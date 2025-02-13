NASCAR and Anheuser-Busch Extend Storied Partnership

Busch Light Continues as Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Light Pole Award; New Initiatives On Tap to Deepen Fan Engagement

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 13, 2025) – One of the most recognizable and storied partnerships in all of sports has been refreshed for the start of the 2025 NASCAR season. NASCAR and Anheuser-Busch today announced a multi-year agreement that ensures Busch Light will continue as a Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series, designation as the “Official Beer Sponsor of NASCAR,” as well as the title sponsor of the Busch Light Pole Award.

“At Anheuser-Busch we strive to bring sports fans closer to the moments that matter year-round, and we’re thrilled to be continuing this relationship with NASCAR, building continued momentum with Busch Light, now the #2 fastest-growing brand in the beer category,” said Kyle Norrington, Chief Commercial Officer at Anheuser-Busch. “NASCAR and Busch Light fans are among the most devoted fans in the country and in 2025, together we’ll give our deserving fans more opportunities to connect to this sport than ever before.”

Shifting fan engagement into high gear, NASCAR and Busch Light will launch an annual Busch Light summer music series in 2025, bringing together two long-standing passions of race fans: country music and cold, smooth Busch Light. The summer series includes five pre-race performances throughout the season, underscoring Busch Light’s ongoing investment in bringing fans closer to the artists they love. The five events will be open and accessible to race fans in attendance. The series will kick off at Texas Motor Speedway, with concerts once a month at Michigan International Speedway, Chicago Street Race, Iowa Speedway, and World Wide Technology Raceway.

“The partnership between NASCAR and Busch Light is consistently noted as one of the most recognized in all of sports each and every year,” said Michelle Byron, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer. “Anheuser-Busch’s longstanding relationships at multiple levels across our sport have been paramount in cultivating new fans and driving fan loyalty for decades, and our partners at Busch Light are leading by example to find new ways to drive deeper fan engagement.”

Since the 1990s, the Anheuser-Busch family of brands has created countless opportunities to interact and engage with 21+ NASCAR fans, including unparalleled access to iconic drivers, the development of distinct paint schemes, and brand-led initiatives like a Pit Stop Wedding by the track in Las Vegas. Busch Light will kick off the 2025 racing season with a thrilling at-track fan experience dubbed “DATE-TONA,” turning the Daytona International Speedway into a one-of-a-kind speed dating experience designed to help fans find love off-screen and at NASCAR speed.

Busch Light and Trackhouse Racing are also back together following their inaugural season as a major primary sponsor of Trackhouse Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain. Busch Light will continue to bring Chastain’s 21+ fans along for the ride with dynamic, specialty paint schemes throughout the 2025 season, starting with a refreshed Busch Light ‘Iconic’ scheme emblazoned with the brand’s call to ‘Race for the Mountains’ set to debut at the 2025 DAYTONA 500.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season gets underway with the Great American Race, the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16, airing live on FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About Busch Light

Busch Light is made with exceptional ingredients and has a crisp, refreshing taste that is as cold and smooth as a mountain stream. The beer brewed for the great outdoors takes cracking a cold one and heading for the mountains seriously, with passion points rooted in fishing, hunting, farming, NASCAR and country music. With focus and investment on meeting fans where they already are with a Busch Light in hand, the brand has experienced consistent growth since 2019. The Busch brand name represents a family of products including Busch Beer, Busch Light, Busch Ice and Busch NA. For more information, visit www.busch.com and follow Busch Light on X, Facebook and Instagram.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As a leading American manufacturer and the nation’s top brewer, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only brewer that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We are home to the nation’s most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, and Cutwater, as well as industry-leading regional craft brands. From our longstanding efforts to support American farmers, military, veterans, and first responders, to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our beer to life. That’s who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.