Novocaine Star Jack Quaid Named Grand Marshal for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Star of new thriller “Novocaine” to provide the most famous words in motorsports prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 2.

Paramount Pictures’ latest film release premieres in theaters Friday, March 14.

NASCAR Xfinity Series and IMSA’s VP Racing SportsCar Challenge to join Cup Series for Feb. 28 – March 2 race weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas (Feb. 19, 2025) – Jack Quaid, star of Paramount Pictures’ new high-octane thriller “Novocaine,” will serve as the Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) on Sunday, March 2.

In the dignitary role of Grand Marshal, Quaid will have the honor of delivering the “Start Your Engines” command for the field of drivers competing in the third race of the NCS season. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be broadcast live on FOX as well as on national radio partners PRN and SiriusXM beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT.

“I’m honored to be giving the command to start engines for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix,” said Quaid. “Austin is one of my favorite cities on earth. I’ve been visiting since I was a kid, so I’m genuinely thrilled to get things started for NASCAR’s first road course race of the year to promote my new movie ‘Novocaine.’ See you soon, Austin!”

In Paramount’s action thriller “Novocaine,” which premieres in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 14, everyman Nate (Jack Quaid) turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength when the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped and has to fight to get her back. Click HERE for the official “Novocaine” trailer with a sneak peek of Quaid’s role.

Quaid’s breakout role came in the Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime superhero series “The Boys” in 2019 as vigilante Hughie Campbell. Among other roles, he was part of the main cast of HBO’s “Vinyl” (2016) and had several voice acting roles such as Brad Boimler in “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (2020). He also played Richie Kirsch in Paramount’s “Scream” (2022).

The NASCAR at COTA weekend will feature both the NCS and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) along with the IMSA-sanctioned VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (IMSA). The NXS will compete Saturday, March 1, at 1:30 p.m. with the Focused Health 250. IMSA will stage two 45-minute races that same day, one at 8:40 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m. The weekend will culminate with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Click HERE for the full weekend schedule.

The NCS and NXS will return to the Lone Star State along with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for a May 2-4 visit to Fort Worth and Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). Fans can take advantage of the “Texas Two-Step” promotion between NASCAR at COTA and TMS. Speedway Motorsports will offer ticket purchasers of either NCS race a 20 percent discount if they would like to attend both. Click HERE for more information on the “Texas Two-Step” promotion or to purchase tickets.

Tickets:

Tickets for children ages 12 and under start at just $10 for the March 2 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NCS race and start at free for the March 1 NXS Focused Health 250 and IMSA-sanctioned VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. For individual tickets, weekend packages and camping, fans can visit NASCARatCOTA.com.

