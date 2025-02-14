New NASCAR Xfinity Series Journey for Greg Van Alst Begins at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.: The offseason is officially over, and former ARCA | CRA Series champion Greg Van Alst is ready to get down to business and have a successful NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sat., Feb. 15, 2025.

The United Rentals 300 is the debut of Van Alst at Daytona in NASCAR competition. Still, two years ago, in 2023, the likable driver from Anderson, Ind., delivered the ultimate underdog story, taking a nearly all-volunteer group to Victory Lane in the ARCA Menards Series season-opener outdueling some of the sport’s powerhouse entries and superspeedway masters at the iconic 2.5-mile superspeedway.

With his ARCA Menards Series team handed off to a new owner during the offseason, Van Alst has spent the nearly three-month break getting mentally and physically active ahead of an aggressive 18-race schedule with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

Knowing the components of what it takes to deliver under the pressure of the “World Center of Racing,” Van Alst believes his team can be competitive and contend for a strong finish.

“The competition is great in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, so I’m preparing myself for every situation possible on Saturday afternoon,” said Van Alst. “I know what it takes to be successful at Daytona, and I’ve certainly endured and embraced the positives and negatives, but I believe that our No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen team can show up and surprise some people.

“Having good track position for the start of the race will allow us to shine, but no matter where we start on Saturday afternoon, I believe that our car will be strong enough to stay in the lead draft and execute moves that will keep us a contender.

“Joey (Gase, co-team owner) showcased what the team was capable of last spring at Talladega, even though he ended up sideways coming to the checkered flag. He was running inside the top five, and then aggression took over, and Joey ended up on the wrong side of it. Our team has the confidence knowing they’ve been to the front before, and we can get back there again.”

Van Alst looks forward to working with his co-owner Gase, who will pilot a second Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen entry.

“I’m looking forward to working with Joey throughout the race,” Van Alst explained. “We both know the importance of the draft and when we need to execute a plan to get us to the finish. I hope we can stay close together and use our experience to carry our team to a strong start.”

Beginning at Daytona and throughout the 2025 Xfinity season, Van Alst’s No. 35 Chevrolet will carry continued support from Anderson, Ind.-based CB Fabricating.

Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating, and assembly.

Nestled in Van Alst’s hometown, CB Fabricating’s partnership will continue for a fifth consecutive season.

“Chris is always fond of coming to Daytona,” added Van Alst. “This year, it’s on a larger pedestal, and he’s been smiling for weeks, ready to get back on track and see what we can accomplish with our new team.

“I’m excited to have his support and ready to deliver him results.”

In addition to CB Fabricating, Van Alst and his No. 35 team welcome Access Pro, CBT (Car Boat Truck) Detail, East Coast Diesel & Marine, Florida Quick Steel LLC., Mid-Florida Aluminum & Rescreens, Phil’s Heating and Cooling, Top Choice Fence and Vern’s Concrete as associate marketing partners for the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona this season.

“It’s great and even overwhelming to have so much support from the state of Florida,” thanked Van Alst.

“I’ve been fortunate to welcome new support while continuing to embrace our returning partnerships. I owe to them to go out there on Saturday and leave nothing on the table.”

In Friday afternoon’s lone NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, Van Alst delivered the 39th fastest lap.

Since 2002, Van Alst has 53 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit, one win, five top-five and 26 top-10 finishes.

For more on Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen, please like them on Facebook (Joey Gase Motorsports) and follow them on Instagram (@joeygasemotorsports) and X | Twitter (@J_G_Motorsports).

For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on X | Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).

The United Rentals 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.