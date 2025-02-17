Josh Berry’s Tough Break at Daytona

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 got off to a memorable start for the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team as the Wood Brothers team owners served as Honorary Starters with Eddie Wood waving the green flag to start the race. However, the rest of the race was disappointing as Josh Berry was swept up in a multi-car crash on Lap 63 and wound up finishing 37th.

Berry, who had a fast Mustang Dark Horse throughout the preliminary events at Daytona, started 29th and was running 28th when rain halted the race after 11 laps. After a lengthy delay, drivers returned to the track and ran 11 laps under the caution before a brief shower led to another stoppage. Finally, the skies cleared and the race got under way for good.

With three laps remaining in the first Stage, a wreck unfolded just ahead of Berry and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang. He initially avoided the spinning cars, until one of them slid up the track in front of him and made contact. There was substantial damage to the left front of the Motorcraft Mustang, and Berry headed to pit road for repairs to the cooling system, suspension, front splitter and fender. Berry returned to the track, met minimum speed and got back on the lead lap, but his mechanical problems weren’t over and he went to the garage for repairs. Berry returned to the track 39 laps in arrears, but returned to the garage for good after completing 105 laps.

Eddie Wood said that despite the disappointing outcome of the race, he and his family will long remember the reaction to their selection as Honorary Starters for the 500.

“We all were humbled by the respect shown to us by the fans, the people from NASCAR and the Hall of Fame and by [track president] Frank Kelleher and his staff,” Wood said. “And it was a great honor for me to get to throw the green flag, especially knowing some of the people, including my dad, who had done it before me. Despite our bad luck in the race, there were a lot of positive aspects of this trip to Daytona, and we’re leaving here optimistic about the rest of the season.”

Berry and the Wood Brothers team now head to Atlanta Motor Speedway for next Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400.

