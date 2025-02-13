Top 5: Berry Shines in Daytona Qualifying

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team got off to a fast start to Speedweeks as they advanced to the second round of qualifying at Daytona International Speedway Wednesday night. They went on to post the fifth best time of 182.275 miles per hour.

With only the top two qualifiers securing their starting spots for the Daytona 500, the rest of the line-up will be determined after Thursday night’s twin Duel qualifying races. Berry’s qualifying run earned him the third starting spot in the first Duel. Berry, the last driver to qualify in Round One, posted the sixth-fastest speed of 181.877 mph, and that put him among the top 10 who advanced to the second round of qualifying.

In practice earlier on Wednesday, Berry was 24th fastest with a best lap at 182.726 mph, which he turned on the seventh and final lap he ran in the session.

Next up for Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team is the first of two 150-mile Duel qualifying races that will set the majority of the starting line-up for the 500. The first Duel is scheduled to get the green flag at 7 p.m. on Thursday, with the second starting at approximately 8:45 p.m. The second practice session of the week is planned for Friday at 5:35 p.m., and the final, Happy Hour session is set for Saturday at 3:05 p.m.

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 is scheduled to get the green flag on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 65 and 130 of the 200-lap race.

Fox Sports 1 will carry the TV coverage of the two Duels and the practice session on Friday. Fox Sports 2 will broadcast Saturday’s final practice, with coverage switching to FOX for the Daytona 500.

