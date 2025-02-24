IMSA

Double dose of RAFA Racing Team looms for St. Pete & COTA

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

The RAFA Racing Team enters a busy week ahead with five drivers doing battle at two high-profile venues as our IMSA VP Sportscar Challenge and Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup squads prepare for rounds three and four of their respective championships.

Our VP Challenge combination of Daytona double winner Kiko Porto and Ian Porter, plus LMP3 racer Matthew Dicken, will be in action at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, with the championship racing on the support program for the third round of the NASCAR Cup Series.

On the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, Caroline Candas and Maite Caceres will contest rounds three and four of the MX-5 series with RAFA Racing Team by MMR at the opening round of the NTT IndyCar Series.

For Porto, Porter and Dicken, the COTA event will be a new experience with the NASCAR weekend using the shorter 2.3-mile National circuit. After the esses, the circuit takes a left-hand turn at turn six and rejoins the longer Formula 1 circuit near the end of the back straight.

Porto heads to Texas after taking his pair of wins at the Roar before the 24 weekend in Daytona, while Porter will be chasing more trophies after clinching a third-place podium finish in round two and earning the victory in the Bronze driver title chase.

In the LMP3 class, Matthew Dicken will be out to repeat his podium performance from round two at Daytona.

In St. Petersburg, Candas and Caceres will be looking to bounce back after the dramatic crash at the start of round two at Daytona. After two competitors at the front of the pack crashed heavily at the green flag, a NASCAR-style “big one” followed, with Caceres eliminated immediately and Candas heading to the pit lane for repairs.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE (All times Eastern)

Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup – Streets of St. Petersburg
IMSA VP Sportscar Challenge – Circuit of The Americas

Friday, February 28
10:00: MX-5 Practice 1
1:00: VP Challenge Practice 1
12:20: MX-5 Practice 2
3:00: VP Challenge Practice 2
7:30: VP Challenge Qualifying

Saturday, March 1
8:05: MX-5 Qualifying
9:40: VP Challenge Race 1
4:25: MX-5 Race 1
6:00: VP Challenge Race 2

Sunday, March 2
3:00: MX-5 Race 2

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
CORVETTE RACING AT QATAR: Cranking Up for FIA WEC Season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Christopher Bell muscles to wild Cup victory at Atlanta in overtime
04:19
Video thumbnail
Austin Hill nabs third consecutive Xfinity victory at Atlanta
04:04
Video thumbnail
Kyle Busch edges Stewart Friesen for thrilling Truck victory at Atlanta
03:22
Video thumbnail
Hendrick Motorsports returns for 16 race Xfinity campaign in 2025
04:16

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Meyer Shank Racing Hosts SiriusXM’s Octane and Shinedown in St. Petersburg

Official Release -
Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) and SiriusXM will continue its exciting partnership featuring SiriusXM channels and bringing award-winning talent to the world of INDYCAR racing.
Read more

MOTORSPORTS LEGEND TONY STEWART ADDED TO RIGHT TRAILERS NHRA TOP FUEL ALL-STAR CALLOUT FIELD...

Official Release -
Tony Stewart will race in the Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout for the first time in his NHRA career
Read more

JDX Racing, Zachary Vanier Return For Porsche Carrera Cup Title Hunt in 2025

Official Release -
On the heels of three wins during his rookie season in Porsche Carrera Cup North America, Zachary Vanier will return to JDX Racing in 2025 with an eye on the full-season championship prize.
Read more

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Atlanta

Jeffrey Boswell -
Bell took the lead on the final restart and was leading when the caution flew when Josh Berry spun on the backstretch. The win was Bell's first at Atlanta and 10th career Cup win.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category