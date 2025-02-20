Parker Kligerman, Henderson Motorsports denied overturn of Daytona Victory DQ’d

Parker Kligerman and Henderson Motorsports lost their single appeal attempt to have the National Motorsports Appeals Panel overturn their NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Daytona victory-turned-disqualification on Thursday, February 20th.

The storyline surrounding the Kligerman and Henderson Motorsports disqualification from winning at Daytona spans back to this past Friday, February 14. During the main event, Kligerman initially steered his way to win the Fresh From Florida 250 to commence a new NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competition season. The victory was initially Kligerman’s fourth of his career, his first at Daytona International Speedway, and his first since retiring from full-time NASCAR competition following the 2024 season’s conclusion.

During the post-race inspection process, however, Kligerman and Henderson Motorsports were stripped from winning due to the team’s race-winning No. 75 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry failing to meet the ride-height requirements and measuring too low in the rear sections, which violated Section 14.17.3.2.2.2.A within the NASCAR Rule Book. As a result, Kligerman was demoted to the bottom of the final running order in 36th place. At the same time, TRICON Garage’s Corey Heim, the event’s initial runner-up finisher, was declared the official winner.

Henderson Motorsports would swiftly respond to the disqualification by announcing plans to appeal. In addition, photos of Kligerman were shown of the driver keeping the race-winning checkered flag.

In a hearing made by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel earlier on Thursday, the panel, which made the final decision to retain the disqualification of not rewarding the victory back to Kligerman and Henderson Motorsports, provided the following statement: “The panel confirms it is more likely than not a rules violation did occur and the disqualification penalties in Rule 10.5.2.4 necessitate a race disqualification.”

The three-member panel included Bill Mullis, Tommy Wheeler, and Kevin Whitaker.

The ruling made by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel is final, and no additional appeal attempts will be allowed since the hearing was an expedited appeal of a disqualification. Amid the final ruling, Henderson Motorsports will take to social media to post its acceptance of the decision.

Update: Unfortunately we have lost our appeal regarding our disqualification from last week's race in Daytona. While we feel that we had a very strong case, we respect the panel’s decision. We’d again like to thank all the fans for their support. We’ve shown that we can compete,… — Henderson Motorsports (@HendersonTrucks) February 20, 2025

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season will continue this Saturday, February 22, at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Fr8 208. The event will be broadcast on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. ET.