Berry Leads Six Laps in First Duel, To Start 29th in Daytona 500

Josh Berry had the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Mustang Dark Horse up front and competing for the lead for the early portions of the first of two Duel qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway Thursday night. He eventually fell back and finished 14th, which puts him starting 29th in Sunday’s Daytona 500. But he was able to get some valuable experience and some good ideas for fine tuning the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang for Sunday’s Great American Race.

After starting third in his 60-lap qualifying Duel, Berry ran in the top three before taking the lead for the first time on Lap 6. He led four laps before dropping to second place. After a pit stop during a caution period at Lap 16, he returned to the track in second place but took the lead again on Lap 20. He led two laps, ran in the top two for the next three laps before dropping back. He returned to the top 10 for a time just past the halfway point, then wound up 14th at the finish.

Berry told reporters afterward that his time at the front was good experience.

“I was glad to get to race up front for a little bit, and we just need to make our car a little bit better in traffic for Sunday, just to get it driving a little bit better in some different situations,” he said. “But the car has good speed. We just need to tweak on it a little bit, and go back and watch everything and learn and get ready for Sunday.”

He said his drop to the rear was caused by getting in a bad spot and getting aero loose headed into Turn One. “Really from then on we just battled to get the track position back, but we definitely learned a lot,” he said. “We’ll work on it and make it a little better.

“It’s in one piece, and we’ll go race Sunday.”

The second practice session of the week is planned for Friday at 5:35 p.m., and the final, Happy Hour session is set for Saturday at 3:05 p.m.

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 is scheduled to get the green flag on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 65 and 130 of the 200-lap race. Fox Sports 1 will carry the TV coverage of the practice session on Friday, and Fox Sports 2 will broadcast Saturday’s final practice. The action switches to FOX for the Daytona 500.

