Haas Factory Team Advance | Atlanta I

Atlanta Event Info:
Date: Sunday, Feb. 23
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Hampton, Georgia
Format: 200 Laps, Stages: 60-100-100
TV: FOX
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Friday: 5 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 11 a.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 5 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • Atlanta Motor Speedway hosts race No. 2 on the NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend, marking two-straight speedway races to kick off the 2025 campaign.
  • There have been four different winners across six total races on the reconfigured Atlanta track.
  • Last season’s Cup spring race saw a record number of lead changes at the track, 48, and there has been a final lead change with two or fewer laps to go in four of the last five Atlanta races.

Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: 3D Systems

Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Friends of Jaclyn

Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel

Custer at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Cup)
Starts: 6
Wins: —
Top-10s: 1
Poles: —

  • Custer makes his 7th Cup start at Atlanta this weekend where he has posted one top-10 finish in his career.
  • He finished 9th in the 2022 fall Atlanta race, and led one lap the year prior in 2021 before settling for 17th.

Creed at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Xfinity)
Starts: 6
Wins: —
Top-10s: 2
Poles: —

  • Creed is set to make his 7th Xfinity start at Atlanta this weekend, where he finished P4 in the spring last season. He has two career top-10s at the track, including a 9th-place finish in his Xfinity Series debut at the track in 2022.
  • Over six races, Creed holds an average qualifying position of 9.8, and has started inside the top-15 in every race.

Mayer at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Xfinity)
Starts: 7
Wins: —
Top-10s: 3
Poles: —

Mayer makes his 8th Xfinity start at Atlanta this week where he has recorded three top-10 finishes in his career. His lone top-5 came in the fall of 2023, where he started and finished 5th.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 27th): Custer sits 27th in the points through one race this season.

Xfinity Points Standings (00: 2nd, 41: 5th): Creed is the current Xfinity points leader as he gained a race-high 51 points at Daytona. Mayer is 5th in the points standings after gathering 35 points in the season-opener.

