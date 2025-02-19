Aaron’s Returns to NASCAR with Front Row Motorsports in Multi-Race Partnership

Lease-to-Own Retailer to Partner with Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 19, 2025)- After much speculation and hype, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is excited to announce a new partnership with Aaron’s.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron’s is a leading provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods with nearly 1,200 locations in 47 states and Canada.

Aaron’s is proud to restore their legendary connection to NASCAR and resume their place in the NASCAR Cup Series. The lease-to-own retailer will team up with FRM in a multi-race partnership, showcasing their brand with Todd Gilliland’s and Zane Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horses throughout the 2025 season.

“NASCAR has always been in our DNA, and teaming up with Front Row Motorsports feels like a natural fit for us at Aaron’s,” shared Cory Miller, Aaron’s interim CEO. “It’s not just another partnership – it’s where our drive for innovation meets the raw thrill of NASCAR, creating a winning combination that I’m truly excited about.”

Aaron’s season will kick off at the Atlanta (G.A.) Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 23rd with Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team. In 2024, Gilliland qualified fourth and led a race high 58 laps in NASCAR’s February visit to the Hampton, Georgia track.

“I can’t wait to hit the track with Aaron’s,” said Gilliland. “They are one of the most recognizable brands in the history of NASCAR, and I’m super excited to represent that legacy on the track this year.”

“Atlanta has been a good track for me. Its superspeedway style of racing creates a great show and puts me in contention for a good result. Hopefully, I can put Aaron’s in Victory Lane in their first race back in NASCAR.”

Aaron’s season will continue with Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team in seven NASCAR Cup Series events, starting at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on March 9th.

The full race schedule for Aaron’s this season includes:

No. 34 Aaron’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

· 2/23- Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 38 Aaron’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

· 3/9- Phoenix Raceway

· 3/16- Homestead-Miami Speedway

· 4/13- Bristol Motor Speedway

· 6/28- Atlanta Motor Speedway

· 7/27- Indianapolis Motor Speedway

· 8/23- Daytona International Speedway

· 11/2- Phoenix Raceway

“I’m really excited to be a part of Aaron’s next chapter in NASCAR.” said Smith. “They’ve been one of the most recognizable brands in the history of the sport, and I can’t wait to have them on the 38 car throughout the 2025 season.”

Aaron’s return to NASCAR will take place on February 23rd at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the action live on FOX or listen in from the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron’s is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.