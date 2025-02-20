Featured StoriesTruck Series
Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Parker Kligerman, Henderson Motorsports denied overturn of Daytona Victory DQ’d

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Parker Kligerman and Henderson Motorsports lost their single appeal attempt to have the National Motorsports Appeals Panel overturn their NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Daytona victory-turned-disqualification on Thursday, February 20th.

The storyline surrounding the Kligerman and Henderson Motorsports disqualification from winning at Daytona spans back to this past Friday, February 14. During the main event, Kligerman initially steered his way to win the Fresh From Florida 250 to commence a new NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competition season. The victory was initially Kligerman’s fourth of his career, his first at Daytona International Speedway, and his first since retiring from full-time NASCAR competition following the 2024 season’s conclusion.

During the post-race inspection process, however, Kligerman and Henderson Motorsports were stripped from winning due to the team’s race-winning No. 75 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry failing to meet the ride-height requirements and measuring too low in the rear sections, which violated Section 14.17.3.2.2.2.A within the NASCAR Rule Book. As a result, Kligerman was demoted to the bottom of the final running order in 36th place. At the same time, TRICON Garage’s Corey Heim, the event’s initial runner-up finisher, was declared the official winner.

Henderson Motorsports would swiftly respond to the disqualification by announcing plans to appeal. In addition, photos of Kligerman were shown of the driver keeping the race-winning checkered flag.

In a hearing made by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel earlier on Thursday, the panel, which made the final decision to retain the disqualification of not rewarding the victory back to Kligerman and Henderson Motorsports, provided the following statement: “The panel confirms it is more likely than not a rules violation did occur and the disqualification penalties in Rule 10.5.2.4 necessitate a race disqualification.”

The three-member panel included Bill Mullis, Tommy Wheeler, and Kevin Whitaker.

The ruling made by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel is final, and no additional appeal attempts will be allowed since the hearing was an expedited appeal of a disqualification. Amid the final ruling, Henderson Motorsports will take to social media to post its acceptance of the decision.

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season will continue this Saturday, February 22, at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Fr8 208. The event will be broadcast on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
Previous article
NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Atlanta Spring Race

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Hendrick Motorsports returns for 16 race Xfinity campaign in 2025
04:16
Video thumbnail
William Byron storms to second consecutive Daytona 500 victory
05:30
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love motors to thrilling Xfinity opener victory at Daytona
03:59
Video thumbnail
Brenden Queen wins crash filled opener at Daytona for first ARCA victory
01:42

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Arby’s Joins Rick Ware Racing as a Primary Partner Across its NASCAR and NHRA...

Barry Albert -
Arby’s, the largest sandwich drive-thru restaurant brand in the world, has partnered with Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and will be featured across its teams in the NASCAR Cup Series and NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.
Read more

The All-American Rejects, Bret Michaels To Co-Headline Miller Lite Carb Day Concert

Official Release -
Music icons Bret Michaels and The All-American Rejects will rock fans at the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 23 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Read more

Ford Motor Company Named Official Car and TruckFor NASCAR Race Weekends At Four Speedway Motorsports...

Official Release -
Officials with Speedway Motorsports and Ford Motor Company today announced new partnerships as the Official Car and Truck for NASCAR race weekends at Atlanta..
Read more

DEX Imaging Follows Harrison Burton to AM Racing for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series...

Official Release -
AM Racing proudly confirmed today that DEX Imaging will support Harrison Burton for multiple events throughout the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category