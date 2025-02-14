NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher Flexes Muscle in Daytona Duel, As RFK Racing Readies for Daytona 500

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

Ryan Preece Earns P13 Finish in Duel 1; Chris Buescher Finishes P3, Brad Keselowski P20 in Duel 2

Daytona, FL (Feb 13, 2025) – Chris Buescher led three times for 13 laps in Thursday’s second Daytona Duel, boosting confidence for Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) heading into Sunday’s 67th running of the Daytona 500. During the twin 150-mile races that set the field for The Great American Race, RFK’s three-car team of Brad Keselowski, Buescher, and Ryan Preece each showed moments of strength while gaining knowledge that could propel them to strong finishes on Sunday.

6 Recap
Seeking his second career Daytona Duel victory (2022), Brad Keselowski rolled off 8th in Thursday night’s second race. During an intense first half of the 60-lap race, Keselowski navigated what was sometimes 2- and 3-wide lanes of traffic. Using a calculated strategy, he patiently waited to make a move until misfortune ended his night early on lap 48. Keselowski was collected in a crash when Daniel Suarez ricocheted off the wall and collected the No. 6 Cottonelle Ford. Keselowski could not escape the incident and finished 20th. Prior to the incident, the No. 6 team had received a pit road penalty for exiting their pit stall with equipment when the gas can was not completely removed when Keselowski left pit road.

While still assessing damage—mainly to the right front—Crew Chief Jeremy Bullins and the No. 6 team are aiming to repair the primary car for Sunday’s Daytona 500, where Keselowski is slated to start 34th.

Keselowski is encouraged by how well the car raced prior to the incident, showing good balance and a strong ability to work the draft. Although an abbreviated race, the 2012 champ took valuable lessons about the draft and fuel mileage into Sunday.

17 Recap
Chris Buescher restarted on the front row with eight laps remaining, but a late surge on the bottom lane proved to be too much as the No. 17 team settled for a third-place finish in Duel 2. After starting ninth, Buescher quickly dropped to the back of the pack and began saving fuel during the long green-flag run. He brought the Fastenal Ford to pit road for a gas-only stop on lap 48 and cycled to the lead before a three-car crash on the backstretch reset the field.

“We had a really strong night and implemented a lot of strategy there in the beginning that ended up helping us out at the end,” Buescher said. “Glad to race up front with a bunch of (Ford) Mustangs, and I’m feeling really good about our chances this Sunday.”

With the No. 01 car behind him, Buescher jockeyed for the lead with Penske teammates Austin Cindric and Joey Logano anchoring the bottom lane. He held on to P3 and will start 6th in the Daytona 500, marking his second-best starting position at Daytona.

60 Recap
Ryan Preece overcame a mechanical issue early in the race, drove to the front, and led three laps en route to a 13th-place finish in Duel 1. Problems with the No. 60 car forced Preece to pit and restart at the back just 14 laps into the race. However, Preece was able to regain the lost ground and drove up to ninth before debris brought out a caution just shy of the halfway point.

“We had a good car and overcame some adversity there in the beginning, but got it all sorted out,” Preece said. “I think we have a fast Ford Mustang, and I’m excited about the opportunity we have this Sunday.”

The BuildSubmarines Ford continued to work and led three laps before being shuffled out of line and filing in towards the back. He maintained position in the middle of three-wide racing, finishing 13th, earning him the 27th starting spot in the Daytona 500.

Up Next
The starting lineup is set for Sunday’s 67th running of the Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Buescher will be 6th on the starting grid for Sunday, with Preece 27th and Keselowski 34th.

About RFK Racing
RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, with NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988, and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass 300 wins and capture eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content, and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Rick Ware Racing: Duel at Daytona
Next article
Berry Leads Six Laps in First Duel, To Start 29th in Daytona 500

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Schedule for 2025 Daytona Speedweeks
01:14
Video thumbnail
Jake Garcia returns to ThorSport Racing for 2025 Truck season
01:31
Video thumbnail
The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium photo collage
04:30
Video thumbnail
Chase Sexton Back On Top with Glendale Supercross Victory
04:03

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Young’s Motorsports Daytona International Speedway February Team Preview

Official Release -
The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season is here and Young’s Motorsports is proud to welcome back Nathan Byrd to command the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday night’s Fresh From Florida 250.
Read more

Berry Leads Six Laps in First Duel, To Start 29th in Daytona 500

Official Release -
Josh Berry had the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Mustang Dark Horse up front and competing for the lead for the early portions of the first of two Duel qualifying races at Daytona
Read more

Rick Ware Racing: Duel at Daytona

Official Release -
Corey LaJoie (Started 17th, Finished 6th / Running, completed 60 of 60 laps in Duel No. 2)
Read more

Austin Cindric awarded second Duel victory

Andrew Kim -
The 2022 Daytona 500 champion from Mooresville, North Carolina, edged Erik Jones at the moment of caution on the final lap to claim his first Daytona Duel victory while the third-generation LaJoie from Charlotte, North Carolina, claimed his ninth berth into the Great American Race with a "non-chartered" entry.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category