AM Racing | Harrison Burton Atlanta Motor Speedway Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): DEX Imaging

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team hopes to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series by running two cars throughout the season with its No. 76 AM Racing entry.

● Future Focused: In September, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Best with DEX: DEX (DEX Imaging) will continue its long-standing partnership with Harrison Burton and join AM Racing for several races this season, including Saturday afternoon’s Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

DEX Imaging is the largest independent dealer of document imaging technology in the United States. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions in the industry, such as Konica Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh, Xerox, and Kyocera, with annual revenue exceeding $500 Million.

What makes DEX unique is its people, whose combined knowledge of cutting-edge business technologies and depth of service experience are unmatched. DEX Imaging’s success is directly tied to its mission: to help customers of all sizes drive down document-related expenses while improving productivity.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 will mark Burton’s fourth Xfinity Series start at the hybrid 1.5-mile superspeedway.

In his previous three Xfinity Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, he has delivered two top-five and two top-10 finishes, including a Xfinity track-best of third in the 2021 edition of the Echo Park 250 driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Additionally, he has six NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta, including a top-10 finish in 2022 and one prior Atlanta start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Atlanta, Burton has 76 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 26 top-five and 50 top-10 finishes, and a championship best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

In addition to the 76 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | United Rentals 300 Race Recap: The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series kicked off with the United Rentals 300 with Burton looking to secure a strong finish in his AM Racing debut.

After Mother Nature canceled qualifying earlier in the day, Burton was on the move to the front of the field in his No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang when a multicar accident broke out on lap six.

Burton received minimal body damage in the incident but remained a competitor in the race.

Crew chief Danny Efland’s pit strategy put Burton at the front of the pack during Stage 2.

Thanks to Burton’s grit and determination, a strong but damaged race car performed well in the draft.

In NASCAR overtime, Burton survived a multi-car crash on the frontstretch to earn a strong sixth-place finish, earning the AM Racing team its first top-10 finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

● AM Minute: Last weekend, the AM Racing team had a busy weekend at the “World Center of Racing.”

In addition to the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action, the team also participated in the ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona on Saturday afternoon with rookie Kole Raz aboard the No. 32 Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers Ford Mustang.

After starting the race eighth after Mother Nature adjusted the series-opening race schedule, Raz maintained a top-10 pace throughout the high attrition Chili’s Ride the Dente 200.

When the checkered flag waved, Raz finished a strong sixth but was cleaned out after the checkered flag after another driver was not paying attention and triggered a three-car accident.

Thankfully, Raz’s race car suffered mainly body damage to what was an extremely clean race car when he captured an impressive performance in his superspeedway ARCA debut.

The ARCA Menards Series resumes action at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Fri., March 7, 2025.

● Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2024 season underway, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Castle Products, Dead On Tools, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his sixth career NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday night, his second race at the 1.5-mile superspeedway in Hampton, Ga.

In his previous five Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Atlanta Motor Speedway:

“Coming off such a strong run at Daytona, we have some momentum, and I’m excited to get to Atlanta Motor Speedway and hopefully keep it up.

“It’s great to have DEX Imaging onboard our No. 25 Ford Mustang this weekend, and I’m eager to deliver another strong run for our AM Racing team.”

On Top-10 Finish at Daytona International Speedway: “It was a great feeling to earn a strong finish with our No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang. Unfortunately, we were collected in that early race accident.

“I am proud of my AM Racing team for their resilience in getting the car patched up as best as they could, and it allowed us to remain competitive and stay in the hunt for a good finish.

“We’ll take that and look positively ahead to Atlanta to earn a sixth-place finish after everything we went through.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I believe we can turn some heads in 2025. I think our goals and expectations are not only obtainable, but we can execute them well and put this AM Racing team into the Playoffs in 2025.

“We have a lot of people and partners who believe in what we are doing this season, and I’d love nothing more than to deliver AM Racing their first career Xfinity Series win, join the Playoffs and hunt for a championship.

“I believe it’s going to be a fun year.”

Race Information:

The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the second of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Qualifying will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. All times are Eastern (ET).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.