Hettinger Racing Enters NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Season Opener at Daytona With Driver Mason Maggio

20-Year-Old Racer To Drive No. 4 Tantillo Auto Group Chevrolet Silverado

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 12, 2025) – Hettinger Racing has entered the season-opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with driver Mason Maggio.

The 20-year-old racer from Palm Beach Garden, Florida, will drive the No. 4 Tantillo Auto Group Chevrolet Silverado in Friday’s Fresh From Florida 250, which will be broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. EST on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Fresh From Florida 250 will be Maggio’s 22nd career Truck Series start and his second on a superspeedway. Maggio’s first superspeedway start came in his most recent Truck Series race – Oct. 4, 2024 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, where he finished 18th.

“As far as the overall basics of superspeedway racing and how to navigate it, Talladega definitely gave me a great feel of what to expect,” Maggio said. “I’ve been putting in the work watching film between practice, qualifying and the race, and then I’ve got some really good people here at Hettinger Racing to lean on for advice. Talladega gave me a lot of good pointers and it just makes me feel even more prepared than I would’ve been if I didn’t do that race last year.”

Daytona marks Hettinger Racing’s third Truck Series start. The team ran the final two Truck Series race of the 2024 season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Phoenix Raceway with driver Brett Moffitt after team owner Chris Hettinger bought the assets of Bret Holmes Racing.

Hettinger is a second-generation racer whose father, Jim, raced open-wheel Midgets and Sprint Cars and won two championships in 1984 and 1990, accolades that earned him a spot in the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame. Chris began his racing career behind the wheel, winning in Midgets and Late Models before becoming a fulltime team owner.

“Daytona marks another step in the growth of our race team,” Hettinger said. “We’ve got our Late Model and ARCA program, and the Truck Series represents the top step of the ladder program we have available to our drivers. Mason is ready for this opportunity and we are too.”

Maggio is an accomplished Late Model racer who began his career in Bandolero and Legend Cars. He made his Truck Series debut on June 4, 2022 at Worldwide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, and his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut on April 1, 2023 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

“I broke into the Truck Series in 2022, and then did my first Xfinity start in 2023. Just been kind of going back and forth there, really hustling with smaller-to-mid-pack teams trying to make a name for myself and continuing to show the NASCAR world what I can do,” Maggio said. “I feel like I’ve done a pretty decent job of that, from well-established, small teams to even startup teams, so I’m not afraid to grab the bull by the horns and take on a new challenge. It’s what’s led me to this opportunity with Hettinger Racing and, knowing I’ve got good equipment and good people, it’s the most excited I’ve been in a long time.”