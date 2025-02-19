Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Last week, the first of a three-part story titled “Garage to Garage: Matt Kaulig Built a Business Empire From Humble Beginnings” hit Sports Illustrated, detailing how Kaulig Racing team owner, Matt Kaulig, created his successful business, philanthropic endeavors, and journey into NASCAR team ownership. To read part one, click here: “Garage to Garage: Matt Kaulig Built a Business Empire From Humble Beginnings”

Trophy Hunting with Kaulig Racing is set to air on TEGNA NBC this Friday, February 21 at 8pm ET. The documentary gives exclusive access to Matt Kaulig, Kaulig Racing and the team’s journey to make the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kaulig Racing has earned a top five and three top-10 finishes. AJ Allmendinger captured the team’s best finish of third in 2023.

Allmendinger also earned a Kaulig Racing win at Atlanta in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team has also earned one pole award, 13 top five and 21 top-10 finishes.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: This weekend, Sea Best returns to the No. 10 Chevrolet with Ty Dillon. This year will make the organization’s second season with Kaulig Racing and Dillon. Sea Best will adorn the No. 10 Chevy for a total of 20 races throughout the 2025 season. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned-and-operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

﻿At Atlanta:

Ty Dillon will make his 11th Cup Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. In his previous 10 starts at the track, Dillon has a career-best finish of 15th in 2017.

In addition to his Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Dillon has made six Xfinity Series starts and three Truck Series starts. In the Xfinity Series, Dillon has four top-10 finishes, including three finishes in the top five. Dillon has seen the most success in the Truck Series where he has one win at the track. Dillon started from the pole position for the 2012 race and led 40 laps on his way to victory lane. That same season, Dillon won the Truck Series Rookie of the Year honors.

“Atlanta Motor Speedway, it’s been quite a different race the past few years since the repave. I feel like every time I’ve gone back there, I’ve gained more and more confidence on how to approach it. It’s not a total superspeedway feeling, but it’s not really a mile-and-a-half race. It’s got its own unique approach to it. You have to be aggressive, but you also have to have a strong handling car to be able to make the moves you need to make. We came out of Daytona with a strong run and we’re really hoping for the same thing at Atlanta to really catapult our season in the right direction. The first two races are very important for starting on the right foot. So, I look forward to Atlanta. My luck hasn’t been that good, but it’s about time for it to turn around at the racetrack.” – Ty Dillon on Atlanta Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Action Industries

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Action Industries: Action Industries has been a proud partner of Kaulig Racing since 2022, serving as both a primary and associate sponsor on the No. 16 NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet driven, by AJ Allmendinger, and an additional team associate sponsor on all Kaulig Racing’s Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Meet Allmendinger:

Saturday, February 22

NASCAR Legends merchandise trailer in the Atlanta Motor Speedway Midway from 1:10pm – 1:40pm

At Atlanta:

In 2023, AJ Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing’s best Cup finish of third after leading six laps during the event.

Allmendinger earned his first NASCAR oval-win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2020 driving Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“Coming off Daytona where our race cars were really fast, I’m looking forward to getting to Atlanta, as it’s obviously a superspeedway-type racetrack. We’ve had success in the past at Atlanta but there’s a lot of unknowns throughout the race. Hopefully we can go there and have speed like we did in the [Daytona] 500 and have a solid race to rebound from the deficit that we are in now after Daytona. We’ll do all that we can to have a good qualifying effort and try to run up front and have a good finish.” – AJ Allmendinger on Atlanta Motor Speedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: SMA Healthcare

Daniel Dye, No. 10 SMA Healthcare Chevrolet

SMA Healthcare: Daniel Dye will pilot the No. 10 SMA Healthcare Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway. SMA Healthcare is a leader in behavioral healthcare and has over 60 years of experience providing exceptional and comprehensive services to individuals living with addiction, mental illness or both in communities across Florida.

At Atlanta:

Dye will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250. Last year, Dye earned his first pole award in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and a top-10 finish at Atlanta.

“Atlanta is such a unique race track, unlike any other track we go to. There are a lot of unknowns heading into the weekend, but hopefully we can bounce back from Daytona with this No. 10 Kaulig Racing team.” – Daniel Dye on Atlanta Motor Speedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Alloy Employer Services

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Alloy Employer Services: Kaulig Racing’s partnership with Alloy Employer Services will continue into 2025 with the No. 11 Chevrolet sporting the same look as in 2024. Alloy Employer Services, an Ohio-based workers’ compensation and risk company, has backed Williams much of his career.

At Atlanta:

Williams has recorded two top-10 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His most successful race at the track came in his most-recent trip in September 2024.

In it, Williams qualified 13th, his best starting position at the 1.5-mile drafting track. After attempting multiple times to create a second lane in the waning laps, Williams settled for an eighth-place finish.

“Always enjoy going to Atlanta, great fans and a great race track. We had a good run at the second Atlanta last year… Looking to build off of that and put ourselves in position at the end of the race to have a shot at a win.” – Josh Williams on Atlanta Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Christian Eckes, No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

LeafFilter Gutter Protection: The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway marks the first time LeafFilter Gutter Protection and Eckes will team up on track. LeafFilter is America’s #1 rated gutter protection system trusted by more than a million homeowners. LeafFilter’s patented technology keeps gutters free of debris and is backed by a lifetime transferable warranty.

At Atlanta:

Following his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Daytona International Speedway, Eckes will make his first series start at Atlanta, a track where he earned a win and a top-three finish in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“Atlanta is a unique, superspeedway-style track that I have always really enjoyed and had some success at. Kaulig Racing has typically been good here in the past and brings fast Chevrolets. Track position will be important, so I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with our teammates and hopefully have a better result than Daytona.” – Christian Eckes on Atlanta Motor Speedway



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.