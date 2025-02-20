NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Atlanta Spring Race

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend as all three series compete for an action-packed weekend. Daniel Suárez scored his second Cup Series win last year at the 1.540-mile track and returns as the defending race winner.

Atlanta Notes – Did You Know?

Eight previous race winners will be competing this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Joey Logano (2023, 2024), William Byron (2022, 2023), Brad Keselowski (2017, 2019) and Kyle Busch (2008, 2013) have each won twice. Drivers with one previous win include: Daniel Suarez (2024), Chase Elliott (2022), Ryan Blaney (2021) and Denny Hamlin (2012).

Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway with 30 starts, followed by Denny Hamlin (29), Joey Logano (22), Brad Keselowski (21) and Michael McDowell (18).

Kyle Busch is also scheduled to make his first of five Craftsman Truck Series starts in 2025 this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Friday, Feb. 21

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW

Saturday, Feb. 22

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Fr8 208

Green Flag: 1:52 p.m.

Stages: 30/60/135 Laps = 207.9 Miles

Purse: $782,900

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250

Green Flag: 5:10 p.m.

Stages: 45/90/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles

Purse: $1,651,939

CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, Feb. 23

3 p.m. Cup Series Ambetter Health 400

Green Flag: 3:19 p.m.

Stages: 60/160/260 Laps = 400.4 Miles

Purse: Purse: $ $11,055,250

FOX/Max/PRN/SiriusXM

NASCAR Press Pass will be available this weekend post-qualifying and post-race for all series.