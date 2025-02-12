THRILLING 2025 NHRA SUMMIT RACING SERIES SEASON LEADS TO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IN LAS VEGAS

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 12, 2025) – The standout competitors in the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the world’s largest motorsports program when it comes to racer participation, will now have the opportunity to race for a world championship in Las Vegas, as the 2025 Summit Racing E.T. Series schedule was announced today.

For the first time, winners in the Eastern Canada Division will advance for the chance to compete for a world championship in 2025. An Eastern Canada E.T. Finals took place for the first time a year ago, and now winners will advance to the NHRA Summit Racing Series World Championship, which takes place Oct. 30-Nov. 2 as part of the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It also adds an eighth official division to the thrilling Summit E.T. Series, as drivers will in Super Pro, Pro, Sportsman and Motorcycle will compete at NHRA member tracks across North America for a chance at a world championship. The Street Legal EV Finals will be contested at the eight divisional championships in 2025. Super Pro will move from 1/4-mile to 1/8-mile at the world championship to stay more in line with most common style of racing in the category at NHRA member tracks.

With the addition of the eighth division, there will also be no wild card entry to fill the eighth spot in each category. Winners from the eight Summit Racing E.T. Finals will make up the 32 world championship contenders racing for a chance at glory, a huge purse and prizes in Las Vegas.

On the “Road to Vegas,” tens of thousands of drivers will compete for event wins and divisional titles. The eight Summit Racing E.T. Finals begin on Aug. 28-31 in Division 6 at Mission Raceway Park in Mission, British Colombia and continuing throughout September with Division 2 on Sept. 9-12 at Gainesville Raceway, Division 3 at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, on Sept. 11-13, Division 5 on Sept. 12-14 at Tri-State Raceway in Earlville, Iowa, Division 1 Canada on Sept. 18-20 at Luskville Dragway in Québec and Division 1 on Sept. 19-21 at Numidia Dragway in Numidia, Pa.

The action at the E.T. Finals wraps up in October, with Division 4 taking place on Oct. 3-4 at Texas Motorplex in Dallas and Division 7 racing Oct. 3-5 at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix. From there, the eight winners in Super Pro, Pro, Sportsman and Motorcycle will advance to Las Vegas with a world championship on the line.

Summit Racing Equipment, an industry leader in the distribution of auto racing parts and equipment through catalogs and the Internet, remains a huge supporter of the program, boasting a partnership of more than 20 years.

“We’re thrilled with the continued growth of the NHRA Summit Racing Series. It’s exciting to see an eighth Summit Racing E.T. Finals take place in Eastern Canada as this program continues to expand and provide great opportunities to the amazing racers across North America,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports & Events Manager.

“There are so many talented competitors in the series that just winning a divisional championship is a huge accomplishment. We’re honored to present a unique opportunity to those racers to compete for a world championship. It’s always an exciting weekend in Las Vegas and we can’t wait to crown world champions this year.”

National champions in 2024 included Zach Meziere (Division 6) in Super Pro, Alvie Merrill (Division 4) in Pro, C.W. Hoefer (Division ) in Sportsman, James Paulson (Division ) in Motorcycle and Omar Leon (Division 7) in Street Legal EV.

The eight E.T. Finals winners in the NHRA Summit Series receive an impressive prize package, including a Wally trophy, jacket, and purse, along with bonus travel money to attend the world championship in Las Vegas. At the national event, each championship contender can enjoy a memorable experience that includes a champions’ welcome dinner, an introduction during the pre-race ceremonies at the NHRA national event and a huge spotlight all weekend as they compete for a world championship in front of a huge Las Vegas crowd.

The championship competitors will compete for a huge purse that is paid out to the 32 competitors attending the finals, plus contingency bonuses, a national championship Wally trophy, a championship jacket, and more.

“Anytime we can expand opportunities for our racers in North America, it’s a big deal, and today’s announcement is no different,” said Jason Galvin, NHRA Sportsman Racing Manager. “The addition of Canada as a participant in the ET Championships has been years in the making, and the support of Summit Racing Equipment is the only reason this is possible. We have eight great ET Finals events on tap, all leading into what has become a banner weekend for bracket racers in Las Vegas. Our goal in Las Vegas is to make that event unique and make those 32 drivers feel like the superstars we know they are. Last year was a big step, and this year will be even bigger.”

For more information on the NHRA Summit Racing Series, visit www.nhra.com/sportsman. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

2025 NHRA Summit Racing Series E.T. Finals Schedule

Division 1 Canada – Luskville Dragway, Luskville, Québec, Sept. 18-20

Division 1 – Numidia Dragway, Numidia, Pa., Sept. 19-21

Division 2 – Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla., Sept. 9-12

Division 3 – Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio, Sept. 11-13

Division 4 – Texas Motorplex, Dallas, Oct. 3-4

Division 5 – Tri-State Raceway, Earlville, Iowa, Sept. 12-14

Division 6 – Mission Raceway Park, Mission, British Colombia, Aug. 28-Aug. 31

Division 7 – Firebird Motorsports Park, Phoenix, Oct. 3-5

NHRA Summit Racing Series World Championship

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Oct. 30-Nov. 2

(as part of the NHRA Nevada Nationals)

About Summit Racing Equipment

Summit Racing Equipment has been the World’s Speed Shop® for over 50 years! Summit Racing is the world’s largest e-commerce, mail order, and retailer of performance automotive parts and accessories. Summit Racing offers a huge selection of parts in stock from over 1,500 manufacturers for all forms of racing, street performance, off-roading, restoration, tools, and yes, diesel. It also offers fast ground service shipping to most areas of the country and same-day shipping on in-stock items. Summit Racing has the industry’s top-rated customer service and a full-time technical department to answer your questions. With headquarters in Tallmadge, Ohio, Summit operates distribution and retail stores in Tallmadge, Sparks, NV, McDonough, GA, and Arlington, TX.

Summit Racing Equipment

www.summitracing.com

1-800-230-3030

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.