Speedway Motorsports and Ticketmaster Partnership Powers Affordable Kids’ Tickets to NASCAR Races

Powered by Ticketmaster, Speedway Motorsports launches a new digital and social marketing campaign to promote affordable ticket pricing for NASCAR’s next generation of race fans

NASCAR race tickets for kids ages 12 and under are FREE to CRAFTSMAN Truck and Xfinity Series races and just $10 for NASCAR Cup Series races at 14 Speedway Motorsports race weekends in 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Feb. 19, 2025) – Powered by Ticketmaster, Speedway Motorsports is launching a new social and digital campaign promoting the most affordable kids’ tickets in professional sports. The campaign will spotlight $10 kids’ tickets for NASCAR Cup Series races and free tickets for children ages 12 and under to NASCAR CRAFTSMAN and Xfinity races and across 14 NASCAR race weekends in 2025, starting with the Feb. 21-23 Ambetter Health 400 race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Highlighting the incredible family experiences enjoyed by generations of fans across the NASCAR landscape, the campaign will feature “Kids’ Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster” branding reaching millions of fans across all Speedway Motorsports’ social, digital, app, website and e-marketing platforms.

Speedway Motorsports and Ticketmaster’s longstanding partnership has connected millions of NASCAR fans to the thrill of live racing through simple, seamless ticket-buying opportunities. This latest initiative ensures more young fans can experience live racing, while families benefit from accessible and affordable ticket options.

“There’s not a major league sports event in the world that provides more entertainment value than a NASCAR race weekend,” said Kevin Camper, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Speedway Motorsports. “For generations, NASCAR has been a sport where families make memories, and with Ticketmaster’s marketing and online support, we want every sports fan to know how affordable and easy it is to put a smile on a child’s face for every lap of the race.”

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can visit Ticketmaster.com to secure these specially priced tickets and explore other 2025 Speedway Motorsports events tickets.

ABOUT SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

ABOUT TICKETMASTER

Ticketmaster is the world’s largest ticket marketplace and the global market leader in live event ticketing products and services. Through official partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports teams, festivals, performing arts centers and theaters, Ticketmaster processes 600 million tickets per year across 35+ different countries. Ticketmaster is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).