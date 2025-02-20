Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC Truck SeriesRC XFINITY

NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Atlanta Spring Race

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend as all three series compete for an action-packed weekend. Daniel Suárez scored his second Cup Series win last year at the 1.540-mile track and returns as the defending race winner.  

Atlanta Notes – Did You Know?

Eight previous race winners will be competing this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Joey Logano (2023, 2024), William Byron (2022, 2023), Brad Keselowski (2017, 2019) and Kyle Busch (2008, 2013) have each won twice. Drivers with one previous win include: Daniel Suarez (2024), Chase Elliott (2022), Ryan Blaney (2021) and Denny Hamlin (2012).

Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway with 30 starts, followed by Denny Hamlin (29), Joey Logano (22), Brad Keselowski (21) and Michael McDowell (18).

Kyle Busch is also scheduled to make his first of five Craftsman Truck Series starts in 2025 this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Friday, Feb. 21

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1
5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW

Saturday, Feb. 22

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime
1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Fr8 208
Green Flag: 1:52 p.m.
Stages: 30/60/135 Laps = 207.9 Miles
Purse: $782,900
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250
Green Flag: 5:10 p.m.
Stages: 45/90/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles
Purse: $1,651,939
CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, Feb. 23

3 p.m. Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Green Flag: 3:19 p.m.
Stages: 60/160/260 Laps = 400.4 Miles
Purse: Purse: $ $11,055,250
FOX/Max/PRN/SiriusXM

NASCAR Press Pass will be available this weekend post-qualifying and post-race for all series.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

