PRN Becomes Exclusive Streaming Home for Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace, John Roberts, and Jose Castillo

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 18, 2025) – The Performance Racing Network (PRN) is thrilled to announce that it will be the exclusive streaming home of Trackside Live, the high-energy show featuring racing legend Kenny Wallace, and long-time hosting favorites John Roberts and Jose Castillo. Known for its electric atmosphere, Trackside Live brings fans closer to the action with engaging driver and celebrity interviews, interactive games, contests, and nonstop fun and laughter.

As a long-time fan-favorite, Trackside Live offers an inside look at the world of motorsports like never before. Whether it’s candid conversations with top drivers or unexpected moments that only Wallace, Roberts, and Castillo can deliver, the show is a must-watch for racing enthusiasts.

“I am so excited about this partnership and that we will have a consistent streaming home for race fans to find these awesome shows. PRN is the perfect partner for the electric atmosphere of Trackside Live.” said former NASCAR Cup Series Driver and dirt racing legend, co-host Kenny Wallace.

Through this new partnership, PRN continues to expand its content offerings, giving fans more access to premium motorsports entertainment through its social streaming platforms.

Fans can catch Trackside Live exclusively on PRN’s streaming channels, Facebook, X, and YouTube (channels listed below), ensuring they never miss a moment of excitement.

Trackside Live’s 2025 debut will stream on Feb. 23, starting at 12 PM E.T., from Atlanta Motor Speedway, ahead of the Ambetter Health 400. Stay tuned for more details on streaming schedules and special event broadcasts.

PRN Social Streaming Channels:

Facebook: com/PerformanceRacingNetwork/

X: com/prnlive

YouTube: com/@GoPRNLive

PRN will kick off its 2025 race broadcast season during the Ambetter Health 400 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Feb. 22-23. Visit GoPRN.com to see our full broadcast schedule and find a station near you.

For more information, visit GoPRN.com or follow PRN on social media for the latest updates.

ABOUT PRN

Performance Racing Network (PRN), a Speedway Motorsports, LLC subsidiary, is one of two NASCAR-licensed multi-broadcast radio networks that markets, produces, and distributes motorsports programming 365 days a year. PRN broadcasts 14 NASCAR Cup Series races and 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and co-produces the NASCAR races from the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. PRN races can be heard nationwide on over 385 affiliate radio stations, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, and streamed on GoPRN.com, the PRN mobile app, NASCAR.com, and TuneIn. In addition to live race coverage, the network also offers a complete lineup of nationally syndicated studio programming, including: “Fast Talk presented by Toyota,” “Pit Reporters,” “Garage Pass,” “Kyle Petty’s Back Then Again Country Countdown with Charlie and Debbie,” and “At the Track.” Visit GoPRN.com for more information.