Fast games: cognitive benefits

The video game industry is growing in sales, popularity, and more. And players are constantly questioning whether the video games are helpful. There is a lot of controversy surrounding video games, especially those in the action and horror genre. And some of them are so exciting that they can even be addictive.

Still, video games, especially fast-paced ones, can also benefit gamers. Researchers say that games directly and indirectly affect players’ cognitive behavior. For example, fast video games improve concentration. Continuous play helps players focus on essential issues that must be solved quickly. Thus, players concentrate as much as possible.

Coordination also improves. Do not think that the gamer just sits motionless in his chair during the game. A lot is happening on the screen that stimulates the mind. What is happening requires serious coordination, both physical and auditory. As the player becomes immersed in the game world, his or her coordination skills improve. The brain, which needs to solve the tasks, quickly learns to multitask.

Similar games also improve problem-solving skills. These are manifested because the player is involved in many situations that require critical thinking. Players often have to make decisions instantly, positively impacting their problem-solving skills. The choices they make directly affect their progression through the levels.

Consuming any new material is good for the brain. Quick video games are a great learning opportunity. Gamers are individuals who are open to new tactics and new knowledge; they are constantly learning.

In addition, playing games helps to improve brain speed. Gamers must spend no more than a fraction of a second deciding. Consequently, their brains work faster and more correctly simultaneously. The brain speed of gamers increases dramatically. They also have an improved memory. The fact is that to play computer games well, you need to memorize a lot. These are essential details of the game, combinations of keys on the keyboard, and tricks that help to pass challenging levels. So computer games improve memory, both short-term and long-term.