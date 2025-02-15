Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Daytona International Speedway; February 15, 2025

Track: Daytona International Speedway – Superspeedway (2.5-Miles)

Race: United Rentals 300; 120 Laps –30/30/60; 300 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; February 15, 2025 5:00 PM ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Golden Corral

Chevrolet Preview- Daytona International Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the completion of the first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) practice session of 2025, NXS veteran driver Jeb Burton entering in his third full-season with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JARBA) would record a fast lap of 48.964 at 183.809 mph on Lap-12 of his 14-lap session putting the No. 27 Golden Corral Chevrolet 13th of the 41 cars entered for the NXS season opening United Rentals 300 at the Daytona International Speedway (DIS).

– Starting Position; Qualifying for the United Rentals 300 will take place Saturday morning at 10:00 AM ET to set the 36-car starting field. NXS qualifying for superspeedways will be determined by the fastest competitor in two rounds of single-lap qualifying. The fastest ten in Round 1 will move on to Round 2 where the fastest competitor in Round 2 will be the United Rentals 300 pole starter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 33 competitors on speed and five provisional starters. Three cars will fail to make the starting field. Burton is scheduled to roll off 16th in the order for the first round. Weather pending qualifying is set to begin at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, February 15 and will be shown LIVE on the CW Sports App.

– Daytona International Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS United Rentals 300 will mark Burton’s 12th NXS start at DIS. In eleven previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 15.1 with an 98.8% lap completion rate finishing 1246 laps of the possible 1261. Collecting three Top-5 finishes, with 42 laps led, Burton’s best finish of 4th would come three times separate times in July of 2017, and both races of 2021. Last August Burton would finish the WaWa 250 in the 17th position after starting in 21st.

Featured Partner

Golden Corral; Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. In 2023, Golden Corral was recognized as one of the nation’s top 50 “Most Loved Brands” by Yelp. They were also recognized for valuing their customers and providing excellent customer service by Newsweek, “America’s Best Customer Service 2024.” Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill, or fallen service members. For more information, visit GoldenCorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Blaine Perkins – No. 31 Werner

Chevrolet Preview- Daytona International Speedway

Practice; Entering his first season with JARBA, Southern California driver Blaine Perkins driving the No. 31 Werner Chevrolet would record a fast lap of 48.988 at 183.718 mph on Lap-13 of his 15-Lap session ranking the 24-year-old 14th quick of the 41 cars entered for Saturday’s NXS United Rentals 300.

– Starting Position; Qualifying for the United Rentals 300 will take place Saturday morning at 10:00 AM ET to set the 36-car starting field. NXS Qualifying for superspeedways will be determined by the fastest competitor in two rounds of single-lap qualifying. The fastest ten in Round 1 will move on to Round 2 where the fastest competitor in Round 2 will be the United Rentals 300 pole starter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 33 competitors on speed and five provisional starters. Three cars will fail to make the starting field. Perkins will roll up to the line 15th to make his first-round qualification lap. Weather pending qualifying is set to begin at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, February 15 and will be shown LIVE on the CW Sports App.

.- Daytona International Speedway Stats; Entering his third full-time NXS season, the United Rentals 300 will mark Perkins’s 7th NXS start at DIS. In six previous starts, Perkins holds an average finish of 27.0 with an 83.7% lap completion rate finishing 565 of the possible 675 laps. In both races at DIS in 2024, Perkins would collect back-to-back Top-15 finishes claiming 14th in both events.

Featured Partner

WERNER; Werner Enterprises, Inc. delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2023 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE® technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner® provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. Werner embraces inclusion as a core value and manages key risks and opportunities through a balanced sustainability strategy. Find more information on Werner Enterprises online at Werner.com.

Jordan Anderson – No. 32 Volpi Foods

Chevrolet Preview- Daytona International Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; Getting back behind the wheel of his No. 32 Volpi Foods Chevrolet for the first time since Talladega Superspeedway last October, JARBA owner/driver Jordan Anderson would complete the NXS 50-minute practice session the fastest of the three JARBA cars recording a fast lap of 48.873 at 184.151 mph on Lap-8 of his 10-lap session putting Anderson tenth quickest of the 41 cars entered for the NXS United Rentals 300.

– Starting Position; Qualifying for the United Rentals 300 will take place Saturday morning at 10:00 AM ET to set the 36-car starting field. NXS Qualifying for superspeedways will be determined by the fastest competitor in two rounds of single-lap qualifying. The fastest ten in Round 1 will move on to Round 2 where the fastest competitor in Round 2 will be the United Rentals 300 pole starter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 33 competitors on speed and five provisional starters. Three cars will fail to make the starting field. Scheduled to be the first of the JARBA cars on track, Anderson will be the fifth car in the order to make his qualifying lap. Weather pending qualifying is set to begin at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, February 15 and will be shown LIVE on the CW Sports App.

– Daytona International Speedway Stats; Making his 5th NXS start at DIS. Anderson a successful superspeedway racer holds an average finish of 11.8 completing all 432 laps attempted. In his third start of the 2024 season last August, Anderson would add to his accomplishments on the ultra-fast strategic speedways claiming a hard-earned 6th place finish racing thru the field and avoiding trouble after starting in the 25th position.

Featured Partner

Volpi Foods; Founded in St. Louis in 1902, is Volpi Foods a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.