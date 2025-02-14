Buescher Flexes Muscle in Daytona Duel, As RFK Racing Readies for Daytona 500

Ryan Preece Earns P13 Finish in Duel 1; Chris Buescher Finishes P3, Brad Keselowski P20 in Duel 2

Daytona, FL (Feb 13, 2025) – Chris Buescher led three times for 13 laps in Thursday’s second Daytona Duel, boosting confidence for Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) heading into Sunday’s 67th running of the Daytona 500. During the twin 150-mile races that set the field for The Great American Race, RFK’s three-car team of Brad Keselowski, Buescher, and Ryan Preece each showed moments of strength while gaining knowledge that could propel them to strong finishes on Sunday.

6 Recap

Seeking his second career Daytona Duel victory (2022), Brad Keselowski rolled off 8th in Thursday night’s second race. During an intense first half of the 60-lap race, Keselowski navigated what was sometimes 2- and 3-wide lanes of traffic. Using a calculated strategy, he patiently waited to make a move until misfortune ended his night early on lap 48. Keselowski was collected in a crash when Daniel Suarez ricocheted off the wall and collected the No. 6 Cottonelle Ford. Keselowski could not escape the incident and finished 20th. Prior to the incident, the No. 6 team had received a pit road penalty for exiting their pit stall with equipment when the gas can was not completely removed when Keselowski left pit road.

While still assessing damage—mainly to the right front—Crew Chief Jeremy Bullins and the No. 6 team are aiming to repair the primary car for Sunday’s Daytona 500, where Keselowski is slated to start 34th.

Keselowski is encouraged by how well the car raced prior to the incident, showing good balance and a strong ability to work the draft. Although an abbreviated race, the 2012 champ took valuable lessons about the draft and fuel mileage into Sunday.

17 Recap

Chris Buescher restarted on the front row with eight laps remaining, but a late surge on the bottom lane proved to be too much as the No. 17 team settled for a third-place finish in Duel 2. After starting ninth, Buescher quickly dropped to the back of the pack and began saving fuel during the long green-flag run. He brought the Fastenal Ford to pit road for a gas-only stop on lap 48 and cycled to the lead before a three-car crash on the backstretch reset the field.

“We had a really strong night and implemented a lot of strategy there in the beginning that ended up helping us out at the end,” Buescher said. “Glad to race up front with a bunch of (Ford) Mustangs, and I’m feeling really good about our chances this Sunday.”

With the No. 01 car behind him, Buescher jockeyed for the lead with Penske teammates Austin Cindric and Joey Logano anchoring the bottom lane. He held on to P3 and will start 6th in the Daytona 500, marking his second-best starting position at Daytona.

60 Recap

Ryan Preece overcame a mechanical issue early in the race, drove to the front, and led three laps en route to a 13th-place finish in Duel 1. Problems with the No. 60 car forced Preece to pit and restart at the back just 14 laps into the race. However, Preece was able to regain the lost ground and drove up to ninth before debris brought out a caution just shy of the halfway point.

“We had a good car and overcame some adversity there in the beginning, but got it all sorted out,” Preece said. “I think we have a fast Ford Mustang, and I’m excited about the opportunity we have this Sunday.”

The BuildSubmarines Ford continued to work and led three laps before being shuffled out of line and filing in towards the back. He maintained position in the middle of three-wide racing, finishing 13th, earning him the 27th starting spot in the Daytona 500.

Up Next

The starting lineup is set for Sunday’s 67th running of the Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Buescher will be 6th on the starting grid for Sunday, with Preece 27th and Keselowski 34th.

