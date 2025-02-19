NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: Atlanta Motor Speedway Competition Notes (Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Aaron’s Rent to Own Ford Team)

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Aaron’s Rent to Own Ford Team
Atlanta Motor Speedway Competition Notes
Ambetter Health 400
Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
Event: Race 3 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 260
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FOX/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland returns to the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Gilliland and the team will have a new partner on the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse as Aaron’s Rent to Own will make their return to NASCAR this weekend with Front Row Motorsports.

Aaron’s is proud to restore their legendary connection to NASCAR and resume their place in the NASCAR Cup Series. The lease-to-own retailer will team up with FRM in a multi-race partnership, showcasing their brand with Todd Gilliland’s and Zane Smith’s Ford Mustang Dark Horses throughout the 2025 season. “NASCAR has always been in our DNA, and teaming up with Front Row Motorsports feels like a natural fit for us at Aaron’s,” shared Cory Miller, Aaron’s interim CEO. “It’s not just another partnership – it’s where our drive for innovation meets the raw thrill of NASCAR, creating a winning combination that I’m truly excited about.”

Showing impressive speed and drafting skills during last week’s Daytona 500, Gilliland currently sits 22nd in the Driver Points standings. He secured valuable stage points in Stage Two at Daytona and is now focused on continuing that momentum at Atlanta, with hope of earning the race win.

Atlanta has proven to be a good track for Gilliland, qualifying within the top five in the last two events at the 1.5-mile speedway and leading a race high 58 laps in February 2024.

“I can’t wait to hit the track with Aaron’s,” said Gilliland. “They are one of the most recognizable brands in the history of NASCAR, and I’m super excited to represent that legacy on the track this year. Atlanta has been a good track for me. Its superspeedway style of racing creates a great show and puts me in contention for a good result. Hopefully, I can put Aaron’s in Victory Lane in their first race back in the sport.”
Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Co-Driver: Christian Boller
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Joe Haresky
Hometown: Victorville, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine
Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Jackman: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

