NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Event: Fresh From Florida 250 (100 laps / 250 miles)

Round: 1 of 25 (Regular Season Opener)

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Date & Time: Friday, February 14th | 7:30 PM ET

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 24th

Stage 1: 23rd

Stage 2: 34th

Finish: 29th

Driver Points: 26th

Owner Points: 30th

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 J.F. Electric team were hindered by a tire rub on the right rear of the truck. After starting 24th, Mills’ bided his time early, hoping to avoid any on-track incidents. Midway through stage two, the tire came apart, forcing a green flag pit stop which placed him two laps behind the leaders. The crew continued to work on the truck throughout the race, but were shown in 29th-place at the checkered.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “I hate how tonight ended up for our guys. They had been working their tails off on this truck all winter long, and to have our race basically over before halfway is a shame. I’m not sure what was causing our issues on the right rear, but we’ll take a close look at it once it gets back to the shop. We had a large group of supporters from J.F. Electric join us at the race tonight, and I was really hoping to have a great run for them. We’ll move forward and head to Atlanta with another shot at opening our year on a high note.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Masked Owl Technologies / DQS Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 19th

Stage 1: 22nd

Stage 2: 25th

Finish: 21st

Driver Points: 22nd

Owner Points: 25th

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey and the No. 44 team had a shot at winning Daytona, but ultimately would have their hopes dashed late in the race. Currey played it smart early on in the race, hovering around the middle of the pack and staying out of trouble. When the laps wound down, however, the truck came to life. Currey appeared to make a race-winning move as he took the lead with three laps to go, but was shuffled out of line and collected in a last lap crash.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “[This is] a great way to start off the season. Just got out front a little too far there. I’ve been in a handful of these speedway races and have never led one of them, so I’ll just chalk that up to inexperience. I left the bottom open and got stuck in the middle, and got ran to the back there. I really appreciate everyone on this Niece Motorsports No. 44 Chevrolet. The Masked Owl Technologies, Detroit Quality Staffing, Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive Silverado was really good tonight. We bided our time and rode around in the back there in the beginning and just wanted to be there in the end. That’s what we did, but it didn’t go our way tonight.”

About Masked Owl Technologies: Masked Owl Technologies (MOT) is an industrial solutions integrator specializing in developing customized automation and controls processes. They take a consulting-based approach to identify the root cause of system challenges and incorporate tested, emerging technology into industrial solutions that mitigate risk and solve complex problems, the first time.

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

No. 45 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 8th

Stage 1: 36th

Stage 2: 36th

Finish: 35th

Driver Points: 31st

Owner Points: 35th

Key Takeaway: What appeared to be a strong first outing in Daytona proved to be a disappointing end to Kaden Honeycutt’s night. After qualifying eighth, Honeycutt powered his No. 45 Silverado to the front of the pack at the start of the race. On lap three, Honeycutt took the lead of the race, but spun in turn four, resulting in hard contact with the inside wall. Honeycutt was credited with a 35th-place finish.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Well, obviously, I turned myself sideways and crashed. I had seen the replay, and I don’t know. I was on the bottom and sort of drifted up, but it snapped. It felt like I got turned, but at the same time, I don’t think I did. I don’t know, it’s just a combination of everything – me being so inexperienced at this. I’ve never ran Daytona, and just never felt that before. I just absolutely hate it. I hate it for everyone at Niece, Precision, AutoVentive, Venture Foods, DQS; everyone that supports us. It’s not great, obviously, but we have 24 races to go that are not like this, and we’ll make our own destiny and try to come back from this deficit. It definitely sucks, but we can do it. I know we can. Just hate it for everyone that works so hard.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 190+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).