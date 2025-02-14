Ben Rhodes claims first Truck pole of 2025 at Daytona

Ben Rhodes claimed the first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole position of the 2025 season for the season-opening Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14.

Format:

The event’s qualifying format was determined through two rounds. Each round was comprised of a single-lap session for each of the 47 entered competitors. After the first qualifying round, the top 10 fastest qualifiers transferred to the final single-lap round. In the final round, the remaining 10 qualifiers contended for the pole position.

Rhodes, who is campaigning in his 10th consecutive full-time season in the Truck Series, posted the fastest-qualifying lap at 176.232 mph in 51.069 seconds. He was one of 10 competitors to transfer to the event’s final qualifying round.

Rhodes posted a pole-winning lap at 176.488 mph in 50.995 seconds in the final round and claimed the top-starting spot over teammate Ty Majeski. It was his sixth career pole, his first at Daytona and his first pole since claiming the top starting spot at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2018.

Rhodes, a two-time Truck Series champion from Louisville, Kentucky, will attempt to join teammate Johnny Sauter, Todd Bodine and Zane Smith as the only competitors to achieve multiple Truck victories at Daytona.

Ty Majeski, Rhodes’ teammate at ThorSport Racing and the reigning series champion, will start on the front row after he posted his best qualifying lap at 176.439 mph in 51.009 seconds. This is the fourth consecutive year that Majeske has started on the front row for the season-opening event at Daytona.

Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger and Jake Garcia will start in the top five followed by Chandler Smith, rookie Dawson Sutton, Kaden Honeycutt, Clay Greenfield and Johnny Sauter who round out the top 10 starting positions. Notably, Sauter did not post a qualifying lap but transferred to the second round.

Matt Crafton, Tanner Gray, Rajah Caruth, rookie Frankie Muniz, Daniel Hemric, Justin Haley, rookie Andres Perez de Lara, Parker Kligerman, William Sawalich, Layne Riggs, rookie Toni Breidinger, Michael McDowell and rookie Giovanni Ruggiero qualified 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 17th, 18th, 23rd, 26th, 27th, 28th, 31st and 34th, respectively.

Stewart Friesen and Tyler Ankrum will round out the 36-truck field for this year’s season-opening event at Daytona.

Starting Lineup:

With 38-entered competitors vying for 36 starting spots, Justin Carroll and Bryan Dauzat were the two competitors who failed to qualify.

Qualifying position, best speed, best time:

1. Ben Rhodes, 176.488 mph, 50.995 seconds

2. Ty Majeski, 176.439 mph, 51.009 seconds

3. Corey Heim, 175.802 mph, 51.194 seconds

4. Grant Enfinger, 175.476 mph, 51.289 seconds

5. Jake Garcia, 175.292 mph, 51.343 seconds

6. Chandler Smith, 175.247 mph, 51.356 seconds

7. Dawson Sutton, 175.019 mph, 51.423 seconds

8. Kaden Honeycutt, 174.978 mph, 51.435 seconds

9. Clay Greenfield, 174.125 mph, 51.687 seconds

10. Johnny Sauter, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

11. Matt Crafton, 174.927 mph, 51.450 seconds

12. Tanner Gray, 174.903 mph, 51.457 seconds

13. Rajah Caruth, 174.900 mph, 51.458 seconds

14. Frankie Muniz, 174.893 mph, 51.460 seconds

15. Daniel Hemric, 174.849 mph, 51.473 seconds

16. Spencer Boyd, 174.784 mph, 51.492 seconds

17. Justin Haley, 174.679 mph, 51.523 seconds

18. Andres Perez de Lara, 174.652 mph, 51.531 seconds

19. Bayley Currey, 174.507 mph, 51.574 seconds

20. Mason Maggio, 174.473 mph, 51.584 seconds

21. Jack Wood, 174.415 mph, 51.601 seconds

22. Norm Benning, 174.358 mph, 51.618 seconds

23. Parker Kligerman, 174.304 mph, 51.634 seconds

24. Matt Mills, 174.277 mph, 51.642 seconds

25. Nathan Byrd, 174.101 mph, 51.694 seconds

26. William Sawalich, 174.078 mph, 51.701 seconds

27. Layne Riggs, 174.071 mph, 51.703 seconds

28. Toni Breidinger, 174.007 mph, 51.722 seconds

29. Jason White, 173.658 mph, 51.826 seconds

30. Connor Mosack, 173.594 mph, 51.845 seconds

31. Michael McDowell, 173.568 mph, 51.853 seconds

32. Josh Reaume, 173.554 mph, 51.857 seconds

33. Timmy Hill, 172.457 mph, 52.187 seconds

34. Givanni Ruggiero, 167.355 mph, 53.778 seconds

35. Stewart Friesen, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

36. Tyler Ankrum, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

The 2025 Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway is set to occur on Friday, February 14, and commence a new season of Craftsman Truck Series competition. The event’s broadcast time is scheduled to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.