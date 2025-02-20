‘We Have The Meats’

Arby’s Joins Rick Ware Racing as a Primary Partner Across its NASCAR and NHRA Teams

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 20, 2025) – Arby’s, the largest sandwich drive-thru restaurant brand in the world, has partnered with Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and will be featured across its teams in the NASCAR Cup Series and NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

The bulk of the partnership will be in the NASCAR Cup Series where Arby’s will serve as an anchor sponsor of RWR’s No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driven by Cody Ware. The first of Arby’s 12 races on the No. 51 machine comes this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“We’re extremely proud to expand our partnership with Arby’s for 2025 and beyond,” said Rick Ware, team owner. “This renewed commitment is a testament to the hard work, dedication and progress we’ve made as an organization. From the shop to the track, every member of this team has been focused on improving our performance, strengthening our brand and delivering value to our partners. To have Arby’s recognize that effort and invest in an even bigger way speaks volumes to the commitment we’ve made to motorsports and the partners who support us. We’re ready to build on this momentum and achieve even greater success.”

Sandwiched amid Arby’s calendar of NASCAR races are two NHRA events, including the sport’s biggest – the 71st U.S. Nationals Aug. 27-Sept. 1 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – where RWR driver Clay Millican and Arby’s are the defending event winners. Millican powered his 11,000-horsepower Arby’s Top Fuel dragster to a final round win in last year’s U.S. Nationals, eclipsing 327 mph to take his seventh career NHRA victory. Millican, a native of Drummonds, Tennessee, will debut Arby’s 2025 NHRA livery in his home state when he competes in the Thunder Valley Nationals June 6-8 at Bristol (Tenn.) Dragway.

“The U.S. Nationals is where our partnership with RWR began, and you couldn’t have scripted it any better,” said Jeff Baker, chief marketing officer, Arby’s. “Clay Millican won and Rick Ware was there, hands on with his race team. It was eye-opening to see the teamwork, the attention to detail and the dedication everyone at RWR put into their respective roles. It’s why we partnered with RWR again for the NASCAR Cup Series race last October at Talladega, where Cody Ware put the Arby’s car out front. Both races were on network television, and the excitement it generated among our franchisees was palpable. It was an easy decision to come back with RWR in a much greater capacity in 2025.”

Founded in 1964, Arby’s has more than 3,600 restaurants in eight global markets. Part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants, Arby’s has a presence in every location where NASCAR and NHRA competes, allowing the brand to activate nationally and locally.

“RWR provides Arby’s with a high-profile platform to engage both our customers and franchisees in an exciting and meaningful way,” Baker said. “It’s a high-speed opportunity to fuel fan engagement and reward those who foster great customer experiences.”

Arby’s RWR partnership gets into gear on Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway when NASCAR Cup Series qualifying begins at 11 a.m. EST, which will be broadcast live on Prime Video. Those speeds will set the field for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400, which goes green at 3 p.m. with live coverage on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans coming to Atlanta can easily grab lunch and dinner at Arby’s before and after all of the racing action. There are six Arby’s locations within 10 miles of Atlanta Motor Speedway: Griffin, Georgia (1612 N. Expressway), McDonough, Georgia (1963 Jonesboro Rd. and 1116 Hampton Rd. West), Fayetteville, Georgia (170 Glynn St.), Stockbridge, Georgia (1460 Hudson Bridge Rd.), and Jonesboro, Georgia (8490 Tara Blvd.).

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes fulltime in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track and FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).