

All 20 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series national events in 2025 can be viewed on NHRA.tv, with the price remaining at $159.99 for the entire season or $24.99 per national event. The test session at Gainesville Raceway on March 4-5 will also be streamed for free on NHRA.tv, which leads into the season-opening Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on March 6-9 at the historic facility.

Adding to the diverse announce team, NHRA also made significant investments in equipment and personnel to ensure a better listening and viewing experience, both for fans in attendance and watching at home on NHRA.tv.

Those improvements include:

New timing and scoring graphics that will be implemented into the broadcast

Upgraded PA system and audio equipment

Additional national events with two jumbotrons for better in-venue experience

“We’re extremely excited to showcase this incredible variety of talented voices for our in-venue and NHRA.tv broadcasts for the 2025 season,” NHRA Senior Vice President Evan Jonat said. “Along with our standout announcers returning, by adding some new voices and having several different NHRA stars and legends join them in the booth, there will be so many great options who each bring something unique to our broadcasts. I think fans – both in-venue and watching on NHRA.tv – will be thrilled with the graphics and equipment upgrades as well. We’re all looking forward to a great year of these talented announcers showcasing the incredible action and amazing race teams in the NHRA.”

On the local scene, NHRA will work closely with NHRA Member Tracks and its divisions to cultivate local talent throughout the year.

Along with the complimentary coverage, fans who purchase the full NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season on NHRA.tv get incredible access to watch nearly 60 live events this year along with access to hours of original, special content, previous years of racing and more.

NHRA also previously announced it will stream more than 30 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series events on either NHRA.tv or the NHRA YouTube page for free during the 2025 campaign, including extensive action from across all seven divisions, special events and more. The full schedule of complimentary races is available at NHRA.tv, with additional races expected to be added in the coming weeks.

For more information about the NHRA, including the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

