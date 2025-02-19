Haas Factory Team Advance | Atlanta I

Atlanta Event Info:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 23

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Hampton, Georgia

Format: 200 Laps, Stages: 60-100-100

TV: FOX

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 5 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 11 a.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Atlanta Motor Speedway hosts race No. 2 on the NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend, marking two-straight speedway races to kick off the 2025 campaign.

There have been four different winners across six total races on the reconfigured Atlanta track.

Last season’s Cup spring race saw a record number of lead changes at the track, 48, and there has been a final lead change with two or fewer laps to go in four of the last five Atlanta races.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: 3D Systems

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Friends of Jaclyn

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Cup)

Starts: 6

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Custer makes his 7th Cup start at Atlanta this weekend where he has posted one top-10 finish in his career.

He finished 9th in the 2022 fall Atlanta race, and led one lap the year prior in 2021 before settling for 17th.

Creed at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Xfinity)

Starts: 6

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his 7th Xfinity start at Atlanta this weekend, where he finished P4 in the spring last season. He has two career top-10s at the track, including a 9th-place finish in his Xfinity Series debut at the track in 2022.

Over six races, Creed holds an average qualifying position of 9.8, and has started inside the top-15 in every race.

Mayer at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Xfinity)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Mayer makes his 8th Xfinity start at Atlanta this week where he has recorded three top-10 finishes in his career. His lone top-5 came in the fall of 2023, where he started and finished 5th.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 27th): Custer sits 27th in the points through one race this season.

Xfinity Points Standings (00: 2nd, 41: 5th): Creed is the current Xfinity points leader as he gained a race-high 51 points at Daytona. Mayer is 5th in the points standings after gathering 35 points in the season-opener.