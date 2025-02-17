Daytona Recap – RFK Racing Showcases Speed and Grit at Daytona 500

Buescher: 10th, Keselowski: 26th, Preece 32nd in Daytona 500.”

Daytona Beach, FL (February 16, 2025) – After an interrupted start to Sunday’s Daytona 500 due to intermittent rain showers, Chris Buescher thundered his way to a strong top-10 finish for Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing. Teammate Ryan Preece, in his official debut for RFK, unleashed impressive speed, leading twice for 6 laps. Brad Keselowski displayed early promise, charging from the tail of the field to finish second in the race’s first stage before suffering damage late in the race.

6 Brad Keselowski – RECAP

Blistering early speed and pure determination defined Brad Keselowski’s race in Daytona, but misfortune ultimately hindered his efforts, leaving the No. 6 Cottonelle Ford with a 26th-place finish.

Determined to overcome a series of challenges, Brad Keselowski turned in a gutsy effort in Sunday’s race. Driving a backup car, which had entered the Daytona 500 with the fastest time in final practice, Keselowski fought his way from the rear to nearly win the race’s first stage, finishing second.

As the race wore on, the intensity increased. While navigating traffic, Keselowski narrowly avoided an early incident where several drivers crashed. However, that luck did not hold throughout the race as he sustained damage during two late-race incidents. The No. 6 team made repairs on pit road, and Keselowski was able to complete the race.

17 Chris Buescher – RECAP

Chris Buescher skillfully worked the draft, avoided multiple incidents, and secured a strong top-10 finish in the No. 17 Fastenal Ford at the Daytona 500.

Showing great patience and teamwork, Buescher sought out his RFK teammates on multiple occasions Sunday, helping push them in the draft. Most notably, he helped Ryan Preece capture the lead at lap 80. The Fastenal Ford could work the middle and top grooves with ease but needed more help to work the bottom lane.

As the laps wound down, Buescher navigated through spinning cars, avoiding multiple crashes. He recorded a solid 10th-place finish but wasn’t satisfied.

“It was just a race that didn’t play out like we needed it to. We practiced a lot of things as a group and got really efficient at it in practice,” said Buescher. “We had a ton of potential in this race if it would have started at the right time and had played out a little bit differently.”

60 Ryan Preece – RECAP

Ryan Preece’s No. 60 BuildSubmarines.com Ford was among the fastest cars in this year’s Daytona 500. The Berlin, Connecticut driver led the field twice Sunday for a combined 6 laps before ultimately having his day ended when Christopher Bell’s spinning race car collided with Preece, sending him airborne. Preece was taken to the care center and released without injury after the spectacular crash.

Preece started the day with a patient approach, studying the draft and biding his time. By lap 75, though, he had hooked up with teammate Chris Buescher in the draft and found himself leading the pack by lap 80 and again on lap 98.

Preece, however, would not get the finish he deserved after his car received a direct hit from Bell’s damaged machine. Preece’s crash ended what was a very promising day with a 32nd-place finish.

“I was in line, pushing, and when you get down to the end of these races, we are all just really aggressive because you have to be aggressive. It’s just the position we’re in. We had a really fast BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang, and it’s just frustrating when you can’t do anything with it,” said Preece.

Up Next

The Atlanta Motor Speedway: Sunday, February 23, 2025 @ 3:00pm FOX Sports

