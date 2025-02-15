Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS Daytona Post-Race Report – 02.14.25

HEIM, RUGGIERO DELIVER IN SEASON-OPENING TRUCK SERIES RACE AT DAYTONA

Ruggiero led late, earns third-place finish in Truck Series debut

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 14, 2025) – Corey Heim (second) and Gio Ruggiero (third) began the new NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season with strong finishes in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Friday evening. The duo, both Toyota Development Drivers, ran up front for most of the final stage with their TRICON Garage teammates Tanner Gray and William Sawalich before a last lap incident ended the battle for the win just short of the finish line.

For Heim, it is his second straight runner-up finish at Daytona, while Ruggiero delivered with a third-place run in his series debut. Sawalich finished 10th in his first Daytona race. The fellow Toyota Development Driver will compete in both the ARCA and Xfinity Series races on Saturday as well.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Daytona International Speedway

Race 1 of 23 – 250 Miles, 100 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Parker Kligerman*

2nd, COREY HEIM

3rd, GIO RUGGERIO

4th, Ty Majeski*

5th, Grant Enfinger*

10th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

12th, TIMMY HILL

23rd, TANNER GRAY

24th, STEWART FRIESEN

29th, TONI BREIDINGER

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 1st

Corey Heim was declared the race winner after the 75 failed tech.

Can you talk about the interesting nature of this victory?

“Well, it is my first time having this kind of scenario happening either way, so certainly glad to be on the right side of it. It sucks for Parker (Kligerman) and those guys. It seemed like they put themselves in a position at the right time to win the race, but obviously, there is another level to it after the race. Grateful to be in the spot to take advantage of that. Huge props to everyone at TRICON Garage, Toyota, Safelite – first win under the Toyota GAZOO Racing banner, so that is cool. We will move to Atlanta and try to get another one.”

What more could you have done there?

“I think just being a little farther up, position wise. I think I was fifth, probably, second in line in the middle when that wreck unfolded on the backstretch and I kind of weaseled my way through there and had a shot at it, and that is really all that you can ask for. But I think Parker (Kligerman) was the leader before all of that happened – and of course that is going to put you in a good position. Hats off to him – he did a great job all night. Huge thank you to TRICON Garage, Toyota – our Safelite Tundra TRD Pro was great all night, and came home with another second-place finish, second year in a row. I can’t complain. It is better than being wrecked, so we will move forward.”

Can you describe the chaos and what kind of decision making goes on in those last couple of laps?

“Yeah, for the most part, I was just trying to hang on to it. I feel like on the older tires our Tundra was free there at the end. I really had no rear tire left. The pushes felt more dramatic. I feel like the 17 (Gio Ruggiero) did a great job there at the end to kind of put ourselves in position. Middle of three-wide, old tires – and you are just hanging on there for dear life, so I didn’t feel like I could maximize our gap out there in front and push the lane, just because I was holding on the whole time. Huge props to all of my teammates at TRICON Garage – the organization itself. Everyone did a great job. Thank you also to Toyota and Safelite for all of their support – they are the reason that I am here. Looking forward to Atlanta, another speedway – hopefully we can be one better.”

You’ve been giving so much praise to Gio Ruggiero tonight and how well he did out there. I know you were bummed over the radio after this race, but your team reminded you it was a great points day, and the future is ahead. How would you summarize it?

“Yeah, no doubt. Nothing short of crazy there the last 20 laps. Honestly, pretty impressed with everyone that we kept it straight for as long as we did. They piled it up a little bit on the last lap. Compared to last year, it was such a big upgrade as far as the quality of racing. I was definitely out of control there at the end, being three-wide middle and old tires, being free. Hats off to Gio (Ruggiero) and Tanner (Gray). William (Sawalich) was up there with us at the end, and everybody did a really good job at TRICON Garage. Toyota as well, our Tundra TRD Pro was good all night. I feel like we put ourselves in good position. Scott Zipadelli (crew chief) did a great job on the box. We will take the Safelite Tundra to Atlanta and try to get one better.”

GIO RUGGIERO, No. 17 JBL Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 3rd

How does it feel to get a top-5 in your first Truck Series start at Daytona?

“It feels good. Was looking for more there. But it’s Daytona and everybody is trying to win. I had a blast tonight. These TRICON Garage Tundras are so fast. The whole team performed really well. Everything is pretty new for me doing live pit stops and all but I’m looking forward to the season and looking forward to Atlanta.”

What did you learn tonight?

“This is my first time on a superspeedway in anything, so it was a lot of stuff for me to take in tonight. Drafting in the pack, side drafting and leading the pack as well so I definitely learned a lot for Atlanta.”

Can you describe the last few laps?

“Stuff happens quick here. I was leading that pack for a couple laps, and I think five or six to go is when I lost the lead there. I knew it was coming, and I knew they were going to have lines forming up and that it was going to get crazy. I’m just glad we could hang on and have a strong finish and a good truck there for the end.”

