CORVETTE RACING AT QATAR: Cranking Up for FIA WEC Season

TF Sport Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs ready for Prologue, start of 2025 LM GT3 title challenge

DETROIT (Feb. 18, 2025) – Some of the same and some of the new… that’s the theme for TF Sport and the Corvette Racing program in the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship.

For the second year, TF Sport will field two Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs in the series’ LM GT3 class. This season’s campaign begins this weekend with the FIA WEC’s official two-day Prologue test, followed by next week’s Qatar 1812 Km – in reference to Qatar Day, observed on December 18 and commemorating the country’s unification.

The driving lineup for both Corvettes includes a returning roster in the No. 81 Corvette – factory driver Charlie Eastwood, Rui Andrade and Tom Van Rompuy – and a new trio of factory driver Daniel Juncadella, Ben Keating and Jonny Edgar in the No. 33 Z06 GT3.R.

Both Corvettes and all six drivers will contest the full eight-race WEC calendar, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June – a race that the Corvette brand won nine times with the Corvette Racing factory team from 2001-2023.

Although the Qatar action will be the first for the Corvette GT3 in the WEC this year, the Z06 GT3.R already has accrued significant mileage and achievements in 2025. A Corvette won the GTD class of the Rolex 24 At Daytona in the hands of AWA – which will make its 24 Hours of Le Mans debut later this year – and another placed second in GTD PRO with Juncadella as part of the Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports lineup.

The 3.37-mile, 16-turn Losail International Circuit was the site of the Corvette Z06 GT3.R’s WEC debut a year ago with mixed results. Van Rompuy stunned the LM GT3 field with a pole position run in the No. 81 Corvette, but only the sister car finished the race with a 10th-place showing for the car that featured Juncadella as one of the drivers.

Armed with the lessons learned from the venue at year ago plus the results from Daytona, TF Sport is hoping to continue the momentum from last year’s double-podium finish at the season finale in Bahrain and spring ahead to championship contention in a stacked 18-car LM GT3 field.

The FIA WEC Prologue is set for Friday and Saturday with the Qatar 1812 Km is scheduled for 2 p.m. Arabian Standard Time / 6 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 28.

JESSICA DANE, CORVETTE RACING PROGRAM MANAGER: “Daytona was a very successful and positive kickoff for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R in IMSA. It validated the work of our engineers during the offseason to give our customers a Corvette that is now both quick and reliable. All this makes us extremely excited for Qatar and the start of the FIA World Endurance Championship season.TF Sport has assembled another stellar lineup for its two Corvettes, and there is a lot of familiarity within the team and our program. Both groups are bringing tremendous momentum and learnings from both the Rolex 24 and last year’s double-podium finish at Bahrain. The goal is to continue carrying that forward to bigger and better things in 2025.”

DANI JUNCADELLA, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’s a very exciting season ahead for TF Sport in the second year of the Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Early last season we had nurse some issues and worked on the reliability, which was our weakness from the beginning. Things improved tremendously in the second of the championship, which was great. This should be a very exciting season because we have now a very raceable and strong car. We’ve already proven that in Daytona with four out of the five Corvettes finishing the race, one car winning in GTD and our Pratt Miller car finishing second in GTD PRO. It’s my second season in WEC, which obviously I’m excited about. I have new teammates and both are capable of achieving amazing results. Those are the best ingredients I could think of coming into the new season. Qatar is already around the corner, so let’s see how we get the season going but I have very big hopes ahead of 2025.”

JONNY EDGAR, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I am looking forward to starting my first season in WEC. It’s also very exciting to drive for TF Sport for another season, and it is amazing to be racing in the Corvette GT3 alongside Ben and Dani this season. I cannot wait to get on track in Qatar.”

BEN KEATING, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I am excited to be back in the WEC. I missed the friends and family I developed over the years and am filled with anticipation for the 2025 season. To have my name on the side of the car while racing a brand that I sell is pretty special for me. I am nervous and excited, which are all the feelings you’d expect to have before an important season begins.”

CHARLIE EASTWOOD, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m looking forward to being back with Rui and Tom in the 81 Corvette Z06 GT3.R. We finished 2024 really strong so hopefully we can hit the ground running from where we finished off in Bahrain with podium & win opportunities from Round 1!”

RUI ANDRADE, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m really excited to once again share the No. 81 Corvette with my teammates Tom and Charlie. Corvette Racing, Pratt Miller and TF Sport made great progress last year on our car and gave us a possibility to fight for wins and podiums. Going into 2025, we know it’s going to be a long and difficult year, but together we have all the necessary tools to achieve the results we aim for.”

TOM VAN ROMPUY, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “The 2025 WEC season is about to start, and I feel very excited to get going again in Qatar. I’m feeling blessed to drive the No. 81 Corvette again with the same strong driver lineup as last season. Last year the whole team of TF Sport together with Corvette Racing and Pratt Miller made very big steps in terms of performance and reliability. So I am really looking forward to get going again and chase good results. Let’s try to bring Corvette Z06 GT3.R where it belongs: on the podium! Also a shout-out to all our fans around the world for their amazing support and see you soon on track!”

CORVETTE RACING BY THE NUMBERS: Qatar 1812 Kilometers

1: Number of wins for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R already in 2025 – the Rolex 24 At Daytona in the GTD class for AWA

2: Number of Corvettes entered in the full FIA WEC championship – the No. 33 and No. 82 Z06 GT3.Rs from TF Sport

3: Number of drivers in each of TF Sport’s Corvettes – Daniel Juncadella, Ben Keating and Jonny Edgar in the No. 33 Z06 GT3.R, and Charlie Eastwood, Rui Andrade and Tom Van Rompuy in the No. 81

5: Number of Corvette Z06 GT3.R entries for the 2024 Rolex 24; TF Sport operated the Trackhouse by TF Sport Corvette in GTD PRO

7: Wins in FIA WEC competition for TF Sport – including the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans; current TF and Corvette factory driver Charlie Eastwood was part of that triumph

20: Drivers who have driven in entries affiliated with Corvette Racing for at least one FIA WEC race – Rui Andrade, Sebastien Baud, Nicky Catsburg, Charlie Eastwood, Marcel Fässler, Antonio Garcia, Oliver Gavin, Daniel Juncadella, Ben Keating, Hiroshi Koizumi, Jan Magnussen, Tommy Milner, Mike Rockenfeller, Alexander Sims, Nick Tandy, Jordan Taylor, Ricky Taylor, Tom Van Rompuy, Nico Varrone and Richard Westbrook. That number will go up by one in Qatar with the addition of Jonny Edgar

27: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

59: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. There were six first-timers at the Rolex 24 – Scott McLaughlin, Shane van Gisbergen, Connor Zilisch, Martin Kirchöffer, Pipo Derani and Salih Yoluc.

72: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

139: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 117 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, three in the FIA WEC and 10 in GT World Challenge America

310: Event starts by Corvette Racing entries since 1999, starting with that year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. No. 300 came in early August 2004 at Road America in IMSA

410,323.38: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. The program surpassed the 400,000-mile mark at the 2025 Rolex 24 At Daytona

Corvette Racing at Losail International Circuit

2024 – No. 81 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Charlie Eastwood/Rui Andrade/Tom Van Rompuy – 18th/DNF in LM GT3 (Van Rompuy pole)

No. 82 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Daniel Juncadella/Sebastien Baud/Hiroshi Koizumi – 10th in LM GT3

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.