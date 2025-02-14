Young’s Motorsports Daytona International Speedway February Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Daytona International Speedway | Fresh From Florida 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): Sonesta International Hotels

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2025 Driver Points Position: N/A

2024 Owner Points Position: 33rd

﻿Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Welcome Back: The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season is here and Young’s Motorsports is proud to welcome back Nathan Byrd to command the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday night’s Fresh From Florida 250.

The season-opening race will mark Byrd’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

● About Nathan: Byrd, 24, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident turned his attention to NASCAR. He successfully made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway and delivered a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

In September, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

● All-Aboard!: For the first of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Sonesta International Hotels will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 100-lap race on Friday night.

Sonesta International Hotels is an American hotel company with an ever-growing portfolio of hotel brands in eight countries and three continents.

As the eighth largest hotel company in the world with 1100+ properties, they have a room or suite perfect for every individual and occasion.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Fresh From Florida 250 will mark Byrd’s first career Truck Series start at the iconic 2.5-mile superspeedway nestled in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Fresh From Florida 250 officially kicks off the 2025 NASCAR season with the first points-paying race of the season. It also serves as part of a tripleheader weekend with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

The Truck Series set the tone for a massive weekend of racing in the Sunshine State with 100 laps under the lights, eyeing one of the biggest trophies of the race season at the “World Center of Racing.”

The next afternoon, the Xfinity Series will have their opportunity for a nail-biting 120 laps to determine the first driver and team eligible for the 2025 Playoffs with the United Rentals 300.

On Sunday, February 16, the NASCAR Cup Series will have its shot at commencing its 2025 season with the 67th annual running of the Daytona 500.

Daytona International Speedway marks the first of an expanded 2025 Truck Series schedule, which increases its season by two races from the 2024 calendar.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Daytona, Byrd, since 2024, has three career Truck Series starts with an average finish of 24.7.

The popular driver made his Truck Series debut for the family-owned team at Kansas Speedway in September, finishing an impressive 19th. He returned to the team in October at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway before drawing the curtain on the 2024 season by participating in the year’s final race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 21st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of fourth with Truck Series veteran Spencer Boyd at the wheel in the 2019 NextEra Energy Resources 250 on February 15, 2019.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 20.9 and an average finish of 16.7 in 20 Daytona International Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 509 starts from 70 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.2 and an average finishing position of 22.2.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Nathan Byrd, please visit byrdracing.com, like him on Facebook (Nathan Byrd), and follow him on Instagram (@nathanjbyrd) and X |Twitter (@nathanjbyrd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Nathan Byrd Pre-Race Quote:

On Daytona International Speedway: “I’m excited to be racing my very first superspeedway race this Friday night at Daytona! There will be a lot of firsts, and I’m excited to learn the craft of superspeedway racing as quickly as possible.

“I’m a little nervous because of all the unknowns, but I’m doing my best to prepare for it all and can’t thank all of our partners and the Young’s Motorsports team enough for the opportunity.”

On Goals for Daytona International Speedway: “My primary goal for Friday is to finish the race first, which I think will be huge. I also want to continue improving on pit lane and progress on that front because that will translate to the rest of my races this year.

“My final goal will be just to continue to learn as much as I can and quickly build my trust with the truck and with my spotter and team, who will be guiding me throughout the race.”

Race Information:

The Fresh From Florida 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2025 schedule. Qualifying is set for race day, Friday, Feb. 14, starting at 3:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona International Speedway | United Rentals 300

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): DUDE Wipes

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: N/A

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 27th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● New Faces, New Places: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran driver Anthony Alfredo would join the team full-time for its sophomore season behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season beginning with Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 118 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the first of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, DUDE Wipes will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 120-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago.

The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper.

The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s season-opener will mark Alfredo’s eighth career start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Alfredo earned a track-best seventh after starting 16th in the 2022 edition of the Beef. It’s. What’s. For. Dinner. 300 for Our Motorsports.

The green flag officially waves this weekend on the 2025 season for all three NASCAR national series.

Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team look to punch their ticket towards the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with a stunning victory in the first of 33 races this season.

In addition to the United Rentals 300, Young’s Motorsports will participate in Friday night’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250.

On Sunday, February 16, the NASCAR Cup Series will have its shot at commencing its 2025 season with the 67th annual running of the Daytona 500.

The Xfinity Series veteran driver will look to improve his overall Daytona speedway average Xfinity finish of 20.3.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Daytona, Alfredo has 118 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 22 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.3.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 131st NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 130 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s first race will be his 12th tango at Daytona as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Daytona International Speedway.

Last February, the team successfully made their NASCAR Xfinity Series debut by qualifying, but a late-race accident spoiled a solid performance.

The team rebounded in August and finished in ninth place after starting 20th, one of two top-10 finishes during the team’s inaugural season of competition.

While the family-owned team has just two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Daytona, since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 20.9 and an average finish of 16.7 in 20 Daytona International Speedway Truck Series starts overall.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of fourth with Truck Series veteran Spencer Boyd at the wheel in the 2019 NextEra Energy Resources 250 on February 15, 2019.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 33 starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.3 and an average finish of 23.5.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Anthony Alfredo, please visit AnthonyAlfredo.com, like him on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow him on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quote:

On Daytona International Speedway: “I am itching to get back behind the wheel this season, and there is no place better than Daytona. I have put a lot of work in as a driver to become a regular at the front of the field at superspeedways, so I look forward to applying what I’ve learned in these races and carrying momentum from last year into the season opener.

“It’s a dream of mine to win at Daytona, and there is no place I’d rather stand on Saturday night than in victory lane there with my Young’s Motorsports team.”

On The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “My goal this year with Young’s Motorsports is simple: to win a regular-season race and make the Playoffs.

“It’s certainly a tall order, but we can make it happen. We will build this program from the ground up and make that goal a reality.”

Race Information:

The United Rentals 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice will take place on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, from 4:35 p.m. to 5:25 p.m., and the qualifying session begins on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10:00 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.